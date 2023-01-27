Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
How Much Income Can You Make Investing $10,000 in Warren Buffett's Top 5 Dividend Stocks?
Buffett's top five dividend stocks offer an average yield of 4.07%. Dividends aren't the only thing to consider when investing in these stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Tesla Analyst Reminds Musk Of Warren Buffett's Advice To Steve Jobs: 'If You Could Buy Dollar Bills For 80 Cents, It's A Very Good Thing To Do'
Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares have rebounded notably from its early January intraday low of $104.64. Tesla investor and fund manager Gary Black renewed his calls for the company to buy back its shares despite the resurgence seen in the stock. What Happened: To make Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk...
Motley Fool
2 Soaring Stocks to Buy in 2023
Netflix has doubled off its 52-week low, and new opportunities could lead the stock even higher. Another star is Ulta Beauty, which the market continues to undervalue despite its large base of loyal customers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
My 4 Favorite Stocks Right Now
Streaming technology veteran Roku has faced struggles, but the long-term business opportunity is as inspiring as ever. Investing in Amazon now is a smart move to catch the upcoming rocket launch. Duolingo has a solid business model and is well-positioned for long-term online education market growth. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool
Why Rivian Stock Plunged Today
Formidable rivals in the EV space are slashing prices. Profits could be harder to come by for the EV upstart. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Motley Fool
Should You File Your Own Taxes in 2023? Ask Yourself These 3 Questions to Find Out
They're important ones to run through. You may feel confident in your ability to tackle your own tax return. Before you make that call, make sure your financial situation hasn't changed, and that your return is truly uncomplicated. Although taxes are not due this year until April 18, the IRS...
Motley Fool
SoFi Earnings Fuel a Rally on Record Numbers - Is SOFI Stock a Buy Now?
Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Eric Cuka has positions in Bank of America and SoFi Technologies and has the following options: long January 2023 $35 calls on SoFi Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bank of America. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric Cuka is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel.
Motley Fool
Why Spotify Stock Surged Today
Spotify sees its user base growing to 500 million in the first quarter. CEO Daniel Ek wants to bolster the company's profitability by cutting costs. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Blackstone's Stunning Outperformance Showcases Why Investors Continue Flocking to Its Platform
Blackstone's funds delivered massive outperformance last year. That led investors to entrust it with more of their capital. The company's excellent brand reputation should continue drawing more investor capital to the firm. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
2 FAANG Stocks Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist for 2023
Meta Platforms and Netflix are undergoing significant business transformations. Amazon and Alphabet are cheaply valued, despite plans to cut costs. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
1 Underrated Growth Stock Down 48% to Buy in 2023
Take-Two's valuation slumped amid macroeconomic pressures and the evaporation of pandemic-driven tailwinds. But the company's core business looks strong, and it has major growth catalysts on the horizon. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Motley Fool
Looking for a Big Dividend? This Energy Stock Is One of the Best in the S&P 500.
The pipeline giant's big payout is on a very sustainable foundation. The company should be able to continue increasing its dividend in the future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why the $4,555 Max Social Security Benefit Is a Fantasy
Your highest 35 years of indexed, covered earnings count toward your benefit amount. The later you wait collect, up until age 70, the higher your monthly benefit will be. If you plan to wait to age 70, be sure you've got a way to cover your costs until then. You’re...
Motley Fool
Why Amazon, Alphabet, and Atlassian Stocks All Traded Lower Monday Morning
The major market indexes were all lower as investors were on the edge of their seats ahead of the Fed's expected rate increase later this week. Investors have a case of the jitters regarding these technology stocks, which each report earnings this week. The short-term remains cloudy for Amazon, Alphabet,...
Motley Fool
2 Terrific Growth Stocks That Doubled and Could Climb Higher
Shares of e-commerce stocks have been marching higher in response to signs of a soft landing for the U.S. economy. Shopify is up 112% from its 52-week low, but its valuation is still a lot lower than it looks on the surface. Etsy has gained around 106% since hitting its...
Motley Fool
Want $500 in Quarterly Dividend Income? Invest $23,600 in This Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stock Trio.
Buying dividend stocks can be a smart decision when the broader market struggles. These high-octane energy stocks, with yields ranging from 7.5% to 9.8%, can generate $500 in income every three months with an initial investment of less than $24,000. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
Why Electric-Vehicle Stocks Jumped Today
The Federal Reserve meeting has started, and investors are speculating on lower rates in the future. Falling rates could help EV borrowers and companies looking for cash. Most EV start-ups still have a lot to prove before they get to profitability. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool
3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy in Any Bear Market
XRP (a.k.a. Ripple) is already making waves in the international money transfers market. Basic Attention Token is another Web3 idea, tightly focused on advertising functions in the next-generation internet model. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Motley Fool
Why Micron Was Falling Today Even as the Tech Sector Rose
Samsung posted the worst quarterly profit for its memory division since 2009. Despite the historic downturn, Samsung plans to keep up its spending, while Micron and SK Hynix are pulling back. The bid for more market share may leave no winners in the memory space. You’re reading a free article...
Comments / 0