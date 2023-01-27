ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

eenews.net

Why Wyoming won’t build Biden’s EV chargers

HALFWAY BETWEEN ROCK SPRINGS AND RAWLINS, Wyo. — Here, at a critical node in President Joe Biden’s plan for a national electric vehicle charging network, there is nothing. No parking lot, no service station, no sign that anyone wants to set up shop here. Just some tire tracks in the snow by a barbed wire fence and the whoosh of vehicles speeding by on Interstate 80. This overwhelming vacancy is why Wyoming kicked up a dispute that could sap Americans’ confidence in a future EV charging network. Offered millions of federal dollars to build chargers at locations like this one, the state said no.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Rep. Western, County Commissioner Novotny Named In Campaign Finance Probe

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office has completed a monthslong investigation into complaints of possible election code finance violations that include state Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Sheridan, and Johnson County Commissioner Bill Novotny. Clint Beaver, a deputy prosecuting attorney for Sheridan County,...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
KOWB AM 1290

A Bill to Prohibit Deployment of Wyoming National Guard into Active Combat Without Declaration of War Appearing in Senate Today

Today S.B. 119, the Defend the Guard Act, is scheduled to appear before committee in the Wyoming Senate. If passed, S.B. 119 (companion to H.B. 197) would prohibit the deployment of the Wyoming National Guard into active combat without a declaration of war by Congress as required by Article I, Section 8 of the U.S. Constitution.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Crossover Voting Bills Advance, But Weaker Than Some Wyoming Conservatives Want

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An effort to restrict crossover voting in Wyoming was weakened Monday, but passed through the House Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee. House Bill 103 as originally written would have moved the deadline to switch political party affiliation to the beginning...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Lawmakers Kill Anti-Vax Discrimination Bill

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. One of the most conservative bills in consideration by the 67th Wyoming Legislature was killed Monday. House Bill 66, which would have prohibited Wyoming businesses, health care facilities and schools from enforcing COVID-19 restrictions, failed its third reading on the House floor by a narrow 31-29 vote.
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Wyoming Rated A Top State For Living Off Grid

If you want to live off the grid, totally self-sufficient, then you might want to consider Wyoming. Though the state does offer a few challenges. The video below offered Wyoming as #12 in a top 12 list of best states to live off the grid. But much of what the...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Guest Column: Wyoming Republicans Are Focused on Pocketbook Issues

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. By Senators Jim Anderson, Brian Boner, Ed Cooper, Dan Dockstader and Representatives Don Burkhart, and Bill Henderson. This week, the Wyoming Senate and House entered the third week of the 67th General Session. This is a rubber-meets-road juncture of sorts, where...
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Wyoming Bill On Trans Athletes In Girls Sports Passes Committee

A bill that would ban people born as males from competing in girls K-12 sports has passed a committee vote and will now move on to the full Senate. The vote in the Senate Education Committee on Monday was 3-0, with two members absent. Senate File 133 is sponsored by Sen. Wendy Schuler [R-Uinta County]. She sponsored a similar, but not identical bill in 2022.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Bill Sniffin: Remembering Susie McMurry

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In Wyoming’s modern history, nobody had ever seen a power couple like Mick and Susie McMurry. Nationally in the last few decades, we’ve seen famous power couples like Bill and Hillary and then Barack and Michelle. Here in Wyoming, we had Mick and Susie McMurry.
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

Mental health bills abound at Wyoming Legislature

It’s a banner year for mental health bills in the Wyoming Legislature. There are around 20 measures that at least touch on the topic, according to Andi Summerville, executive director of the Wyoming Association of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Centers. “It’s great to see mental health as such...
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

Shed hunting head start proposed for Wyoming residents

CASPER, Wyo. — A regulation change picking up momentum in the statehouse would give Wyoming residents first dibs on the elk, deer and moose antlers waiting for the taking on public land each spring. Currently, shed hunting is not a licensed activity. And the Wyoming attorney general’s office has...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Chuck Gray Wants To Do Away With ‘Predatory’ Campaign Tactic Used By Cheney

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Legislature is considering legislation targeting campaign activities like those employed by former Republican U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney last summer leading up to the August primary election. One mailer sent in early August by the Cheney campaign included request forms...
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Wyoming swimmers knock off UNLV, UC Santa Barbara

LAS VEGAS -- The University of Wyoming swimming and diving team completed competition in a quad meet at UNLV on Saturday. The Cowgirls claimed a pair of team wins inside Jim Reitz Pool. Wyoming’s women’s team toppled the host Lady Rebels, 188.5-164.5. The Cowgirls also beat UC Santa Barbara, 183-168,...
LARAMIE, WY
county17.com

BLM seeks public input on industrial solar projects

GILLETTE, Wyo. —The U.S. Bureau of Land Management will solicit comments on plans to boost “utility-scale” solar energy development on public lands, during one of a series of public meetings across the West in Cheyenne Tuesday. The push is part of a federal effort to implement President...
CHEYENNE, WY
newslj.com

‘Trophy’ pursuit no more: Bear, wolf, cat hunting in line for rebrand

As an avid hunter, Lander resident and Wyoming Wildlife Federation staffer Jessi Johnson finds dwindling tolerance for large carnivore hunting to be “scary.”. Squeamishness about humans preying on carnivores is evident in frequent headlines across the country, she said, whether it’s about bear hunting in Washington, cat hunting in Colorado or Vermont’s issues with bear hunting dogs.
WYOMING STATE
