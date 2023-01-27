Read full article on original website
yaktrinews.com
Law enforcement operation ends on W Yakima St. in Pasco
PASCO, Wash. - A law enforcement operation that lasted several hours Sunday on Yakima Street in Pasco has ended. Law enforcement agencies from around the area were on standby during the operation, including the Pasco Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Kennewick Police Department, Benton County Sheriff Mobile Command Unit and Tri-Cities Regional SWAT.
nbcrightnow.com
Zillah starts amnesty program for residents to resolve delinquent payments
ZILLAH, Wash.- The City of Zillah Municipal Court has partnered with Yakima County District Court to implement a new program to clear delinquent accounts and provide relief to people with accounts in collections. The new amnesty program runs from February 1 through 28, those interested should contact the Zillah Municipal...
610KONA
Umatilla Saloon Robbed, Suspect at Large
(Weston, OR) -- The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect after an armed robbery with a gun early Monday morning. This happened around 3:00am at the Long Branch Cafe and Saloon in Weston, Umatilla County. That's roughly halfway between Milton-Freewater and Pendleton along Highway 11. Umatilla County Sheriff's Captain Sterrin Ward told Newsradio the suspect entered the restaurant from a back door wearing a heavy coat, ski mask and gloves. The suspect displayed a gun and demanded money. The owner of the establishment complied with the demands and the suspect left the business with an undisclosed amount of cash. The investigation continues. No one was hurt. There was no physical description of the suspect released.
Kennewick man identified as Richland shooting victim. Woman accused of opening fire
Officers are still searching for another man in connection with the deadly shooting.
nbcrightnow.com
YCSO investigating deadly crash in Sunnyside
SUNNYSIDE, Wash.- UPDATE: 2:52 p.m. First responders arrived at the crash and found a 52-year-old Sunnyside man dead in the driver's seat, according to an update from YCSO. Schilperoort reports the car was speeding when it drove off the roadway and into the brick building. YCSO reports the car had...
Kennewick Neighbors Defend Candy Selling Kids Against Angry Karen
The irony is lost on some people and it looks like it's pretty easy to ruffle some feathers on social media especially on an app like Next Door. I live in Kennewick, follow the Next Door app, and periodically check in on comments. I noticed today a posting that I...
nbcrightnow.com
Pedestrian killed by car in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police are investigating a car vs. pedestrian crash that left one person dead around 2:47 a.m. on January 31. Officers responded to the crash on W. 14th and Olympia and found a 40-year-old man with injuries from being hit by a car. The man was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries according to the KPD.
elkhornmediagroup.com
A woman is arrested in homicide investigation
RICHLAND, Washington – On Saturday, patrol officers arrested a woman they had been searching for in relation to Thursday morning’s shooting on the 1900 block of McMurray Avenue that left one person dead. A male and female were also injured. The female suspect was booked into the Benton County Jail for first-degree assault. Her name was not released.
nbcrightnow.com
SR 240 in Kennewick to close for ramp repairs Feb 1
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Transportation is alerting drivers about the closure of the eastbound on-ramp from Columbia Park Trail to westbound SR 240 starting at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1 through 1 a.m. February 2. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation the closure is...
nbcrightnow.com
Kennewick School District levy up for third vote in two years
KENNEWICK, Wash. - If you ever thought your vote doesn’t matter last year’s vote on a levy for Kennewick School district might change your mind. The district needed 1% of the vote to reach the 50% needed to pass an Educational Programs and Operations Levy last year. The...
nbcrightnow.com
Fire destroys shed in Walla Walla Saturday night
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Walla Walla Fire crews were dispatched to the 300th block of Woodland Ave after an abandoned shed caught on fire. Deputy Fire Chief John Knowles with Walla Walla Fire District #4, tells us when crews from College Place Fire Department and Walla Walla Fire Department arrived, the shed was destroyed.
nbcrightnow.com
Crews remind people to check for burn days after homeowner loses control of Umatilla fire
UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. — Umatilla County Fire District 1 responded to a brush fire just before 1:30 p.m. on January 30, according to a post from the district. The brush fire was on E Spearman Road and Diagonal Road. The fire had started as a controlled burn by a...
nbcrightnow.com
Bingo for books
The Hermiston public library hosted a Bingo for Books night where the prizes for winning a round of bingo were books. The library hopes to make the night a monthly event to give away books that they "weed" out of circulation.
yaktrinews.com
Neighbors respond: Two Richland homicides within 30 days, blocks apart
RICHLAND, Wash. — One person died Thursday in a Richland shooting that brought two others to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Read about what we know about the investigation so far below. This is Richland’s second homicide in less than 30 days. Homicide rates grew for Benton County in...
ifiberone.com
Thursday head-on crash near Vernita Bridge on SR 24 killed one
VERNITA - One person is dead following Thursday's crash near the Vernita Bridge on SR 24. The Vernita Bridge spans over the Columbia River between Grant County and Benton County. Washington state troopers say 34-year-old Jeffery Ebey of Sumas was driving two miles south of the bridge when he crossed...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Police seek suspects in homicide investigation
RICHLAND, Washington – Detectives from the Richland Police Department are conducting a homicide investigation on the 1900 block of McMurray Avenue. The suspects are said to have fled the scene. On Thursday, officers responded at about 10:30 a.m. to a report of two gunshot victims in the roadway on...
yaktrinews.com
Public input wanted for draft plan to breach Bateman Island Causeway
RICHLAND, Wash. -- The US Army Corps of Engineers and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife want to hear from the public regarding plans to breach the Bateman Island causeway. The matter has been studied for years, with studies dating back into the mid-2000's. The 550-foot causeway that leads to...
FOX 28 Spokane
Ruptured gas line forces evacuations in Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA, Wash. – The Walla Walla Fire Department (WWFD) and Cascade Natural Gas (CNG) crews are currently on the scene of a ruptured gas line near Touchet and Rose that have forced evacuations in the area. The WWFD is asking everyone to avoid the area. Crews are expected...
kpic
Washington man arrested near Klamath Falls after traffic stop leads to vehicle search
KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police says a Washington man was arrested after a traffic stop on Highway 97 near Klamath Falls Wednesday, Jan. 18. According to police, 30-year-old Sergio Luiz Salazar-Mercado of Wapato, Washington was originally stopped for a lane usage violation near milepost 276. During the...
nbcrightnow.com
New art exhibit opening at WSU Tri-Cities called Hanford Reach: In the Atomic Field
RICHLAND, Wash. — A new multimedia art exhibit is expected to open WSU Tri-Cities called "Hanford Reach: In the Atomic Field." The exhibit features photography, sound and video all located in the Consolidated Information Center on campus. WSU Tri-Cities will be hosting and opening reception for the exhibition from...
