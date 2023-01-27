ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Magnolias are blooming at San Francisco Botanical Garden

By Nick Bastone
Axios San Francisco
Axios San Francisco
 4 days ago

February is approaching, which means it's time to head to the San Francisco Botanical Garden.

What's happening: The magnolias are starting to bloom!

  • "Not all the trees are doing their things quite yet," Brendan Lange, the garden's spokesperson, told Axios. "But if you were to come this weekend, there are definitely things to see."
  • Peak bloom is typically in early to mid-February, he said.

Why it matters: Our botanical garden boasts one of the most impressive collections of magnolias in the country, with over 100 different species and cultivars.

  • The exhibition, dubbed " Magnificent Magnolias ," is also an excuse to roam the broader garden grounds, which is free for SF residents.

Details: Magnolia curator tours start this weekend .

  • Self-guided tours are an option as well; Lange suggests setting aside at least an hour to take in all the beautiful blossoms.

San Francisco, CA
ABOUT

Axios San Francisco is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/san-francisco

