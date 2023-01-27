Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Oklahoma Town is Considered One of the Most Contaminated Sites in the CountryTravel MavenPicher, OK
Some general stores in the Midwest are still operating and the oldest one in the U.S. was open for over 200 yearsCJ CoombsCaledonia, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
This Missouri Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Coolest in the CountryTravel MavenCarthage, MO
Related
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Birthdays & Contests!
Howie and Bubba share the multiple ways you could win just by going to our website and filling out a quick form. Some celebrity birthdays you might share the day with. Plus when you enter your birthday on fourstateshomepage.com, one random name will be drawn every Friday to receive 4 FREE tickets to B&B Theatres in Neosho!
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Cup O Joe LIVE
Howie and Bubba were LIVE from Cup O Joe at 901 S. Maiden Lane in Joplin! Be sure to swing by and ask for a Bubba-cino and pay only $3 today and today only! (1/31/22)
fourstateshomepage.com
A discussion on ‘phones and families’ at “Central City Christian Church of Joplin”
JOPLIN, Mo. — A local church takes time, this evening, to talk with families about cell phones and the internet. It took place at “Central City Christian Church of Joplin”. Dr. Chad Ragsdale broke down the positive and negative aspects of technology and social media. His role...
fourstateshomepage.com
Albers Marine 17th Annual Hunting and Fishing Show
PITTSBURG, Kans. — Pittsburg was the place to be this weekend if you’re a fan of hunting and fishing. The “Albers Marine 17th Annual Hunting and Fishing Show” took place at Memorial Auditorium on Pine Street. A “Kids Casting Event” cast off Saturday’s events, featuring members...
koamnewsnow.com
Kentucky Fried Chicken opens their doors on W 7th in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. – Kentucky Fried Chicken on west 7th opens, just to the west of Murphy’s USA, in front of the WalMart SuperCenter. The last week was spent with finishing touches and training and they opened today at 10 a.m. at 2601 W 7th. They are now hiring....
fourstateshomepage.com
“National Seed Swap Day” at the Joplin Empire Market
JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s still only January, but some people in Joplin are already gearing up for spring gardens. Saturday is “National Seed Swap Day”, and the “Joplin Empire Market” celebrated the day with the community. What’s even better?. No one even had...
fourstateshomepage.com
Republic Trash Services resuming but delayed
JOPLIN, Mo. — Republic will be running its routes today, Tuesday, January 31, 2023. They will operate on a one-day delay given the weather conditions. Monday services are being picked up today. Tuesday services will be completed Wednesday, etc. Those seeking more information can call Republic Trash Services at...
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Special Olympics Kansas Polar Plunge!
We’re happy to welcome Erin Fletcher and Chris Moore to tell us about the Special Olympics Kansas Polar Plunge fundraiser! The Pittsburg Polar Plunge will take place on February 11th at the Crimson Villas. The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Kansas hosts this event. The LETR is the largest fundraising organization for Special Olympics.
Photo gallery: Ice, sleet, snow wreaking havoc on roads
Another round of extreme winter weather is having a serious effect on the conditions of roads in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.
Have you seen this missing teen from Joplin, Mo.
JOPLIN, Mo. — Last seen near the area of 4th and Maiden Lane in Joplin, Thursday, January 26, 2023. She may still be in local area or traveled out of state. Last known wearing: black hoodie and jeans.
fourstateshomepage.com
Go for Gold!
Kevin Greim, Associate VP of Development at MSSU, gives us a glimpse into the Golden Lion Scholarship program. If you know a high school senior who goes above and beyond for their community, nominate them here: mssu.edu/advancement/giving/goldenlion.php.
fourstateshomepage.com
Black History Month: Rebuilding churches in 1902
JOPLIN, Mo. — More than two dozen churches were destroyed in the May 22nd, 2011 Joplin tornado, but it’s not the first time something like that has happened in Joplin’s history. A tornado hit our region back in 1902, and like the 2011 storm, it destroyed several...
fourstateshomepage.com
Nurse practitioner joins CoxHealth Surgery Monett Clinic
MONETT, Mo. — A nurse practitioner from the area has joined a local surgery clinic. Vickie Blevins of Stark City, Missouri is set to join CoxHealth Surgery Monett Clinic, the health system announced Monday. Blevins holds a bachelor of science in Nursing from the University of Arkansas and a...
koamnewsnow.com
Outrigger Motel burns in Grove, Okla.
GROVE, Okla. — Reports about 8 p.m. Friday evening, January 27, 2023, from tipsters driving along Hwy 59 at Grand Lake saying the Outrigger Motel is on fire. Grove, Hickory Grove, Butler, Cowskin and Monkey Island responded. Many occupants use the hotel as a residence. Firefighters observed people evacuating and grabbing belongings at 10603 US-59 upon arrival.
fourstateshomepage.com
Crime trends in Jasper County: What they mean
KSNF/KODE — Crimes involving Jasper County’s kids are a significant trend in a new report showing growing numbers in 2022, and what that means in 2023. “You know, we had a big bust here last year in 2022. Over on the west side of the county where an individual was grooming kids on the internet, going and picking them up from their houses and taking them back here and committing crimes,” said Jasper Co. Sheriff Randee Kaiser.
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri firefighters find body in burning shed
NOEL, Mo — Early Sunday morning Noel Deputy Marshals and the Noel Fire Department responded to a call about a shed on fire on North Kings Highway. When the Noel Fire Department was putting out the fire, they discovered a body inside the shed. The identity of the deceased...
koamnewsnow.com
Icy bridges to blame for series of crashes
McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — The weather took a turn for the worse Sunday afternoon, January 29, 2023, across the Joplin region. “A mix of freezing drizzle, light sleet and light snow expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations up to a half inch and ice accumulations less than one tenth of an inch. ***WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 9 AM CST Monday.”
fourstateshomepage.com
Icy weather to blame for increased number of crashes
KSNF/KODE — No doubt, it’s been plenty busy for road crews and first responders all across the Four States. In Missouri, according to the highway patrol, there were a total of 81 crashes, 52 stranded motorists, and 161 calls for service between 8 p.m. last night and 8 a.m. this morning.
fourstateshomepage.com
Parsons residents asked to fill out police survey
PARSONS, Kans. — Parsons Police Department is sponsoring a community survey that is in partnership with the Collaborative Reform Initiative for Technical Assistance Center (CRI-TAC). This Community Survey will be sent to each residence and can be filled out and returned using the enclosed prepaid postage. It will be...
fourstateshomepage.com
Multiple accidents as road conditions on I-49 deteriorate
KSNF/KODE — Several reported vehicles have allegedly slid on what’s known as “black ice”, also known as “clear ice”. This form of freezing is especially dangerous, as it’s almost invisible. Avoid Interstate 49 from Joplin to Neosho, and the surrounding roads. According to...
Comments / 0