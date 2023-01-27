Read full article on original website
walkercountyga.gov
Funding for Septic System Repairs Available for Walker County Residents Along the Chattanooga Creek Watershed
Property owners along the Chattanooga Creek watershed in northwest Georgia are now eligible for grant funds to assist with the repair of failing septic systems. The Limestone Valley Resource Conservation and Development Council secured the funding to support eligible property owners in Walker and Dade counties who live along the watershed in Rossville, Flintstone, High Point and portions of Lookout Mountain. A map of the watershed area is provided below.
WTVC
3 Walker County residents die from fentanyl overdose Monday, sheriff says
walkercountyga.gov
Walker 180 for February 2023
A town hall on brownfields, a chance to be a first first responder, and a look back at Project 52’s impact on Walker County all ahead in this edition of Walker 180. There was no Walker 180 for January 2023 due to the holidays. SUBSCRIBE to our YOUTUBE channel...
WDEF
Woman Dies of Injuries from Whitfield Fire
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — There is a tragic update to a house fire that occurred in Whitfield County last month. A family member has told News 12 that Tammy Cantrell has passed away from her injuries from a fire that occurred on December 13. The fire occurred in...
weisradio.com
Plane Crash in Calhoun, Georgia / No Serious Injuries
Two people were able to escape without serious injury following a plane crash which occurred Saturday afternoon in Calhoun. Tom B. David Airport Manager Dwight Albritton said the locally-owned Mooney M20-C aircraft suffered an engine failure immediately after takeoff. The pilots made an emergency landing and the plane skidded off...
weisradio.com
Growth in Northwest Georgia on the Way
Several small pockets of growth point to what appears to be an effort to spur larger development across north Georgia. The North Rome Community Action Committee has been pushing for growth for almost a decade, and a move of the recycling center which was located off Calhoun Avenue, has brought about a renewed interest in the area.
chattanoogapulse.com
South Chattanooga Community Church To Provide Hot Showers To Local Unhoused Residents
Imagine the feeling of taking a hot shower after a long day. Fifteen simple minutes of peace, privacy, and relaxation. For most people, that is a daily ritual. For those living on the streets, it is an inconceivable privilege. That is why Bridge City Community Church is gearing up to...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Bartow County, GA
Bartow County is nestled in the northwestern part of Georgia, with Cartersville as the county's seat. The population in Bartow County reached 108,901 as per the 2010 census. Its total land area comprises 460 square miles of land and 11 square miles of water. Some parts of this county were...
Polk 911 Director passes away on Saturday
A voice who helped those in dire need for the past decades in Polk County passed away on Saturday, leaving behind not only those who loved her, but the many citizens who she cared about in the community. Crystal Vincent, 911 Director for Polk County for the past six years, passed away on Saturday, January […] The post Polk 911 Director passes away on Saturday appeared first on Polk Today.
fox5atlanta.com
Paulding County wife searching for answers after husband shot to death in driveway a month ago
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - It’s been a month and a half since a Paulding County man was killed outside his home and deputies say they still don’t know who was behind it. Joshua Mitchell’s wife told FOX 5 she doesn’t want his case to be forgotten. She is asking anyone who knows anything about what happened to come forward.
WDEF
Three dead in Walker County following fentanyl overdose
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Monday afternoon, the Walker County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that three people in the Kensington community passed away from a fentanyl overdose. Sheriff Steve Wilson then addressed his community promoting safety, saying that too many lives have already been lost to the drug. Wilson identified the...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Bite mark evidence used in dozens of convictions now considered ‘junk science’ by some
Rome, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Judy Carnes remembers making the call like it was yesterday. She was trying to reach her mother on May 22, 1980, but a police officer picked up the phone instead. “I asked him if someone was dead there. And he said, ‘Yes.’ So, I...
southerntorch.com
Police Pursuit Vehicles for DCSO
FORT PAYNE, Ala.-- (Full video on Southern Torch Facebook) The DeKalb County Commission held its second meeting of the new year on Tuesday, January 24. The Commission is resuming its pre-covid schedule with two monthly meetings, on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. County Administrator Matt Sharp brought...
WDEF
Back-to-back teen carjackings get community’s attention
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Separate groups of teens committed unrelated carjackings this weekend almost back-to-back. But organizations like the Bethlehem Center are fighting back – or rather, fighting for. The Bethlehem Center says this is their mission: “Inspired by the gospel, we build lasting relationships with Chattanooga’s youth...
townelaker.com
When the Law Fell Silent
Marcus Tullius Cicero famously stated: “In times of war, the law falls silent.” This observation, made by Cicero more than 2,000 years ago, rested on his experience during the end of the Roman Republic, and the civil wars that brought it down. He saw firsthand that war provides ample opportunity for politically motivated mob violence, as partisan leaders in the senate were supported by armed gangs.
fox5atlanta.com
Fire destroys back of Pickens County home
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - Pickens County firefighters spent Saturday night battling a massive blaze at a local home. Officials with Pickens County Fire Rescue say crews were called shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday to a house fire on Mineral Springs Road. The first units that arrived reported seeing heavy flames...
WTVC
Vehicle flips onto guide wire and fire hydrant injuring driver says Chattanooga Fire
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a crash with entrapment Saturday afternoon. Officials say the vehicle left the roadway and hit the guide wire of a utility pole, flipped, and landed against another guide wire and a fire hydrant. The crash happened in the 3800 block...
WTVCFOX
Suspect wanted for Ooltewah double shooting now in custody, sheriff's office says
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. — UPDATE (Jan. 31st):. The person wanted by deputies for this shooting is now in custody, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday morning. Brian Stone is charged with 4 counts of attempted first degree murder. Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Spokesman Matt Lea says after the shooting,...
‘Please love me’: Abandoned Chattanooga dog reunited with owner
Lilo, a big, fluffy bear of a dog, was abandoned by her owner and ended up at the McKamey Animal Center in Chattanooga.
WTVCFOX
48-year-old woman shot to death, body found in Chattanooga home
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Officers responding to a call of an unconscious person determined a woman had been shot to death inside a Chattanooga home last week. In a release sent Monday, Chattanooga Police say the incident happened Thursday afternoon at a home on the 600 block of Merriam Street.
