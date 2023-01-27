Read full article on original website
NHL
Panthers stun Bruins in OT after tying it late in 3rd
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime after Aleksander Barkov tied the game with three seconds left in the third period to give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 win against the Boston Bruins at FLA Live Arena on Saturday. Reinhart scored on a one-timer from the left...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Bruins 3 (OT)
SUNRISE, Fla. -- The Florida Panthers get a whole week to enjoy this one. Sending the Panthers into the All-Star break on a high note, Sam Reinhart connected on a one-timer just 17 seconds into overtime to lock in a 4-3 win over the Boston Bruins at FLA Live Arena on Saturday.
NHL
Hollywood moments from the Flyers NHL All-Star
As Kevin Hayes prepares to represent the Flyers at his first NHL All-Star Weekend, the occasion warrants a look back at what got him here. As Kevin Hayes prepares to represent the Flyers at his first NHL All-Star Weekend, the occasion warrants a look back at what got him here. Mostly, it is what is quietly turning into a career year for the veteran forward, who is in his ninth season and as such might be a little far along to refer to this as a "breakout" season, but the Flyers certainly wouldn't mind it if it were a sign of things to come.
NHL
Islanders Acquire Horvat
Islanders acquire Bo Horvat from Vancouver in exchange for Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty and a conditional first round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft. The New York Islanders have acquired Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks, in exchange for Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty and a conditional first round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft.
NHL
My All-Time 26 Best Forwards | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
Stan Fischler counts down his all-time Devils forwards list. No question; this is my toughest challenge since I began tackling the Devils 40th anniversary topics. Calling this "My 26 All-Time Best Forwards" severely tests The Maven's measuring meter. My ratings take into consideration scoring prowess, I.Q. (as in Intensity Quotient), and the ability to play the 200-foot game. Clutch-ability and grit are key elements as well as leadership. But, uppermost -- at all times -- I'm dealing with both the quality and quantity of each candidate's output. Without further ado, let's drop the puck and chase the action. Here goes from 26 to 1; with a short bonus at the end.
NHL
Bruins Aiming to Use Losing Streak as a Learning Tool
BOSTON - Jim Montgomery is trying not to get bogged down by the results of the last three games. Sure, the Bruins have been disappointed by their first multi-game losing streak of the season and know there is plenty to shore up. But they're also trying to keep things in...
NHL
Marner shows off custom All-Star Game skates at Maple Leafs practice
Toronto forward, headed to Florida as Atlantic Division all star, has new boots. Mitchell Marner is going to be skating on sunshine. The Toronto Maple Leafs forward has some custom skates with a distinct Florida feel for the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game at FLA Live Arena on Saturday. Marner,...
NHL
By The Numbers: Thompson and Stephenson's Play Earns Them All-Star Nod
The Vegas Golden Knights (29-18-4) will have three representatives on the Pacific Division roster for the 2023 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend, which will be held at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida on Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 4. Logan Thompson was the first of the Golden Knights...
NHL
The Must List: Arber Xhekaj
We recently caught up with Arber Xhekaj to learn more about his musical tastes, his hobbies, and other musts on his list. Chef's in Buffalo. My junior coach Jay McKee played in Buffalo, so that was his favorite spot. They're famous for their meat sauce, and their chicken parm is my favorite thing on the menu. They give you really good portions. He took our junior team there one time, and I stop by every time I'm in Buffalo ever since. I took the boys there too, and they seemed to really like it. It's a good spot.
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets vs Blues
WINNIPEG - One day separates the Winnipeg Jets - who have played the most games in the National Hockey League since December 2 - from an 11-day break. But that's not where their focus is. It can't be. "We've got to take care of business here," said Jets head coach...
NHL
'It Makes Us a Better Team:' Inside the Rise of Cody Glass
On Oct. 27, Bridgestone Arena was buzzing. The Nashville Predators had just snapped a five-game losing streak with a 6-2 statement win over the St. Louis Blues, which also happened to be their first win on home ice in 2022-23. But as Preds Head Coach John Hynes walked into his...
NHL
Bruins Assign Koppanen and McLaughlin to Providence
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 30, that the team has assigned forwards Joona Koppanen and Marc McLaughlin to Providence. Koppanen has played in five NHL games for the Bruins this season, recording his first NHL point on January 22 against the San Jose Sharks. The Tampere, Finland native was selected by the Bruins in the fifth round (135th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.
NHL
LA Kings @ Carolina Hurricanes: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Carolina Hurricanes:. Where: PNC Arena (RaleIgh, NC) Lightning: 31 - 15 - 1 (63 pts) Kings: 28 - 17 - 6 (62 pts) The Kings' penalty killing units have found consistent success in the New Year, allowing only four power-play goals in 35 shorthanded situations for a penalty killing percentage (PK%) of 88.6%, tied for the second-highest in the league since Jan. 1. The team has not given up a power play goal in their last 12 shorthanded situations in the span of four games, all of which on the road, dating back to Jan. 22 in Chicago. Overall, the team's road PK% has a succession rate of 93.8% since the new year placing second in the league.
NHL
Chandler Stephenson Named to 2023 Honda All-Star Weekend
VEGAS (January 30, 2023) - The National Hockey League announced today, January 30, that Vegas forward Chandler Stephenson has been selected to the Pacific Division roster for the 2023 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend, which will be held at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida on Friday, February 3 and Saturday, February 4. The event will include the NHL All-Star Skills on Friday and the Honda NHL All-Star Game on Saturday.
NHL
Beauvillier embracing new challenge following trade to Canucks
VANCOUVER -- Anthony Beauvillier likes the timing of his trade to the Vancouver Canucks because he's not the only one looking to start over. After being acquired from the New York Islanders for Bo Horvat on Monday, the 25-year-old forward joins a team that has a new coach in Rick Tocchet, who was hired Jan. 22 with assistant coach Adam Foote and defensive consultant Sergei Gonchar; is still trying to establish a new culture under general manager Patrik Allvin, who was hired Jan. 26, 2022; and now needs a new captain to replace Horvat.
NHL
OTT@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL - The Canadiens are looking to avenge their loss in Ottawa over the weekend as they face the Senators in a re-match at the Bell Centre on Tuesday. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. After a scoreless first period at the Canadian Tire Centre...
NHL
Prospect Report: Brink Focused on Big Picture
Coming off a stellar 2021-22 season that saw him make his NHL debut for the Philadelphia Flyers after winning the NCAA championship for Denver and being a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, Flyers prospect Bobby Brink had his sights set on establishing himself as an NHL regular in 2022-23. Unfortunately, those plans were delayed in July of last summer.
NHL
Inside Scoop: Player Necklaces
Some of the Penguins wear jewelry that has special significance to them during games, with the chains often peeking out from their equipment. A few of them shared why those necklaces are meaningful to them. For years, he would close his eyes and kiss his cross necklace at the conclusion...
NHL
Preview: Blues at Jets
BLUES The St. Louis Blues continued their recent struggles on Saturday, falling 4-2 to the Colorado Avalanche in their second of a three-game road trip before the All-Star break. Down 3-0 halfway through the game, the Blues stayed resilient and took control in the third period - though came up just short of a full comeback.
NHL
Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets vs. Capitals
The Blue Jackets have just one last game left before the All-Star Break. Columbus returns from its four-game Western swing to Nationwide Arena to welcome the Capitals on Tuesday night, with the Jackets hoping to snap a two-game losing skid to go into the break with momentum. BLUE JACKETS vs....
