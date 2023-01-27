ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BREAKING: TRON Lightcycle Run at Magic Kingdom to Use Only Virtual Queue and Individual Lightning Lane, No Standby Available

By Shannen Michaelsen
WDW News Today
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WDW News Today

New Daisy Duck Flower Market Window Display on Center Street at Magic Kingdom

A few months after the refurbishment of Center Street at Magic Kingdom, the street has a new window display featuring Daisy Duck. Center Street is an offshoot of Main Street. The brickwork was replaced last year. It was formerly known as East Center Street and had a West counterpart across Main Street.
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Part of Tomorrowland Light & Power Co. Sign Covered at Magic Kingdom

Part of the sign for Tomorrowland Light & Power Co. at Magic Kingdom has been covered, suggesting the store may get a new name to match its new theming. The store is the Space Mountain gift shop but is being refurbished to also be the TRON Lightcycle / Run gift shop. It has been closed since August, with the exit of Space Mountain re-routed.
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World PhotoPass Photographers Debuting New Green Environmentally-Friendly Costumes

Walt Disney World PhotoPass photographers are debuting new green, environmentally-friendly costumes tomorrow, February 1. The new costumes are made of recycled material. The shirts are green with the Disney PhotoPass emblem stitched on the sleeves. Josh, Costume Designer for Disney Live Entertainment, said, “Sustainability and environmental consciousness are major focuses...
WDW News Today

VIDEO: Update About Disney’s Cotino Storyliving Community

Disney has shared a video update about Cotino, the first Storyliving community in Rancho Mirage, California. Ground was broken on the site in April 2022 and construction is getting underway this year. The Storyliving by Disney communities, designed by Walt Disney Imagineers, are intended to “inspire residents to foster new...
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
WDW News Today

New Pink Floral Minnie Ear Headband at Walt Disney World

A new pink floral Minnie ear headband is available at Walt Disney World. We found this new pair of ears in Fantasy Faire at Magic Kingdom. The headband and ears are covered in sparkly pink fabric. Several small fabric flowers are attached to the fronts of the ears. The bow...
WDW News Today

Class of 2023 Can Celebrate With Graduation Mickey Ears at Walt Disney World

Class of 2023, rejoice! Graduation Mickey Ears have arrived in the Magic Kingdom, ensuring that scholarly guests can celebrate their achievements on trips to Walt Disney World throughout the rest of the year. Class of 2023 Graduation Mickey Ears – $34.99. Whether you’re planning a celebratory trip to Walt...
WDW News Today

New Sign for Mickey’s Toontown Closing During Fireworks at Disneyland

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway (and the rest of Mickey’s Toontown when it reopens) will close during fireworks at Disneyland. A new sign near the entrance to the land lets guests know when it will be closed. On evenings when the park is open until 11:00 p.m. or...
WDW News Today

First Look at TRON Lightcycle Run Cast Members in Costume at Magic Kingdom

TRON Lightcycle / Run Cast Members have received their uniforms and are starting to show up to work at the attraction in Magic Kingdom. We saw one such Cast Member at the walkway entrance during our recent Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover trip. The Cast Member was standing sentinel behind the...
WDW News Today

Disney Vacation Club Member Forcibly Shoves Cast Member Over Restaurant Seating, Isn’t Trespassed Due to Beach Club Being Home Resort

Antonio Acosta took his group of 11 out to eat at Walt Disney World on Halloween night, but his dinner wasn’t going to plan. The sheriff’s incident report didn’t say exactly how the restaurant at Disney’s Beach Club Resort couldn’t accommodate his large party. Could the 11 people not sit together? Was there a wait? Did they have a reservation at all on a busy night like Halloween?
WDW News Today

‘Happily Ever After’ Showtimes Announced for Magic Kingdom Return

Showtimes have been announced for the return of “Happily Ever After” to Magic Kingdom on April 3, 2023. The fireworks spectacular will be performed at 9:00 p.m. each night beginning on April 3. “Disney Enchantment” will continue to be performed through April 2. “Disney Enchantment” replaced Happily...
WDW News Today

Earl of Sandwich to Reopen in Early February at Downtown Disney District

After leaving its permanent home about a year ago, Earl of Sandwich has been missing from the Downtown Disney District, a tentpole of the shopping and dining outlet for many years. Now we know when its temporary location will reopen in the shopping district!. Earl of Sandwich will officially reopen...
WDW News Today

Florida Man Screams at Cast Members and Hits Security With Cardboard Tube Before Arrest at EPCOT

On Christmas Eve, as children were nestled snugly in their beds and visions of sugar plums danced in their heads, one Florida man was frightening the holiday crowds at EPCOT. “His loud use of profanity, screaming and arguing with employees in the restaurant disrupted the patrons and business from normal operations. … Families had to veer out of his way, and at one point a grandmother had to grab her child and physically pull her away from his direction,” according to an Orange County sheriff’s report that detailed the public spectacle.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WDW News Today

Experiment 626 Is On The Loose Along The Walt Disney World Monorail Beam

We’ve found the culprit responsible for the Walt Disney World Monorail downtime this weekend: Stitch! We saw him causing trouble on a Monorail track above the Transportation and Ticket Center. Okay, what we really saw was a Stitch plush that somehow ended up under the high voltage beam of...
WDW News Today

Construction at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort to Impact Floridian Way Traffic

Construction on the expansion of Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort will impact traffic on Floridian Way through late summer 2023. The work will begin today and is expected to cause brief and intermittent delays on Floridian Way. The new traffic ramp connecting Floridian Way and World Drive finally opened in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy