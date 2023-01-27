Read full article on original website
Lindsey Graham says there is 'only one Donald Trump' and the GOP can't have 'Trump policies' without him
Graham said on Saturday that there are "many, many talented people" in the GOP, but there is "only one Donald Trump."
Biden Caught Donating Boxes of Classified Documents to the University of Delaware
On Sunday, Maria Bartiromo reported during a Fox News Sunday Morning Futures segment that there are 1,850 boxes filled with classified documents that President Joe Biden donated to his home state's university.
Biden Says 'No President Added More to U.S. Debt Than Me' as Federal Debt is Set to Rise $16.411 Trillion from 2021-2032
In a recent speech, President Joe Biden stated that he had added more to the national debt of the United States than any other president in history, saying, "No President added more to the debt in 4 years than my President… I misspoke - 25% of our country’s entire debt."
Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge
Former President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate company Vornado, even though he previously testified that he did.On Tuesday, the New York Attorney General’s Office asked Justice Arthur F. Engoron...
Trump Responds to Paul Pelosi Attack Video
The former president previously called the violent attack on Pelosi "a terrible thing."
George Santos tells colleagues he’s stepping down from House committees
Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) told colleagues on Tuesday he is stepping down from his assignments on the Small Business and Science Committees, according to five sources — including two House GOP members. Why it matters: The announcement comes as the first-term House member from Long Island faces a multitude...
Ukrainian troops are calling the US military in the middle of shootouts with Russia for help fixing their artillery
This help line is a growing effort to give Ukraine vital advice on repairs and maintenance as it pushes weapons to their limits.
ValueWalk
Trump Put On Notice Of Indictment – AP
WASHINGTON, D.C. (January 30, 2023) – The Associated Press has just reported that “Former President Donald Trump and his allies have been put on notice by . . . a Georgia prosecutor who indicated she was likely to seek criminal charges soon in a two-year election subversion probe.”
New details emerge in Biden classified docs timeline
The FBI searched the Penn Biden Center in mid-November after the White House discovered classified documents there from President Biden's time as vice president, multiple outlets reported Tuesday — a detail that was not previously disclosed publicly by the White House. The big picture: It remains unclear what, if...
Poll: Americans equally concerned about Biden and Trump classified documents
Americans are equally concerned about the discovery of classified documents at President Biden and former President Trump's residences. Driving the news: A new NBC News poll found that 67% of Americans said they were concerned about the classified document revelations for both Trump and Biden, despite the situations having clear distinctions.
The House freshman angling to be Democrats' star prosecutor
Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) wants to be House Democrats' top cop, telling Axios he's prepared and willing to grapple with the biggest Republican names in Congress — including in potential impeachment proceedings. Why it matters: With Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and the 20 rebels who...
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
Biden administration proposes strengthening health law's contraception mandate
The Biden administration on Monday moved to reverse a Trump-era policy that made it easier for employers to refuse to offer birth control coverage in company-sponsored health plans. The big picture: The Trump administration's rollback of the Affordable Care Act's contraceptive mandate allowed organizations to opt out of coverage, citing...
Schiff, Swalwell and Omar condemn GOP bid to remove them from committees
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) criticized Republicans' bids to boot him and Reps. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from their committee assignments while supporting far-right members in their own conference, telling CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that "the hypocrisy just grabs you by the throat." Driving the news:...
Comer's two-step messaging war
House Oversight Chair James Comer plans to project a factual, methodical face for official Washington — while thrilling the right-wing base with sideshows of outrage and conspiracy theories. Why it matters: Comer, a top powerhouse of the new GOP majority, has been road-testing this strategy for months — with...
Schumer wades into debt ceiling debate: "I think we'll win"
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) is optimistic about his party's prospects in upcoming debt limit negotiations. Why it matters: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and President Biden are set to meet Wednesday to discuss the debt ceiling — as the threat of the U.S. defaulting on its own bills looms.
Trump criticizes “disloyal” DeSantis’ COVID record
Former President Trump took aim at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on the campaign trail this weekend, criticizing DeSantis for his management of the COVID-19 pandemic and branding him "disloyal." Driving the news: Trump faced a wave of blame in the wake of the GOP's performance in 2022 midterm elections,...
Blinken urges Netanyahu to build broad consensus around judicial overhaul plan
Secretary of State Tony Blinken urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their meeting in Jerusalem on Monday to build a broad consensus around his judicial overhaul plan. Why it matters: Blinken's comments are the most significant and strongest remarks the Biden administration has made about the Netanyahu government's plan...
DeSantis on Trump attacks: I handily won re-election
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) flexed his 2022 midterm election victory margin when he was asked about former President Trump's latest line of attack against him. The big picture: The rising conservative star has largely avoided responding directly to Trump's attacks that have mounted since the midterms, which triggered an internal reckoning over who might be best positioned to lead the party.
Trump sues Bob Woodward for releasing interview recordings
Former President Trump on Monday filed a lawsuit against journalist Bob Woodward for $49 million, alleging that recordings of interviews the pair did were released "without President Trump's permission." The latest: Woodward and lawsuit co-defendant Simon & Schuster, publisher of his book "Rage," in a joint statement called Trump's suit...
