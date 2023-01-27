Read full article on original website
This Emily In Paris x Blackpink Crossover Is Beyond Iconic
Paris Fashion Week is the gift that keeps on giving, from Viktor & Rolf’s upside down dresses to that Kylie Jenner lion head. Now, anybody with Mindy Chen joins Blackpink jotted down on their bingo sheet is in for a treat thanks to this genius crossover moment. Ashley Park, who portrays Emily In Paris’ Mindy has been single-handedly spearheading the ankle support trend during her time in the French capital. However, she almost broke the internet when she joined forces with Blackpink’s Lisa for a couple of selfies.
We’ve Entered The Hot Boy Reader Era
Ah, February 2020. What a simpler time! The coronavirus pandemic had yet to shut down the United States, the name George Santos meant nothing to our collective consciousness, and the most famous Meghan was still Markle. In this relative Eden, it seemed vitally important Jacob Elordi had just been spotted drinking matcha lattes with Zendaya outside of the famed New York City book store the Strand. Fans were whipped into a frenzy: Were the Euphoria co-stars hooking up? Was this just guerrilla-style promo for the series? What did Tom Holland think? But even as the speculation over their relationship status reached a fever pitch, an even more pressing question rose to the fore: What book had Elordi purchased in the shop?
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
The Charming Texas Bakery Owned By Sandra Bullock
Celebrities often go into various endeavors besides acting. Their fame can be used as an excellent marketing tool and they usually have the finances to back up their enterprises. Celebrity doesn't always equate to success, however. Take for example Steven Speilberg's themed restaurant Dive!, which didn't survive; or Britney Spears' New York restaurant Nyla, which didn't last long either. Of course, there have been plenty of celebrity success stories as well, such as Hugh Jackman's The Laughing Man Coffee Shop or Ryan Reynold's Aviation Gin. What we don't see that often, though, is a celebrity trying the same style of business again once it has failed.
EXCLUSIVE: First look at Nadia Ferreira’s wedding gowns
Choosing a wedding dress is probably one of the most important tasks during the planification and organization of a wedding. The dress must be in harmony with the rest of the mood of the ceremony, and represent, to the greatest extent possible, the actual style of the bride. ...
Katy Perry Regrets Not Working With Billie Eilish On “Ocean Eyes”
In another life, “Ocean Eyes” could’ve been very, very different; it could’ve involved Katy Perry. The “Roar” singer recently revealed one of her big career regrets. And it was passing on an opportunity years ago to work with Billie Eilish. On Jan. 27, Los...
Twitter Is Burning As Phoebe Dynevor Reveals Daphne’s Shock Bridgerton Exit
After much speculation from fans, Phoebe Dynevor revealed that she won’t be returning to Bridgerton for Season 3. The actor, who brought Daphne Bridgerton to life, explained that she’d completed what was required of her. “I’ve done what I wanted to do with that character and she had a great arc,” she told Variety. If they ask me back in the future, who knows?” Daphne does appear in other books within Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton series, often coming to her siblings’ aid to give them advice about their love life. But as Dynevor has previously explained, the show will “pass the baton” to each sibling and make them the main character.
Here’s How Netflix Should Adapt Prince Harry’s Memoir Into A Movie
Just finished Spare, and wow! That was a good read. Or at least, a read. It’s a massive bestseller, of course, so I desperately want to get ahead of the game on pitching it to Hollywood. Prince Harry might not even have read Spare (he doesn’t love reading, and to be honest, this isn’t the book that’s going to change his mind), so it’s probably up to me to get the jump on this one. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are already working with Netflix, and this movie should be right home among the streaming service’s hours and hours and hours and hours and hours of content of variable quality. Please consider the following treatment for the film adaptation:
Brad Pitt Wants To Share The Spotlight With This Celeb In Shania Twain’s “That Don't Impress Me Much”
There are many things that don’t impress Shania Twain — not even Brad Pitt. At least not according to her 1998 hit “That Don’t Impress Me Much.” Because, she sings, “You got the looks but have you got the touch?” But during the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on Dec. 6, Twain changed her famous lyric on stage and namechecked someone else: Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds who was in the audience at the time. Reynolds was honored by the special shoutout and reacted with laughter and applause. He also mouthed, “Oh my — me?”
Blake Lively Is Trolling Ryan Reynolds Again, This Time Over Wrexham FC
As followers of the celebrity couple know well, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds love to troll each other. Whether they’re joking about their significant other’s latest movie or poking fun at each other on their birthdays, the actors are definitely not afraid of taking a playful jab. On Jan. 29, the couple’s latest gag saw the Gossip Girl star hilariously troll her husband during a football match between Sheffield United and Wrexham Football Club — which Reynolds co-owns with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor, Rob McElhenney.
