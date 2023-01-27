Fire destroys abandoned church in central Fresno
A former central Fresno church is now rubble after an early morning fire. The flames were first spotted just before 1 Friday morning on Orchard and Mckenzie. Firefighters say the building has been abandoned for about three years. Crews arrived to find the building engulfed in flames and took a defensive approach in battling the fire. No one was hurt. Crews are investigating what caused the fire but believe it was started by people experiencing homelessness in the area.
Comments / 0