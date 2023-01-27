Read full article on original website
KXII.com
Man arrested after leading officers on multi-county chase
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A man was arrested in Ada after he led law enforcement on a multi-county chase Friday. According to law enforcement, Gary Underwood fled from an officer while he was being pulled over in the area of North Country Club Road and B Street in Ada. Ada...
KTUL
Pauls Valley man sentenced to 5 years in federal prison for killing 2 kids in car wreck
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man from Pauls Valley was sentenced on Tuesday to serve five years in federal prison for the involuntary manslaughter of two children. William Aaron David Patchell, 26, was sentenced to serve 60 months in federal prison for involuntary manslaughter after he was driving in July 2019 at speeds twice the posted speed limit and hit a family's car.
KXII.com
Wilson Police find mobile meth lab during traffic stop
WILSON, Okla. (KXII) -The Wilson Police Department released photos capturing what they believe to be a mobile meth lab in a man’s car. Officers said the driver was pulled over in a traffic stop on Highway 76 near Faith Hill road. They then discovered that the driver’s license was...
KTEN.com
Truck crash jams traffic on icy Denison highway
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — A tractor-trailer jackknifed on icy U.S. 75 Monday night, leading to a big backup. The Denison Police Department said the accident happened in the northbound lanes near the FM 84 exit. Authorities said a wrecker and the Texas Department of Transportation were at the scene.
KXII.com
Body found in Sherman identified
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Police have identified the body found in Sherman Sunday. Sherman Police identified the person as 49-year-old Michael Reeder. Police said he was found just before 11 a.m. on Frisco Road at E. Highway 82. According to law enforcement no foil play is suspected.
KXII.com
1 dies in Love County rollover crash
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - One man died Sunday afternoon after a car rolled over in Love County. The sheriff’s office said it happened near Jimtown and Batson road. When deputies arrived, a truck was laying upside down, and the man was pinned inside. According to a Facebook post,...
KXII.com
Law enforcement seize 10 pounds of meth
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - 10 pounds of Methamphetamine with a street value of approximately $450 thousand were seized in Sherman Tuesday. Sherman Police said on January 24 Officer Anderson and his K9 partner Jaeger assisted another law enforcement agency with a narcotics investigation. After a search warrant was issued to...
KTEN.com
Child found in Ardmore dumpster
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Ardmore police say they are investigating after a child was recovered from a trash dumpster on Saturday. Officials said the child was in stable condition after being recovered from the trash bin on Harris Street. Several agencies responded to the incident, including the Carter County...
KXII.com
Police say no foul play suspected after body found in Sherman
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman police are investigating after a body was found in Sherman Sunday morning. The body was found around 10:45 a.m. on Frisco Road at E. Highway 82. Police said they don’t suspect foul play was involved.
KOCO
OHP: More than a dozen vehicles involved in crash on I-35 near Thackerville
THACKERVILLE, Okla. — More than a dozen vehicles were involved in a crash Monday on Interstate 35 near Thackerville after a winter storm brought sleet and freezing rain to Oklahoma. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said a car spun out and crashed into a wall on I-35 near the Oklahoma-Texas...
KXII.com
One dead, two taken to hospital after crash in Fannin Co.
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A man is dead after a crash on State Highway 121 on Thursday night. According to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Abbas Zeerak, 38, was driving south on SH 121 behind Jonathan Davenport, 57, when Davenport slowed down to make a left-hand turn onto County Rd. 4642 and Zeerak rear-ended him.
KTEN.com
Record arrests of Texas Most Wanted fugitives
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety said 2022 was one for the record books when it comes to the success of its 10 Most Wanted program, and Grayson County had a hand in it. There were five Grayson County cases on the list that were...
KTEN.com
Whitewright man killed in three-vehicle crash
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — A Whitewright man died Thursday evening in a three-vehicle crash on State Highway 121 in Fannin County. Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper K. Sanmann said 57-year-old Jonathan Davenport was behind the wheel of a sport utility vehicle south of Randolph when he slowed down on Highway 121 to make a left-hand turn on County Road 4642.
KTEN.com
OSBI investigating former Byng Public Schools employee
ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into a former Byng Public Schools employee. In a statement from OSBI, officials say the unnamed employee is being investigated regarding an alleged violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act. Byng Public Schools declined to comment on...
KTEN.com
Texoma sheriffs say they won't enforce new gun rule
(KTEN) — Some county sheriffs in Texoma say they are standing up for the Second Amendment after a new ruling from the Department of Justice requiring gun owners who have a "stabilizing brace" attached to a pistol to either register the device or remove it within 120 days. A...
wbap.com
Winter Storm Watch in Effect for North Texas
FORT WORTH (WBAP/KLIF) – A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for North Texas. Freezing rain and a wintry mix could lead to and dangerous conditions beginning Monday. The Winter Storm Watch includes Montague, Cooke, Grayson, Fannin, Lamar, Jack, Wise, Denton, Collin, Hunt, Delta, Hopkins, Palo Pinto, Parker, Tarrant, Dallas, Rockwall, Kaufman, Eastland, Erath, Hood and Somervell County until 9:00am Wednesday.
KTEN.com
Durant homeless shelter set to move and looks ahead at their future
DURANT, Okla (KTEN) -- Since November of 2020, a ministries group called, Light of Hope Shelter has been serving the homeless of Bryan County. With the help of volunteers from numerous of churches, they offer a hot meal along with clothing items every Saturday from 11:30 until 2 PM. Latisha...
KXII.com
One year after Pottsboro boy sings with Blake Shelton, his family directs spotlight on CHD awareness & organ donors
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - One year ago, Wyatt McKee became a Lake Texoma country star. “It says, uh, your smallest biggest fan from Lake Texoma, six years old,” said Blake Shelton, reading a poster Wyatt handed him. “It was amazing to feel all that love and support for Wyatt,”...
