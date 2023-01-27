Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
2 ex-Florida police officers accused of beating homeless man
MIAMI, Fla. - Two former South Florida police officers turned themselves in Thursday morning to face felony charges over the beating of a homeless man who had been drinking outside a shopping center last month, officials said. Lorenzo Orfila, 27, and Rafael Otano, 22, were booked into jail on Thursday...
fox7austin.com
California tourist fined after driving rental car across historic Italian bridge
FLORENCE, Italy - An American tourist traveling through the streets of Florence, Italy, was fined this past week after taking a wrong turn through Ponte Vecchio, a famous, historic bridge. According to a statement from the City of Florence press office, the unnamed 34-year-old man from California entered the historic...
fox7austin.com
Texas winter weather: Ice storms, freezing rain expected across Central and North Texas
Houston - A winter storm warning was issued across a large portion of Texas. An ice storm along with freezing rain is expected for central and north Texas while areas around Houston will see several cold and rainy days.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: City officials, plumbers prepare for wintry weather
AUSTIN, Texas - City officials and plumbers are preparing for the coming winter weather and sharing tips on how to be prepared. Officials said being prepared and staying prepared are important. When the temperatures drop, think people, pets, plants, and pipes. Freezing temperatures brings the possibility of pipes bursting in...
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Check power outages in your area
You can check real-time grid conditions here. How to check if your area is experiencing a power outage. Austin Energy covers the Austin metro area. To report an outage in Austin, click here or text OUT to 287846.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Wintry temps, precipitation incoming
A Winter Storm Watch is set to start at noon Monday for most of Central Texas, with near freezing temperatures and possible freezing rain. FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco has your forecast so you can stay safe.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Officials shut down roads due to ice
AUSTIN, Texas - Central Texas law enforcement has begun to close down roads, bridges, and flyovers due to wintry weather. You can view which roads are closed in the Central Texas area below. RELATED COVERAGE:. Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS is reporting that most ALL elevated roadways are iced over. And...
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Ice threat increases, Winter Storm Warning extended until Thursday
There is a good chance we stay freezing all day. As the Western Low gets closer tonight and tomorrow the freezing rain will become more widespread and intense. Zack Shields shows us what to expect in his full forecast.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Another foggy, soggy day
AUSTIN, Texas - We wake up to another foggy and soggy day with a dense fog advisory until 10 am. Isolated severe storms are possible in our eastern counties, including eastern Travis County, late morning and into the afternoon. Our main threats are strong winds and hail. Stay weather aware.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: School closures
AUSTIN, Texas - Central Texas school districts are monitoring weather conditions and we're already starting to see some closures in the area. All districts and schools are listed in alphabetical order below. Austin ISD. Austin ISD is canceling all extracurricular...
fox7austin.com
TxDOT provides update on road conditions in Central Texas
Freezing drizzle and rain is making driving conditions dangerous. TxDOT is out right now treating the roads as fast as they can, but there are still icy patches and many roads are closed.
fox7austin.com
TxDOT offers winter weather driving tips
AUSTIN, Texas - As Texans brace for the winter weather, TxDOT is preparing around the state. They say it's important to drive slowly. TxDOT crews have been pre-treating the roads, with some crews starting as early as Friday. They're focusing on bridges and overpasses as well as the main lanes...
fox7austin.com
Bill filed in Texas House to withhold state funds from universities that teach critical race theory
AUSTIN, Texas - A bill has been filed in the Texas state legislature seeks to withhold state funds from universities that teach critical race theory. This comes after critical race theory was banned in grades K-12 in 2021. Opponents say it was never taught at those grade levels to begin with.
fox7austin.com
Abortion in Minnesota: Walz signs 'fundamental right' to abortion into state law
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed legislation Tuesday guaranteeing abortion access in state law, which puts Minnesota among the first states to implement new abortion protections since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year. The law creating a "fundamental right" to abortion...
fox7austin.com
Sunday marks anniversary for the only time measurable snow fell in world's hottest place
DEATH VALLEY, Calif. - Sunday marks the anniversary of the only time measurable snow fell in the hottest place in the world. Official records note 0.5 inches of snow fell on Death Valley in the deserts of California on Jan. 29, 1922. The records go back to 1911. The National...
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Widespread freezing rain, Winter Storm Warning extended
At least 56 reports of freezing rain from I-35 to the Hill Country as a winter storm makes its way through Central Texas. Zack Shields has the latest on the Winter Storm Warning in his full forecast.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Winter storm watch upgraded to warning
AUSTIN, Texas - A Winter Storm Warning is set to kick in tomorrow for most of Central Texas. The warning is set for 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30 through noon Wednesday, Feb. 1 for Travis, Williamson, Blanco, Burnet, Llano, Hays, Caldwell, Lee, Bastrop, and Gillespie counties. The National Weather Service originally had a Watch set to begin at noon Monday.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Winter Storm Warning issued through Wednesday
Freezing rain is possible by this afternoon, particularly after the sun goes down. Be cautious on the roads. Zack Shields has details on the Winter Storm Warning and what to expect in our area.
fox7austin.com
Winter Storm Warning issued as icy conditions expected in Central Texas
Most counties are under the warning as the weather is expected to consist of temperatures in the 30s and freezing rain on and off for the next 48 hours. Zack Shields has all the details in his full forecast.
fox7austin.com
Gov. Greg Abbott hires 'border czar' to accelerate wall construction
Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday the creation of a Texas "border czar" and said he has appointed a recently retired Border Patrol agent to that position who will "tap his expertise to deploy strategies that reduce illegal immigration and keep our community safe." Abbott said Mike Banks, who retired from...
