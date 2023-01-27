Read full article on original website
Property Damage and Arrests in Atlanta Violence Community Comes Together to Rebuild and Address Underlying IssuescreteAtlanta, IL
Paramedics Charged With Murder For Smothering Man. Really? Why?Chibuzo NwachukuSpringfield, IL
Iconic retail chain closes another store location in IllinoisKristen WaltersForsyth, IL
Popular Clothing & Lifestyle Retailer is Closing a Location in IllinoisBryan DijkhuizenForsyth, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, IL
freedom929.com
MONDAY’S HEADLINES (1/30/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) The state of Illinois will be working on its 2024 budget in the coming weeks and some are suggesting significant changes to address Illinois’ unfunded pension liability. While the state has until the end of the spring session to approve a budget that is set to begin July 1st, many lawmakers believe something needs done as soon as possible. Illinois’ five statewide pension systems had a total unfunded liability of $140 billion in the fiscal year 2022. Many downstate lawmakers are concerned of more tax increases. Governor J.B. Pritzker will deliver his budget and State of the State address February 15th in Springfield.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
KSDK
Illinois State Fair reveals 1st Grandstand act for 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — With 191 days to go until the 2023 Illinois State Fair, the first of several Grandstand headlining acts was announced Tuesday. Maren Morris will take the Grandstand stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. Gates open one hour before the show. The Grammy Award-winning country music...
WAND TV
Raising Cane's to open first Springfield location
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Chicken restaurant, Raising Cane's, is preparing to open its first Springfield location this spring. Set to open on March 7, the restaurant will be located at 3100 West White Oaks Dr., just north of Vredenburg Park. “Since we’ve expanded throughout the state, we’ve seen nothing...
tourcounsel.com
White Oaks Mall | Shopping center in Springfield, Illinois
White Oaks Mall is a simple shopping complex, but with many options available if you want to go shopping. So, this place is perfect if you want to walk, clear your mind and enjoy a snack. Featured shopping stores: Macy's, Hot Topic, Victoria's Secret&PINK, H&M, Spencers, Torrid, Off the Wall,...
tourcounsel.com
Northwoods Mall | Shopping mall in Peoria, Illinois
We are almost done with the best malls, outlets and stores in Illinois. In this case we will talk about the shopping center, Northwoods Mall, where you will find different stores of popular and local brands. Additionally, offers are the order of the day. Featured shopping stores: JCPenney, Hot Topic,...
freedom929.com
SATURDAY’S HEADLINES (1/28/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) The embattled head of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services will keep his job for now. Governor J.B. Pritzker yesterday announced that Marc Smith will continue to serve as Director of the state’s child welfare agency despite being held in contempt of court at least 12 times over the past three years for the improper placement of children. In other appointments announced yesterday by the Governor, John Kim will continue to serve as Director of the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and Jane Flanagan will continue to serve as Director of the Illinois Department of Labor.
wmay.com
Springfield collects over $70k in unnecessary meter payments last year
It’s been almost three years since Springfield stopped requiring people to plug downtown parking meters – but some folks still haven’t gotten the memo. The city began allowing free parking at the meters in March 2020, at the start of the COVID pandemic. But even though no one is required to put money in the meters, the city still collected nearly $71,000 in the calendar year 2022 from people who didn’t hear about the policy or simply forgot.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Saturday Night @: Wonderdog (Now In Peoria!)
In case you haven’t heard, they had a fire at the East Peoria location and while that is being remodeled, they’ve moved into this location off of Knoxville. Here’s some photos from the PJ Star and a recent, “You Gotta Eat” segment. Let’s go in...
thechampaignroom.com
Ch-ch-ch-ch-changes in Ch-ch-ch-ch-Champaign
After completing another undefeated week in conference play, handing Ohio State and Wisconsin a pair of double-digit defeats, it has finally become prudent to analyze how Brad Underwood and his basketball team have empathically turned their season around in Big Ten play. As the title of this column mildly suggests,...
wmay.com
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes Present the Hot Stove Social
The Springfield Lucky Horseshoes present the Hot Stove Social at Motorheads on Monday, January 30th from 6p-8p. Featuring Assistant General Manager and Director of Scouting for the St. Louis Cardinals, Randy Flores. AEW superstar, Jeff Jarrett, will be on hand, too! Get more information here.
wmay.com
Old State Capitol to remained closed for next year
The Old State Capitol will be closed to the public for up to a year while work continues on a $17 million renovation effort. After the first phase, focusing on the “drum” that supports the Old Capitol dome, work is now underway on a $15 million second “preservation” phase that includes repairing the structure’s roof, replacing wood flooring, and updating restrooms, elevators, plumbing, and the fire alarm system. Asbestos abatement work will also be done.
freedom929.com
THURSDAY’S HEADLINES (1/26/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) Now that Illinois is on its way to paying off COVID-related unemployment debts with the federal government, questions are still being raised about how much fraud took place in the state. While a new report says unemployment insurance fraud totaled nearly $60 billion nationwide, the Government Accountability Office warned the total fraud could be substantially higher. Illinois lawmakers called on the IDES (Illinois Department on Employment Security) to publish a state audit detailing how much fraudsters stole in benefits during the pandemic, however that report has yet to surface. Lawmakers approved paying off the remaining $1.37 billion debt during the recent lame duck session along party lines.
wlds.com
Jacksonville Dispensary Aims for Soft Opening Next Week
The area’s first-ever cannabis dispensary is on track to open soon. CEO of Kush 21, Michale Beraki says his hope is that the new dispensary located on Veterans Drive in Jacksonville will be holding a soft opening the first week of February. Beraki and his business partner Kenny Pleasant...
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Jumer’s Castle Lodge
—— JUMER’S CASTLE LODGE. If you remember Jumer’s, you have to remember their legendary cinnamon rolls!. These are definitely a part of Peoria’s history and you can read more about them in the MBIP Links below. —— WHAT IT IS TODAY: THE GRAND REGENCY OF PEORIA...
Springfield school plans to rebuilds band program in Fall 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sacred Heart-Griffin High School (SHG) announced they are bringing back its band program, beginning this coming fall after a few years of hiatus. Sarah Tapscott, SHG director of advancement, said the school is known for its fine arts departments, including musical productions, vocal performances, and recitals. She says adding band back […]
ourquadcities.com
QCA competitors recognized in Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant
The Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs held its 112th annual convention at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Springfield, Illinois Jan. 20-22, 2023. One of the highlights of the annual event is the Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant that was Jan. 22. Paige Van Dyke of Lewisville, IL, 20, was...
WAND TV
Rock and gem show to be hosted at Decatur Conference Center
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Rockhounds of Central and Southern Illinois will be hosting their annual Rock and Gem Show at the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel. The event will take place on April 15 and 16 with doors opening at 10 a.m. on Saturday. According to the club...
smilepolitely.com
Go for flavor-packed Southern food at Neil St. Blues
When I saw seared scallops on the Restaurant Week menu for Neil St. Blues, I was so pumped. Neil St. Blues is known for their big portions of soul food like the Yardbird fried chicken sandwich, shrimp po boy, jambalaya, and gumbo, but for Visit Champaign County’s Restaurant Week 2023 celebration, Neil St. Blues created three special, not-usually-on-the-menu dishes, all of which sounded appetizing.
Decatur using big money to revamp the city’s look
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) –Decatur is taking another step toward revitalizing the city. The Economic and Development team is using one million dollars worth of ARPA money to cover the cost of the improvements. More than 500 people applied, but not everyone will get the upgrades. The rehab program requires homeowners to live in the house […]
