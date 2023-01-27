– Robert A. “Bob” Folsom, 88, of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 28, 2023 in Knollwood Nursing and Rehab Center in Worcester after an illness. A faithful husband and father, he leaves his beloved wife of 65 years, Lorraine M. (Trinder) Folsom; their children: Gretchen M. Spencer and her husband Mark, of Holden, Diane M. Dattis and her husband Stephen of Worcester, Russell K. Folsom and his wife Susan, of North Oxford, and Elizabeth A. Belanger and her husband Ronald, of Laconia, NH; grandchildren: Tegan Folsom and his wife Melissa, of Quincy, Sydney Agnini and her husband Benjamin, of Edgewater, CO, Aaron Belanger, of North Grafton, Haley Belanger, Mia Dattis, and Emma Dattis, all of Worcester; along with several nieces and nephews. Bob was predeceased by his brother, Richard E. Folsom; and their parents, Russell E. and Rheta A. (Aitken) Folsom.

SHREWSBURY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO