As Kevin Hayes prepares to represent the Flyers at his first NHL All-Star Weekend, the occasion warrants a look back at what got him here. Mostly, it is what is quietly turning into a career year for the veteran forward, who is in his ninth season and as such might be a little far along to refer to this as a "breakout" season, but the Flyers certainly wouldn't mind it if it were a sign of things to come.

BOSTON, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO