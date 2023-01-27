Read full article on original website
Related
WDW News Today
New Mickey & Minnie and Walt Disney World Apparel Available
A new series of apparel featuring Mickey and Minnie is available at Walt Disney World, as well as a Walt Disney World-branded sweatshirt and matching leggings. We found most of this apparel at the Emporium in Magic Kingdom. Walt Disney World Sweatshirt – $54.99. This sweatshirt has an ombré...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Universal Orlando Resort 1/24/23 (Mardi Gras Booths in Both Parks, Halloween Horror Nights Sambusa Coffins, Villain-Con and Minion Cafe Updates, and More)
Welcome to another beautiful day here at the Universal Orlando Resort. It’s a slow day around the parks, but things are going to be busy this weekend for Rock the Universe and next weekend for Mardi Gras. Let’s check out what’s happening around both of the parks today. First stop is to Universal Studios Florida.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World PhotoPass Photographers Debuting New Green Environmentally-Friendly Costumes
Walt Disney World PhotoPass photographers are debuting new green, environmentally-friendly costumes tomorrow, February 1. The new costumes are made of recycled material. The shirts are green with the Disney PhotoPass emblem stitched on the sleeves. Josh, Costume Designer for Disney Live Entertainment, said, “Sustainability and environmental consciousness are major focuses...
WDW News Today
Four New SpongeBob SquarePants Plush at Universal Orlando Resort
Four new SpongeBob SquarePants plush are available at Universal Orlando Resort. We found them in Toon Extra at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. The four plush are SpongeBob, Patrick, Plankton, and Gary the snail. Spongebob and Patrick are in their Kamp Koral outfits, as seen in “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge...
WDW News Today
New Open-Edition Pins at Disneyland Feature Mickey, Stitch & Others Enjoying Popular Disney Parks Attractions, The Muppets, and More
A new haul of open-edition pins has been discovered at Disneyland Resort, featuring the Fozzie Bear and Kermit, Mickey and Minnie, Stitch, and other beloved characters as they enjoy some popular Disney Parks attractions. Mickey Mouse and Stitch Space Mountain Pins – $11.99. Mickey Mouse races through space in...
WDW News Today
More Characters Added to Chalk Full of Characters at EPCOT International Festival of the Arts 2023
More characters have been added to the Chalk Full of Characters scavenger hunt at EPCOT International Festival of the Arts 2023 throughout World Discovery, World Nature, and World Celebration. Between this Connections Eatery entrance and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, you’ll find a young Groot. He’s growing the...
WDW News Today
Class of 2023 Can Celebrate With Graduation Mickey Ears at Walt Disney World
Class of 2023, rejoice! Graduation Mickey Ears have arrived in the Magic Kingdom, ensuring that scholarly guests can celebrate their achievements on trips to Walt Disney World throughout the rest of the year. Class of 2023 Graduation Mickey Ears – $34.99. Whether you’re planning a celebratory trip to Walt...
WDW News Today
‘Happily Ever After’ Showtimes Announced for Magic Kingdom Return
Showtimes have been announced for the return of “Happily Ever After” to Magic Kingdom on April 3, 2023. The fireworks spectacular will be performed at 9:00 p.m. each night beginning on April 3. “Disney Enchantment” will continue to be performed through April 2. “Disney Enchantment” replaced Happily...
WDW News Today
Full Guide to 2023 Lunar New Year Festival at Disney California Adventure
The celebration of the Year of the Rabbit has kicked off as the Lunar New Year 2023 Festival begins at Disney California Adventure. We have gathered all the entertainment, food, and merchandise for you in this year’s full guide to the festival. Decorations for Lunar New Year Festival. Entertainment.
WDW News Today
New Pink Floral Minnie Ear Headband at Walt Disney World
A new pink floral Minnie ear headband is available at Walt Disney World. We found this new pair of ears in Fantasy Faire at Magic Kingdom. The headband and ears are covered in sparkly pink fabric. Several small fabric flowers are attached to the fronts of the ears. The bow...
WDW News Today
New Vault Collection Fireworks and 25th Anniversary Tee Arrive at Magic Kingdom
The 50th anniversary celebration is wrapping up but guests can continue to celebrate with new T-shirts available as part of the Vault Collection. This new fireworks tee and 25th anniversary tee can be found in Main Street Cinema at Magic Kingdom. Fireworks Tee – $39.99. First up, this shirt’s...
WDW News Today
Disneyland All-American College Band Program Restarting After Hiatus Announcement
After hearing from upset fans of the Disneyland All-American College Band, Disney has announced they will restart the program after announcing it would be going on an indefinite hiatus. The hiatus announcement was made on January 27. On January 29, Disneyland announced that a project team had been established to...
WDW News Today
Even More Sweet New Honeydukes Merchandise Arrives in Hogsmeade at Islands of Adventure
If you’re a fan of the Wizarding World, then you’ve probably noticed all the fabulous new merchandise to arrive at Honeydukes over the last few weeks. From dishes to purses, there’s been a lot of new arrivals. Some magical new items have hit the shelves and we’re going to need them all. Take a look at what we found on our most recent visit to Islands of Adventure.
WDW News Today
First Look at TRON Lightcycle Run Cast Members in Costume at Magic Kingdom
TRON Lightcycle / Run Cast Members have received their uniforms and are starting to show up to work at the attraction in Magic Kingdom. We saw one such Cast Member at the walkway entrance during our recent Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover trip. The Cast Member was standing sentinel behind the...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: New Disney Munchlings-Inspired Angel Açai Bowl at Blizzard Beach Water Park
A new dish inspired by the Disney Munchlings (which are inspired by Disney Parks dishes) has arrived at Blizzard Beach Water Park: the Angel Açai bowl. The Angel Açai Bowl is available at Lottawatta Lodge, located near the front of the park. It will be available through March 31.
WDW News Today
Mickey and Friends Activity Posters and Card Games Arrive at McDonald’s
The new Walt Disney World Mickey and Friends Happy Meal toys are arriving at McDonald’s locations this week. This series of toys includes through posters with activities on the back and three card games. Each poster is inspired by a different Walt Disney World theme park: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT,...
WDW News Today
Disneyland Resort Pauses Sales of Believe Magic Key Passes Again
Disneyland Resort has stopped sales of their Believe Magic Key passes again. Since the debut of the Magic Key system, various tiers have sold out and had sales halted several times. Sales for Inspire, Believe, and Imagine Magic Key passes reopened earlier in January. Imagine later sold out. Here are...
WDW News Today
Florida Man Screams at Cast Members and Hits Security With Cardboard Tube Before Arrest at EPCOT
On Christmas Eve, as children were nestled snugly in their beds and visions of sugar plums danced in their heads, one Florida man was frightening the holiday crowds at EPCOT. “His loud use of profanity, screaming and arguing with employees in the restaurant disrupted the patrons and business from normal operations. … Families had to veer out of his way, and at one point a grandmother had to grab her child and physically pull her away from his direction,” according to an Orange County sheriff’s report that detailed the public spectacle.
WDW News Today
VIDEO: ‘Avengers: Power the Night’ Drone Show Debuts at Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris
Avengers, assemble! With Avengers Campus already six months old at Walt Disney Studios Park in Disneyland Paris and as part of the resort’s 30th Anniversary Grand Finale, a new drone and projection show called “Avengers: Power the Night” has debuted in the skies above and around the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror!
WDW News Today
DVC Member Shoves Cast Member Over Restaurant Seating, Guest Brings Firework Into Disneyland, Drunk Man Hits Security with Cardboard Tube, & More: Daily Recap (1/30/23)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, January 30, 2023.
Comments / 0