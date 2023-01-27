ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

fox7austin.com

2 ex-Florida police officers accused of beating homeless man

MIAMI, Fla. - Two former South Florida police officers turned themselves in Thursday morning to face felony charges over the beating of a homeless man who had been drinking outside a shopping center last month, officials said. Lorenzo Orfila, 27, and Rafael Otano, 22, were booked into jail on Thursday...
MIAMI, FL
fox7austin.com

Central Texas weather: City officials, plumbers prepare for wintry weather

AUSTIN, Texas - City officials and plumbers are preparing for the coming winter weather and sharing tips on how to be prepared. Officials said being prepared and staying prepared are important. When the temperatures drop, think people, pets, plants, and pipes. Freezing temperatures brings the possibility of pipes bursting in...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Central Texas weather: Check power outages in your area

You can check real-time grid conditions here. How to check if your area is experiencing a power outage. Austin Energy covers the Austin metro area. To report an outage in Austin, click here or text OUT to 287846. You can...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Central Texas weather: Officials shut down roads due to ice

AUSTIN, Texas - Central Texas law enforcement has begun to close down roads, bridges, and flyovers due to wintry weather. You can view which roads are closed in the Central Texas area below. RELATED COVERAGE:. Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS is reporting that most ALL elevated roadways are iced over. And...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Central Texas weather: Another foggy, soggy day

AUSTIN, Texas - We wake up to another foggy and soggy day with a dense fog advisory until 10 am. Isolated severe storms are possible in our eastern counties, including eastern Travis County, late morning and into the afternoon. Our main threats are strong winds and hail. Stay weather aware.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Central Texas weather: School closures

AUSTIN, Texas - Central Texas school districts are monitoring weather conditions and we're already starting to see some closures in the area. All districts and schools are listed in alphabetical order below. Austin ISD. Austin ISD is canceling all extracurricular...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

TxDOT offers winter weather driving tips

AUSTIN, Texas - As Texans brace for the winter weather, TxDOT is preparing around the state. They say it's important to drive slowly. TxDOT crews have been pre-treating the roads, with some crews starting as early as Friday. They're focusing on bridges and overpasses as well as the main lanes...
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Central Texas weather: Winter storm watch upgraded to warning

AUSTIN, Texas - A Winter Storm Warning is set to kick in tomorrow for most of Central Texas. The warning is set for 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30 through noon Wednesday, Feb. 1 for Travis, Williamson, Blanco, Burnet, Llano, Hays, Caldwell, Lee, Bastrop, and Gillespie counties. The National Weather Service originally had a Watch set to begin at noon Monday.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Gov. Greg Abbott hires 'border czar' to accelerate wall construction

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday the creation of a Texas "border czar" and said he has appointed a recently retired Border Patrol agent to that position who will "tap his expertise to deploy strategies that reduce illegal immigration and keep our community safe." Abbott said Mike Banks, who retired from...
TEXAS STATE

