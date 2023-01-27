ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Fire destroys abandoned church in central Fresno

ABC30 Central Valley
 4 days ago

A former central Fresno church is now rubble after an early morning fire.

The flames were first spotted just before 1 Friday morning on Orchard and Mckenzie.

Firefighters say the building has been abandoned for about three years.

Crews arrived to find the building engulfed in flames and took a defensive approach in battling the fire.

No one was hurt.

Crews are investigating what caused the fire but believe it was started by people experiencing homelessness in the area.

ABC30 Central Valley

