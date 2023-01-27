Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. Earned Income Tax Credit stimulus refund checks announced
The U.S. Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) will provide taxpayers with tax refunds this year. Selected low-income Americans will be eligible to receive checks of up to $7000.00 USD.
Motley Fool
Should You File Your Own Taxes in 2023? Ask Yourself These 3 Questions to Find Out
They're important ones to run through. You may feel confident in your ability to tackle your own tax return. Before you make that call, make sure your financial situation hasn't changed, and that your return is truly uncomplicated. Although taxes are not due this year until April 18, the IRS...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Motley Fool
Debt Ceiling 2023: Could the Treasury Default?
Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. A Treasury default is unprecedented in the...
Motley Fool
Why the $4,555 Max Social Security Benefit Is a Fantasy
Your highest 35 years of indexed, covered earnings count toward your benefit amount. The later you wait collect, up until age 70, the higher your monthly benefit will be. If you plan to wait to age 70, be sure you've got a way to cover your costs until then. You’re...
Motley Fool
Maxing Out Your 401(k) in 2023? You May Want to Reconsider.
The 401(k) contribution limit for 2023 is $22,500. Workers 50 and older can contribute an extra $7,500. Maxing out a 401(k) may not be ideal if you don't have an emergency fund, you're in debt, or you'll need your money soon. Consider alternatives like a Roth IRA, 529 plan, or...
Motley Fool
Suze Orman and Dave Ramsey Both Recommend the Same Account for Your Retirement Savings. But Are They Right?
Before you pick which retirement investment account to use, you should read this. There are several different tax-advantaged retirement accounts to choose from. Suze Orman and Dave Ramsey both agree that a Roth IRA is best. Their preferred account is right for many people, but not necessarily for everyone. Saving...
Motley Fool
3 Housing Market Predictions for February
Here's what to expect in the coming month. Mortgage rates will still be high, but there may be a bit of relief coming. Real estate inventory is likely to remain low. Homes will still be expensive to buy. If you've been trying to buy a home and haven't had success...
