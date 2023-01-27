Alisha and Linus looked at some amazing rare manuscripts (and you can, too!). The Columbia Rare Book and Manuscript Library is hosting an exhibit, “Science, History, and Beauty: Harmony and Cosmological Perspectives in Islamic Sciences,” through March 3 in their space on the sixth floor of Butler. Over 90 manuscripts and artifacts from the Muslim World Manuscript collection are on display as part of the exhibition. It provides viewers with a historical perspective on Islamic populations and societies that were influenced by science in some way.