Austin Butler Recalls Lisa Marie Presley Showing Him Elvis’ Bedroom
Lisa Marie Presley’s memory is continuing to live on during Austin Butler’s Oscars campaign. During a Jan. 30 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Elvis star recalled meeting the late Presley for the first time and touring her father’s Graceland estate, which included his rarely-seen bedroom. Presley died at 54 on Jan. 12 , just days after she supported Butler at the 2023 Golden Globes, where he won Best Actor in a Drama for portraying her music icon father.
The Jonas Brothers Just Announced Their Sixth Studio Album
It’s been nearly 20 years since siblings Joe, Nick, and Kevin came together to form The Jonas Brothers in 2005. The trio quickly became Disney royalty (remember Camp Rock?) and pop royalty. In 2011, the band infamously took a hiatus to focus on their solo careers and finally decided to reunite in 2019. That same year, they launched their fifth studio album, Happiness Begins, and were met with the warmest welcome (back). Their single “Sucker” — which featured their IRL partners — even debuted at number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. And according to the JoBros, another album is dropping soon.
The Last Of Us
Perhaps the most pivotal scene in the third episode of HBO’s The Last of Us takes place around an antique piano. Loner survivalist Bill (Nick Offerman) had just reluctantly welcomed Frank (Murray Bartlett), an uninfected stranger, into his fortified Boston-area home for a shower and decadent meal of rabbit and Beaujolais. Afterward, Frank admitted he couldn’t stop staring at his host’s 1948 piano nearby and began rifling through sheet music for Beethoven’s “Für Elise” and Offenbach’s “Tales of Hoffmann” before landing on the winner. “This is you,” he told Bill before pulling out The Best of Linda Ronstadt and flipping through the pages to his “favorite” song: 1970’s “Long Long Time.”
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip has yet to air its long-awaited third season, featuring a mix of Bravo’s finest Housewives from Potomac, Salt Lake City, Miami, and beyond. However, RHUGT Season 4 is already in full swing, and there’s been major drama that reportedly led to the early departures of two cast members before filming even concluded.
Happy Valley Recreated This Moment From S1 In Its Penultimate Episode
The penultimate episode of the hit BBC One show Happy Valley certainly had viewers on the edge of their seats. Tommy is still on the run, and is planning to abduct Ryan and put his “unfinished business” with Catherine Cawood to rest. Throughout the episode, Ryan consistently puts himself in danger to the exasperation of viewers as he contends with what his dad is really like. Ann finally exposes Ryan to Tommy’s true character, telling him exactly what he did to her and his mum. Having realised how dangerous Tommy really is, the episode culminates in an exchange between Catherine and Ryan, which some viewers have noted is very similar to a sequence in Season 1.
The Spice Girls Are Set To Reunite At King Charles III’s Coronation, Apparently
In Oct. 2022, Buckingham Palace announced that the Coronation of King Charles III is scheduled to take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey. The ceremony will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury and “reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future.” On May 7, the royal celebrations will continue with a special Coronation Concert that is set to be broadcast live from Windsor, and, although the line-up of performers is yet to be confirmed, the Spice Girls will reportedly reunite for the first time in a decade to mark the occasion.
Wednesday Star Emma Myers Thinks A Wenclair Storyline Is “Possible” In Season 2
The fact that Wednesday is returning for a second season is no surprise to anyone — even if it took a while for Netflix to renew the chart-topping series. In The Addams Family spinoff, Jenna Ortega stars as the titular dour teen who moves to a town plagued by a murderer. Over the course of Season 1, she catches the monster and its master, saving her boarding school for outcasts. With the renewal announcement, Season 2 fan theories are already making the internet rounds, from the identity of the stalker introduced in the finale to the question of Wednesday’s romances.
Helena Bonham Carter Doesn't Think The Crown “Should Carry On"
Following the much-anticipated fifth chapter of Netflix’s hit royal drama The Crown, fans are now likely looking forward to the show’s final ever season. As viewers will recall, the latest series followed the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II between 1991 and 1997, covering a particularly turbulent era in the British royal family’s history. However, former cast member Helena Bonham Carter has said The Crown should have already come to an end.
Watch The Sweet Moment Adele Stopped Her Vegas Concert To Kiss Her Son
Since November 2022, fan favourite musician Adele has been wowing audiences with her Las Vegas residency. Following a short break for the Christmas season, the London-born singer is now back singing at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace on the weekends through to March 2023. During a recent show, the British singer entertained a very special guest in the crowd, as her son Angelo, 10, made an appearance.
