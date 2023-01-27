Read full article on original website
Young Red Sox Prospect Is 'Potential Star,' Could Be Game-Changer For Boston Eventually
The Boston Red Sox have a bright future. Although the Red Sox finished the 2022 campaign with the worst record in the American League East at 78-84, they likely will be better in 2023. Boston has made some intriguing moves this offseason and on paper already are arguably a more complete team. On an even brighter note, Boston's farm system has been greatly improved and even featured five players on Baseball America's 2023 top-100 prospect list.
Mets’ Brett Baty earns fascinating projection for 2023 season
Entering 2023 Spring Training, the Opening Day roster status of New York Mets‘ second-ranked prospect, Brett Baty, has sparked many conversations. Baty is a talented 23-year-old. He is gifted with all of the size, power, ability to hit for contact, and arm strength to be a great Met for a long time.
Yankees can still land top remaining free-agent left-fielder if asking price comes down
Ideally, the New York Yankees would make a last-minute play on the top remaining left-field free agent on the market, Jurickson Profar. Coming from the San Diego Padres, turning down a $7.5 million player option to stay on the West Coast for one more season, Profar saw the market and decided to test the waters in hopes of landing a more prominent deal — nobody seems to be biting the past few weeks.
Twins Are Showing Interest in Former Astros Star Gurriel
The saga with former Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel continues as he is still searching for a new home in free agency. A new report from the New York Post's Jon Heyman suggests that the Minnesota Twins are now interested in pursuing Gurriel. This comes on the heels of...
The Yankees could have something special developing at catcher
The New York Yankees are rolling into the 2023 season with Jose Treviño as their starting catcher, which is justifiable after a successful 2022 campaign. Treviño ranks as one of the best defensive catchers in the game but has his vulnerabilities in the batter’s box. Treviño hit .248 with a .283 OBP, 11 homers, and 43 RBIs last season. While this was his best offensive campaign by a significant margin, the Yankees have another catcher developing in their farm system that will not only provide elite offensive metrics but has experienced considerable improvements regarding his defensive qualities.
Ex-New York Mets, Yankees Reliever Retires From MLB
"It’s been a wild ride that I never thought I’d get to experience, but it’s finally time to hang ‘em up. "As a lightly recruited high school player, to a college walk-on, to an undrafted free agent, to a non prospect entering pro ball, I am extremely proud of playing with the best players in the world for so long."
Ex-Yankees Slugger Could Be Solution To Red Sox's Power Shortage
The Boston Red Sox and their fanbase have been desperately hoping first baseman Bobby Dalbec could reach his potential by slugging 25-to-30 home runs -- making up for his propensity to striking out. Instead, the Red Sox could add Ex-New York Yankees first baseman and designated hitter Luke Voit. The...
The Cubs One-Two Punch in Rotation Could Make All the Difference
The Chicago Cubs are in a much better position right now than they were a year ago today. There is so much hope for the future and the rebuild can be characterized as "completed." What comes next is anyone's guess. A postseason berth? A World Series? Years of underperforming?. All...
Cubs Top Prospect Arrives At Spring Training Early
The majority of the Chicago Cubs roster is gearing up for MLB Spring Training which is just around the corner. Pitchers and catchers report Feb. 13 and position players on Feb. 16. However, one of the Cubs' top prospects, Brennan Davis, has arrived early to the team's Spring Training complex...
The Braves make a flurry of minor league free agent signings, including an old friend
First is Forrest Wall. I’ve talked about him before, and he would make for some solid depth in Gwinnett. Once a top prospect for the Rockies, Wall never cut it in the big leagues. Surprisingly, he’s never even gotten the call. Wall can play all over the diamond, and he put up a respectable .687 OPS in AAA last year. I don’t think he’s a major impact player, but I liked him a lot when he was a prospect and he could end up being a valuable piece in a pinch.
Heavily Rumored Red Sox Target Reportedly Off Market After Inking Deal With NL East Club
Another middle infielder reportedly is off the market. The Boston Red Sox recently completed a trade for former Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi, but still have been connected to free agent infielders as the team looks to replace longtime shortstop Xander Bogaerts. One player Boston was heavily connected to...
The Twins prospect with 'huge raw power' and 'explosive swing'
The name Minnesota Twins fans need to become familiar with is Emmanuel Rodriguez. He's 20 years old, 5-foot-10 and about 210 pounds. He plays the outfield and is considered one of the organization's best prospects. Just how good could he become? Well, Keith Law, who covers the MLB for The...
Freddie Freeman Found Closure From Braves Career After Sending Text Message To Dodgers Teammates
After helping the Atlanta Braves win the World Series, Freddie Freeman became a free agent for the first time in his 12-year MLB career. While it was widely expected the sides would quickly work out a new contract, that never came to fruition due to a reported disagreement over the inclusion of a sixth year.
Yankees settle with Gleyber Torres on one-year deal, avoiding arbitration
The New York Yankees managed to avoid the majority of arbitration hearings, but Gleyber Torres was headed toward one after missing the deadline several days ago. While it is rare for players actually to settle during arbitration hearings, Torres was asking for a $10.2 million salary, but the team was offering just $9.7 million.
