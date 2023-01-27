Read full article on original website
Robert A. Folsom, 88, of Shrewsbury
– Robert A. “Bob” Folsom, 88, of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 28, 2023 in Knollwood Nursing and Rehab Center in Worcester after an illness. A faithful husband and father, he leaves his beloved wife of 65 years, Lorraine M. (Trinder) Folsom; their children: Gretchen M. Spencer and her husband Mark, of Holden, Diane M. Dattis and her husband Stephen of Worcester, Russell K. Folsom and his wife Susan, of North Oxford, and Elizabeth A. Belanger and her husband Ronald, of Laconia, NH; grandchildren: Tegan Folsom and his wife Melissa, of Quincy, Sydney Agnini and her husband Benjamin, of Edgewater, CO, Aaron Belanger, of North Grafton, Haley Belanger, Mia Dattis, and Emma Dattis, all of Worcester; along with several nieces and nephews. Bob was predeceased by his brother, Richard E. Folsom; and their parents, Russell E. and Rheta A. (Aitken) Folsom.
Nancy A. Perkins, 66, of Westborough
– Nancy A. Perkins, 66, of Westborough, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, January 28, 2023 after a courageous battle with ALS. Born in Worcester, she was the daughter of the late John and Barbara (Comey) Perkins. She was raised and educated in Westborough and was a proud 1974 graduate of Westborough High School.
Barbara M. Avey, 84, of Northborough, formerly of Marlborough
Northborough – Barbara M. Avey, 84 of Northborough and formerly of Marlborough, died on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at St. Mary’s Healthcare Center in Worcester, MA. Barbara was born in Marlborough, MA, the daughter of the late Joseph and Mildred (Proctor) Avey. She was the Assistant Auditor for the City of Marlborough for 25 years retiring in 2001.
Terry Lozouski, 83, of Marlborough
– Terry Elizabeth (Colondro) Lozouski, 83 of Marlborough passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Terry was born in Chicago, IL, the daughter of the late Richard and Liz (Runyan) Colondro. She is survived by her 3 children, Mark Lozouski and his wife Andie of MD, Jim Lozouski and his...
Sr. Rachel Gonthier, S.S.Ch, 95, a Sister of Chretienne
Marlborough – Sisters of St. Chretienne, we are founded for a mission, called as was Nino, ‘the Christian’, to proclaim Jesus Christ by our whole life. (Rule of Life #4). Sr. Rachel Gonthier lived this mission during 72 years of consecrated life. She was born in Amesbury...
Donna M. Henault, 66, of Grafton
– Donna M. (Lara) Henault, 66, passed away suddenly at home January 21, 2023 following an illness. She is survived by her husband Bruce Henault, her stepchildren Christie Lee and Kevin Henault, her grandchildren Austin, Chevelle, Sierra and Bryleigh, her sister Elizabeth O’Donnell and her husband Jimmy and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Michael Lara and sisters Beverly Rivers and Patricia Casey.
Mary B. Lefevre, 78, of Northborough
– Mary B. (LeBlanc) Lefevre, 78, of Northborough died Friday January 27, 2023 at Westborough Healthcare. She was the wife of Robert J. Lefevre who died on March 25, 2022. She was born, raised and educated in Worcester the daughter of the late Alfred and Lillian (Johnson) LeBlanc and was a graduate of Commerce High School Class of 1963. She was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church and enjoyed traveling, beaches, lighthouses, reading and doing crossword puzzles. She also loved playing cards and cribbage with her husband and friends.
Rev. Dr. Louis Grant Bond, 76, of South Grafton
South Grafton – Devoted parish minister of fifty-four years, Rev. Dr. Louis Grant Bond, age 76 of South Grafton, MA died unexpectantly Friday, January 27, 2023 at UMASS Medical Center in Worcester MA. Born in Baltimore, Maryland on January 6, 1947, he was the son of Joy Louise Mitchell and Luther Grant Bond, Sr.
Deborah Lupacchino, 70, of Southborough
– Deborah (Mendes) Lupacchino, 70, of Southborough, MA and Naples, FL, died Friday, January 27, 2023, at her home in Southborough. She was the daughter of the late Raymond and Ann (Fusaro) Mendes and the wife of Frank Lupacchino. Debbie graduated from Worcester State College in 1974 with a degree...
Andrew Seto, 53, of Southborough
– Andrew Seto, 53, of Southborough, died Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at his home in Southborough, MA. He is the son of the late Hock Kwong and Chi Ying (Chu) Seto and the husband of Van (Dinh) Seto, to whom he was married for 26 years. Andrew was born in...
Rev. Fr. Ronald G. Calhoun, 75, former pastor of St. Michael Parish
– Reverend Father Ronald G. Calhoun, 75, of Uxbridge, MA, passed away peacefully, at his home surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, January 27, 2023, after a courageous battle with urethal and kidney cancer. Fr. Ron was born in Dorchester, MA, on March 17, 1947, one of 4 children...
State Rep. Donaghue plans office hours
WESTBOROUGH — State Rep. Kate Donaghue is kicking off 2023 with office hours; these short meetings are open to any constituent in her district, which covers Southborough and parts of Westborough, Northborough and Framingham. Join Donaghue between 1 and 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, at Mauro’s Village Café....
Special permit for dog-grooming business denied
MARLBOROUGH – A Lincoln Street business site that has been vacant since 2019 may remain vacant for the foreseeable future. On Jan. 24, the City Council’s Urban Affairs Committee voted to deny a special permit for a Medway-based dog-grooming business called All Fur Love that sought to expand into Marlborough.
Westborough officials, chamber welcome Planet Fitness to town
WESTBOROUGH – Three months after it opened its doors at the Westmeadow Plaza, Planet Fitness was officially welcomed with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The event, held on Jan. 26, included town officials and members of the Corridor 9/495 Regional of Chamber Commerce. “You picked a great location,” said Pamela Stevens,...
The lure of the Westboro Speedway
WESTBOROUGH – The roar of the engines, squeal of wheels, and clouds of dust captivated fans at the Westboro Speedway for nearly four decades ― from 1947 to 1985. Even residents in the far corners of town could hear the track. Built by five World War II veterans,...
Northborough residents gather to weigh in on vision for downtown
NORTHBOROUGH – What would you like to see in downtown Northborough?. That was the topic of a community meeting held by the Master Plan Implementation Committee on Jan. 26. Northborough completed a new master plan for the town prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, the Board of Selectmen...
WASA sponsors annual ‘Ice Out’ Challenge
WESTBOROUGH – The Westborough Athletic and Social Association is conducting its second annual “Ice Out” challenge. WASA has set up an ice sculpture in front of Hastings Elementary School. For $5 per guess, you can guess the day and time when the sculpture will completely melt. The...
Grafton High DECA earns THRIVE status
GRAFTON – Grafton High School (GHS) DECA was among 525 chapters that achieved THRIVE level recognition this year and will be commended at DECA’s International Career Development Conference held April 22-25, 2023 in Orlando, Fla. Each fall, DECA offers four campaigns for chapters to complete as part of...
Saint John’s alum returns as head football coach
SHREWSBURY – When he attended Saint John’s High School a little more than 10 years ago, John Vassar was a member of the football team as a running back and linebacker. On Jan. 26, Vassar returned to Saint John’s as the program’s new head coach. “We’re...
Law enforcement searches Sudbury Reservoir for missing man
MARLBOROUGH – Officials have resumed the search for a Ware man who was last seen leaving a medical facility in Marlborough. According to a statement from the Massachusetts State Police, Jeffrey Allard, 52, of Ware, was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 22; police believe he was in the Farm Road/Cook Lane area.
