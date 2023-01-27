Read full article on original website
Two Paris Chefs Are Coming To Lubbock To Teach Cooking Classes
From Paris to Lubbock, only for a couple of days, two chefs are coming to teach Lubbock the way of their food. The two chefs are named Justin Ward and William Boutin. They will teach you things like making authentic macaroons, croissants, baguettes and other French bread. The fun doesn't stop there, they will also teach you how to make tarts and have four-course French dining experiences.
JUST IN: Luke Bryan Announces Lubbock Show
Country girls and boys get ready to shake it because beloved country artist Luke Bryan is stopping in Lubbock for a tour date. Luke Bryan is one of the most successful and awarded country artists of the 2010s and 2020s. He is a five-time "Entertainer of the Year", from both the Academy of Country Music Awards and the Country Music Association. He is one of the world's best-selling music artists, with over 75 million records sold.
Forget Hurricanes and Tornados: This is Texas’ Biggest Fear
Texans can handle quite a bit. We tough out hurricanes, squash deadly critters, and even chase tornados. However, the moment a winter storm sneaks its way in, all bets are off. When it comes to other forms of weather, we are built to handle them. But winter weather is a...
Lubbock Area Delays and Cancelations For Jan. 31 Freezing Weather
January 31 is a cold one as there is freezing precipitation in the air making visibility when driving difficult. Due to those weather conditions schools, government offices, and businesses in and around the Lubbock area have delayed their start times, canceled, or are starting on time this morning. A complete list of those area delays and cancelation can be found below:
Ditch Lubbock! Go Skiing And Snowboarding At One Of These Nearby Destinations
I absolutely adore skiing and snowboarding. I used to go every single year with my family when I was a kid, and at one point, my life's mission was to become a snowboarding instructor. Clearly, that didn't happen. I chose the much less exciting life of a radio personality and writer. I don't think my knees would appreciate it much if I suddenly changed my mind...but you never know...
Lubbock’s New Texas RoadHouse Finally Sets Grand Opening
We all know for some reason people have been dying to know when the new Texas Roadhouse will open and it is finally time. Texas Roadhouse is one of the most popular restaurants in Lubbock. So they are moving locations to make more room and hopefully help out the long waitlists. The new Texas Roadhouse location is being built at the site of the old Babies "R" Us location, which shared a building and parking lot with the old Toys "R" Us. The address is 6101 Slide Road.
Is It Legal In Texas To Leave Your Dog Outside When It’s Really Cold?
It's been super cold in Lubbock for the past few weeks. This morning, it was only 19 degrees when I drove into work. Not fun. I was reminded of all of the animals that are outdoors. I've seen several chained up in yards, shivering in the snow. Is it actually...
Important Lubbock and Nearby Area Delays/Closures for January 30
There is some freezing winter weather expected to hit the South Plains which could cause some very extreme driving conditions this morning. Some daycares, schools, businesses and government facilities in the Lubbock area have opted to delay their openings. This list will be updated as information becomes available. Belle’s &...
Last-Minute Plans: What to Do in Lubbock on January 27th Through 29th
Despite the frigid weather this week, it looks like things are going to warm back up a bit for the weekend. If you are looking for something to do, but aren’t sure where to start, you came to the right place. Starting with Friday, the 27th, there are a...
Lubbock: Have You Played the Adorable Google Boba Game Today?
Google is known for their creative home page that changes depending on the season or occasion. Whether it’s something festive for a holiday or something relevant to what is going on in the world today, they have a variety of iconic 'doodles' they swap the original Google logo out with.
Lubbock and the South Plains Brace For Ice Storm
Last week it was snow, this week another form of wintery precipitation is headed towards Lubbock and the surrounding areas. According to KAMC, Lubbock and the South Plains into the Rolling Plains are under the threat of ice accumulation instead of snow like we experienced last week. Cold temperatures will accompany the winter weather much of the week.
Lubbock, We Need To Stop These Bad Behaviors At Intersections
Lubbock, why are we the literal worst at intersections?. 50% of wrecks happen at intersections, and way too many of those end up with totaled cars, injuries, or even fatalities. If there's one place on the road we should be extra careful, it's at stop lights and stop signs. Red...
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 44 People Arrested The Week of Snow, One Person With 12 Charges
We have officially made it past the snow storm that terrorized the South Plains and all we have left is the freezing temperatures that just sends shiver's down a prairie dogs spine. In fact we wanted to know exactly what a prairie dog does during a snow day when the rest of Lubbock is figuring out how to drive.
Record Breaking Snowfall For Lubbock On Tuesday
If you thought Lubbock got a lot of snow on Tuesday, you'd be correct. As of Tuesday night the National Weather Service put Lubbock's snowfall at 7.2 inches. That breaks the old daily record for January 24 that was set in 1961 when it snowed 2.9 inches. The snow total...
New Lubbock Thrift Store Is Coming, Offering Cash On Spot & Helps Charities
If you are looking to sell some clothes or buy gently used clothes, there is a new store opening in Lubbock just for you. It is called Uptown Cheapskate and was first started back in 2009 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Today, Uptown Cheapskate has expanded to over 80 locations in 23 states. With its solid franchise concept and strong family roots, Uptown continues to grow, bringing great like-new fashions at cheapskate prices to people all over the country.
Wolfforth Chef Named Semifinalist For James Beard Best Chef Award
Now, this is a big deal. Not a lot of people get nominated for a James Beard Award. In fact, this is the only person in our area to be nominated. This week in a press release, the James Beard Foundation revealed the semifinalist nominees for the 2023 James Beard Awards. These awards are nominated every year for people all across the country trying to make the cut.
Did Yesterday’s Snow Storm Bring Out The Lubbock Crazy Crowd?
Yeah, I'm not going to lie, that looks dangerous, but also REALLY Freaking FUN!. It seems like every single time it snows here on The South Plains, we get our share of pretty photos of landmarks such as the Buddy Holly Statue covered in snow, or the famous Smiling Bush with a dusting of white.
New Lubbock Coffee Shop Sets Grand Opening With Free Swag
Looks like another coffee place is coming to Lubbock and if you need lots of options, this is the place for you. I'm excited to announce a new place called 7 Brew Coffee is coming to Lubbock very soon. This is a chain drive-thru coffee shop and they've confirmed to us that they'll be opening a spot in the Hub City.
Here’s The Creepy Religious Protestor That Was Bullying Lubbock Students
I am pretty hardcore against this kind of thing, but when it comes to kids, all bets are off. If you are unfamiliar with the story, extra creepy religious protestors were in front of Lubbock High School on Monday (and possibly in front of others on other days). The protesters were said to be impeding the kid's egress into the school, yelling at them, and generally being a nuisance.
Two Drive-By Shootings In Lubbock Still Under Investigation
In 2022 in Lubbock, there should did seem to be a lot of drive-by shootings. Whether it was related to gangs, drugs, or random crime, guns were pulled a lot last year on Lubbock streets. Lubbock Police are still investigating two drive-bye shootings that were fatal last year according to...
