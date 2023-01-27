CONFIRMED: New Double-Sided Lockers at TRON Lightcycle Run Will Be Accessed With MagicBand or Park Tickets

Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
New Open-Edition Pins at Disneyland Feature Mickey, Stitch & Others Enjoying Popular Disney Parks Attractions, The Muppets, and More
A new haul of open-edition pins has been discovered at Disneyland Resort, featuring the Fozzie Bear and Kermit, Mickey and Minnie, Stitch, and other beloved characters as they enjoy some popular Disney Parks attractions. Mickey Mouse and Stitch Space Mountain Pins – $11.99. Mickey Mouse races through space in...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: New Disney Munchlings-Inspired Angel Açai Bowl at Blizzard Beach Water Park
A new dish inspired by the Disney Munchlings (which are inspired by Disney Parks dishes) has arrived at Blizzard Beach Water Park: the Angel Açai bowl. The Angel Açai Bowl is available at Lottawatta Lodge, located near the front of the park. It will be available through March 31.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Part of Tomorrowland Light & Power Co. Sign Covered at Magic Kingdom
Part of the sign for Tomorrowland Light & Power Co. at Magic Kingdom has been covered, suggesting the store may get a new name to match its new theming. The store is the Space Mountain gift shop but is being refurbished to also be the TRON Lightcycle / Run gift shop. It has been closed since August, with the exit of Space Mountain re-routed.
WDW News Today
New Sign for Mickey’s Toontown Closing During Fireworks at Disneyland
Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway (and the rest of Mickey’s Toontown when it reopens) will close during fireworks at Disneyland. A new sign near the entrance to the land lets guests know when it will be closed. On evenings when the park is open until 11:00 p.m. or...
WDW News Today
VIDEO: Update About Disney’s Cotino Storyliving Community
Disney has shared a video update about Cotino, the first Storyliving community in Rancho Mirage, California. Ground was broken on the site in April 2022 and construction is getting underway this year. The Storyliving by Disney communities, designed by Walt Disney Imagineers, are intended to “inspire residents to foster new...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World PhotoPass Photographers Debuting New Green Environmentally-Friendly Costumes
Walt Disney World PhotoPass photographers are debuting new green, environmentally-friendly costumes tomorrow, February 1. The new costumes are made of recycled material. The shirts are green with the Disney PhotoPass emblem stitched on the sleeves. Josh, Costume Designer for Disney Live Entertainment, said, “Sustainability and environmental consciousness are major focuses...
WDW News Today
Class of 2023 Can Celebrate With Graduation Mickey Ears at Walt Disney World
Class of 2023, rejoice! Graduation Mickey Ears have arrived in the Magic Kingdom, ensuring that scholarly guests can celebrate their achievements on trips to Walt Disney World throughout the rest of the year. Class of 2023 Graduation Mickey Ears – $34.99. Whether you’re planning a celebratory trip to Walt...
WDW News Today
‘Happily Ever After’ Showtimes Announced for Magic Kingdom Return
Showtimes have been announced for the return of “Happily Ever After” to Magic Kingdom on April 3, 2023. The fireworks spectacular will be performed at 9:00 p.m. each night beginning on April 3. “Disney Enchantment” will continue to be performed through April 2. “Disney Enchantment” replaced Happily...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: New EPCOT Parking Lot Names Added to Rows
The endcaps of the EPCOT parking lot rows have been repainted to include the new character parking lot names. The endcaps also include the row number, like Crush 204. We passed through the HeiHei lot, too. The parking lots are now named after characters from “Moana,” “Finding Nemo,” “Guardians of...
WDW News Today
Disneyland All-American College Band Program Restarting After Hiatus Announcement
After hearing from upset fans of the Disneyland All-American College Band, Disney has announced they will restart the program after announcing it would be going on an indefinite hiatus. The hiatus announcement was made on January 27. On January 29, Disneyland announced that a project team had been established to...
