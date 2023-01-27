ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axios

TheDailyBeast

Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge

Former President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate company Vornado, even though he previously testified that he did.On Tuesday, the New York Attorney General’s Office asked Justice Arthur F. Engoron...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Axios

George Santos tells colleagues he’s stepping down from House committees

Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) told colleagues on Tuesday he is stepping down from his assignments on the Small Business and Science Committees, according to five sources — including two House GOP members. Why it matters: The announcement comes as the first-term House member from Long Island faces a multitude...
ValueWalk

Trump Put On Notice Of Indictment – AP

WASHINGTON, D.C. (January 30, 2023) – The Associated Press has just reported that “Former President Donald Trump and his allies have been put on notice by . . . a Georgia prosecutor who indicated she was likely to seek criminal charges soon in a two-year election subversion probe.”
GEORGIA STATE
Axios

New details emerge in Biden classified docs timeline

The FBI searched the Penn Biden Center in mid-November after the White House discovered classified documents there from President Biden's time as vice president, multiple outlets reported Tuesday — a detail that was not previously disclosed publicly by the White House. The big picture: It remains unclear what, if...
INDIANA STATE
Axios

The House freshman angling to be Democrats' star prosecutor

Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) wants to be House Democrats' top cop, telling Axios he's prepared and willing to grapple with the biggest Republican names in Congress — including in potential impeachment proceedings. Why it matters: With Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and the 20 rebels who...
Axios

Biden administration proposes strengthening health law's contraception mandate

The Biden administration on Monday moved to reverse a Trump-era policy that made it easier for employers to refuse to offer birth control coverage in company-sponsored health plans. The big picture: The Trump administration's rollback of the Affordable Care Act's contraceptive mandate allowed organizations to opt out of coverage, citing...
Axios

Schiff, Swalwell and Omar condemn GOP bid to remove them from committees

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) criticized Republicans' bids to boot him and Reps. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from their committee assignments while supporting far-right members in their own conference, telling CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that "the hypocrisy just grabs you by the throat." Driving the news:...
Axios

Comer's two-step messaging war

House Oversight Chair James Comer plans to project a factual, methodical face for official Washington — while thrilling the right-wing base with sideshows of outrage and conspiracy theories. Why it matters: Comer, a top powerhouse of the new GOP majority, has been road-testing this strategy for months — with...
WASHINGTON, DC
Axios

Schumer wades into debt ceiling debate: "I think we'll win"

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) is optimistic about his party's prospects in upcoming debt limit negotiations. Why it matters: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and President Biden are set to meet Wednesday to discuss the debt ceiling — as the threat of the U.S. defaulting on its own bills looms.
Axios

Trump criticizes “disloyal” DeSantis’ COVID record

Former President Trump took aim at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on the campaign trail this weekend, criticizing DeSantis for his management of the COVID-19 pandemic and branding him "disloyal." Driving the news: Trump faced a wave of blame in the wake of the GOP's performance in 2022 midterm elections,...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

Blinken urges Netanyahu to build broad consensus around judicial overhaul plan

Secretary of State Tony Blinken urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their meeting in Jerusalem on Monday to build a broad consensus around his judicial overhaul plan. Why it matters: Blinken's comments are the most significant and strongest remarks the Biden administration has made about the Netanyahu government's plan...
Axios

DeSantis on Trump attacks: I handily won re-election

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) flexed his 2022 midterm election victory margin when he was asked about former President Trump's latest line of attack against him. The big picture: The rising conservative star has largely avoided responding directly to Trump's attacks that have mounted since the midterms, which triggered an internal reckoning over who might be best positioned to lead the party.
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

Trump sues Bob Woodward for releasing interview recordings

Former President Trump on Monday filed a lawsuit against journalist Bob Woodward for $49 million, alleging that recordings of interviews the pair did were released "without President Trump's permission." The latest: Woodward and lawsuit co-defendant Simon & Schuster, publisher of his book "Rage," in a joint statement called Trump's suit...
Axios

Axios

