Every Event On Campus: Something About The Weather Edition
This week’s events include movie nights, jazz performances, a Columbia Undergraduate Law Review panel, and the world premiere of Something about the Weather!. Here at Bwog, we do our best to bring your attention to important guest lecturers and special events on campus. If you have a correction or addition, let us know in the comments or email events@bwog.com.
Where Art Thou: Weather Edition
Columbia and New York City are packed with amazing culture and inspiring art, and there’s never been a better time to experience it first-hand. “Where Art Thou” is a weekly guide to interesting and notable lectures, events, and performances for the literary/musically/theatrically-inclined. Your event wasn’t included in...
Science, Nature, And Beauty: A Muslim World Manuscript Exhibit
Alisha and Linus looked at some amazing rare manuscripts (and you can, too!). The Columbia Rare Book and Manuscript Library is hosting an exhibit, “Science, History, and Beauty: Harmony and Cosmological Perspectives in Islamic Sciences,” through March 3 in their space on the sixth floor of Butler. Over 90 manuscripts and artifacts from the Muslim World Manuscript collection are on display as part of the exhibition. It provides viewers with a historical perspective on Islamic populations and societies that were influenced by science in some way.