WDW News Today
Experiment 626 Is On The Loose Along The Walt Disney World Monorail Beam
We’ve found the culprit responsible for the Walt Disney World Monorail downtime this weekend: Stitch! We saw him causing trouble on a Monorail track above the Transportation and Ticket Center. Okay, what we really saw was a Stitch plush that somehow ended up under the high voltage beam of...
WDW News Today
Florida Man Screams at Cast Members and Hits Security With Cardboard Tube Before Arrest at EPCOT
On Christmas Eve, as children were nestled snugly in their beds and visions of sugar plums danced in their heads, one Florida man was frightening the holiday crowds at EPCOT. “His loud use of profanity, screaming and arguing with employees in the restaurant disrupted the patrons and business from normal operations. … Families had to veer out of his way, and at one point a grandmother had to grab her child and physically pull her away from his direction,” according to an Orange County sheriff’s report that detailed the public spectacle.
WDW News Today
Disney Vacation Club Member Forcibly Shoves Cast Member Over Restaurant Seating, Isn’t Trespassed Due to Beach Club Being Home Resort
Antonio Acosta took his group of 11 out to eat at Walt Disney World on Halloween night, but his dinner wasn’t going to plan. The sheriff’s incident report didn’t say exactly how the restaurant at Disney’s Beach Club Resort couldn’t accommodate his large party. Could the 11 people not sit together? Was there a wait? Did they have a reservation at all on a busy night like Halloween?
WDW News Today
DVC Member Shoves Cast Member Over Restaurant Seating, Guest Brings Firework Into Disneyland, Drunk Man Hits Security with Cardboard Tube, & More: Daily Recap (1/30/23)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, January 30, 2023.
WDW News Today
First Look at TRON Lightcycle Run Cast Members in Costume at Magic Kingdom
TRON Lightcycle / Run Cast Members have received their uniforms and are starting to show up to work at the attraction in Magic Kingdom. We saw one such Cast Member at the walkway entrance during our recent Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover trip. The Cast Member was standing sentinel behind the...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 1/24/23 (TRON Lightcycle Run Entrance Sign Installed, Pink Corduroy Minnie Ear Headband, Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Pandora Charm, & More)
Good morning from Magic Kingdom! We are here to do some shopping and check on construction updates at TRON Lightcycle Run and Splash Mountain. We also plan on stopping by Disney’s Boardwalk Inn later today. As always, we will share all the new things we find today. Let’s get started.
WDW News Today
Mickey and Friends Activity Posters and Card Games Arrive at McDonald’s
The new Walt Disney World Mickey and Friends Happy Meal toys are arriving at McDonald’s locations this week. This series of toys includes through posters with activities on the back and three card games. Each poster is inspired by a different Walt Disney World theme park: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT,...
WDW News Today
Top 10 Characters Chosen for Disney100 Cast Member Name Tags Revealed at Disneyland Resort
Taking a page from the former Disney Store, Disneyland Resort is celebrating the Disney100 celebration with commemorative Cast Member name tags which allow them to share their favorite character in place of their hometown. And now we have a look into the most popular characters chosen for these special tags!
WDW News Today
First Universal Studios-Branded Loungefly Bags Featuring Minion and Fluffy Unicorn Arrive at Universal Studios Hollywood
Two new Loungefly bags inspired by the “Despicable Me” and “Minion” franchise have arrived at Universal Studios Hollywood. These are the first Loungefly bags to be specifically branded with “Universal Studios” instead of the franchise name. Unicorn Cupcake Loungefly Backpack – $90. The...
WDW News Today
Disneyland Resort Pauses Sales of Believe Magic Key Passes Again
Disneyland Resort has stopped sales of their Believe Magic Key passes again. Since the debut of the Magic Key system, various tiers have sold out and had sales halted several times. Sales for Inspire, Believe, and Imagine Magic Key passes reopened earlier in January. Imagine later sold out. Here are...
