New Mickey & Minnie and Walt Disney World Apparel Available

A new series of apparel featuring Mickey and Minnie is available at Walt Disney World, as well as a Walt Disney World-branded sweatshirt and matching leggings. We found most of this apparel at the Emporium in Magic Kingdom. Walt Disney World Sweatshirt – $54.99. This sweatshirt has an ombré...
PHOTO REPORT: Universal Orlando Resort 1/24/23 (Mardi Gras Booths in Both Parks, Halloween Horror Nights Sambusa Coffins, Villain-Con and Minion Cafe Updates, and More)

Welcome to another beautiful day here at the Universal Orlando Resort. It’s a slow day around the parks, but things are going to be busy this weekend for Rock the Universe and next weekend for Mardi Gras. Let’s check out what’s happening around both of the parks today. First stop is to Universal Studios Florida.
ORLANDO, FL
Walt Disney World PhotoPass Photographers Debuting New Green Environmentally-Friendly Costumes

Walt Disney World PhotoPass photographers are debuting new green, environmentally-friendly costumes tomorrow, February 1. The new costumes are made of recycled material. The shirts are green with the Disney PhotoPass emblem stitched on the sleeves. Josh, Costume Designer for Disney Live Entertainment, said, “Sustainability and environmental consciousness are major focuses...
Four New SpongeBob SquarePants Plush at Universal Orlando Resort

Four new SpongeBob SquarePants plush are available at Universal Orlando Resort. We found them in Toon Extra at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. The four plush are SpongeBob, Patrick, Plankton, and Gary the snail. Spongebob and Patrick are in their Kamp Koral outfits, as seen in “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge...
ORLANDO, FL
Class of 2023 Can Celebrate With Graduation Mickey Ears at Walt Disney World

Class of 2023, rejoice! Graduation Mickey Ears have arrived in the Magic Kingdom, ensuring that scholarly guests can celebrate their achievements on trips to Walt Disney World throughout the rest of the year. Class of 2023 Graduation Mickey Ears – $34.99. Whether you’re planning a celebratory trip to Walt...
‘Happily Ever After’ Showtimes Announced for Magic Kingdom Return

Showtimes have been announced for the return of “Happily Ever After” to Magic Kingdom on April 3, 2023. The fireworks spectacular will be performed at 9:00 p.m. each night beginning on April 3. “Disney Enchantment” will continue to be performed through April 2. “Disney Enchantment” replaced Happily...
Full Guide to 2023 Lunar New Year Festival at Disney California Adventure

The celebration of the Year of the Rabbit has kicked off as the Lunar New Year 2023 Festival begins at Disney California Adventure. We have gathered all the entertainment, food, and merchandise for you in this year’s full guide to the festival. Decorations for Lunar New Year Festival. Entertainment.
New Pink Floral Minnie Ear Headband at Walt Disney World

A new pink floral Minnie ear headband is available at Walt Disney World. We found this new pair of ears in Fantasy Faire at Magic Kingdom. The headband and ears are covered in sparkly pink fabric. Several small fabric flowers are attached to the fronts of the ears. The bow...
New Vault Collection Fireworks and 25th Anniversary Tee Arrive at Magic Kingdom

The 50th anniversary celebration is wrapping up but guests can continue to celebrate with new T-shirts available as part of the Vault Collection. This new fireworks tee and 25th anniversary tee can be found in Main Street Cinema at Magic Kingdom. Fireworks Tee – $39.99. First up, this shirt’s...
Disneyland All-American College Band Program Restarting After Hiatus Announcement

After hearing from upset fans of the Disneyland All-American College Band, Disney has announced they will restart the program after announcing it would be going on an indefinite hiatus. The hiatus announcement was made on January 27. On January 29, Disneyland announced that a project team had been established to...
Even More Sweet New Honeydukes Merchandise Arrives in Hogsmeade at Islands of Adventure

If you’re a fan of the Wizarding World, then you’ve probably noticed all the fabulous new merchandise to arrive at Honeydukes over the last few weeks. From dishes to purses, there’s been a lot of new arrivals. Some magical new items have hit the shelves and we’re going to need them all. Take a look at what we found on our most recent visit to Islands of Adventure.
ORLANDO, FL
First Look at TRON Lightcycle Run Cast Members in Costume at Magic Kingdom

TRON Lightcycle / Run Cast Members have received their uniforms and are starting to show up to work at the attraction in Magic Kingdom. We saw one such Cast Member at the walkway entrance during our recent Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover trip. The Cast Member was standing sentinel behind the...
Mickey and Friends Activity Posters and Card Games Arrive at McDonald’s

The new Walt Disney World Mickey and Friends Happy Meal toys are arriving at McDonald’s locations this week. This series of toys includes through posters with activities on the back and three card games. Each poster is inspired by a different Walt Disney World theme park: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT,...
Disneyland Resort Pauses Sales of Believe Magic Key Passes Again

Disneyland Resort has stopped sales of their Believe Magic Key passes again. Since the debut of the Magic Key system, various tiers have sold out and had sales halted several times. Sales for Inspire, Believe, and Imagine Magic Key passes reopened earlier in January. Imagine later sold out. Here are...
Florida Man Screams at Cast Members and Hits Security With Cardboard Tube Before Arrest at EPCOT

On Christmas Eve, as children were nestled snugly in their beds and visions of sugar plums danced in their heads, one Florida man was frightening the holiday crowds at EPCOT. “His loud use of profanity, screaming and arguing with employees in the restaurant disrupted the patrons and business from normal operations. … Families had to veer out of his way, and at one point a grandmother had to grab her child and physically pull her away from his direction,” according to an Orange County sheriff’s report that detailed the public spectacle.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

