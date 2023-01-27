Fire destroys abandoned church in central Fresno

A former central Fresno church is now rubble after an early morning fire.

The flames were first spotted just before 1 Friday morning on Orchard and Mckenzie.

Firefighters say the building has been abandoned for about three years.

Crews arrived to find the building engulfed in flames and took a defensive approach in battling the fire.

No one was hurt.

Crews are investigating what caused the fire but believe it was started by people experiencing homelessness in the area.