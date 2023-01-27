ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

GMFS Birthdays & Contests!

Howie and Bubba share the multiple ways you could win just by going to our website and filling out a quick form. Some celebrity birthdays you might share the day with. Plus when you enter your birthday on fourstateshomepage.com, one random name will be drawn every Friday to receive 4 FREE tickets to B&B Theatres in Neosho!
NEOSHO, MO
GMFS Cup O Joe LIVE

Howie and Bubba were LIVE from Cup O Joe at 901 S. Maiden Lane in Joplin! Be sure to swing by and ask for a Bubba-cino and pay only $3 today and today only! (1/31/22)
JOPLIN, MO
Albers Marine 17th Annual Hunting and Fishing Show

PITTSBURG, Kans. — Pittsburg was the place to be this weekend if you're a fan of hunting and fishing. The "Albers Marine 17th Annual Hunting and Fishing Show" took place at Memorial Auditorium on Pine Street. A "Kids Casting Event" cast off Saturday's events, featuring members...
PITTSBURG, KS
Kentucky Fried Chicken opens their doors on W 7th in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. – Kentucky Fried Chicken on west 7th opens, just to the west of Murphy's USA, in front of the WalMart SuperCenter. The last week was spent with finishing touches and training and they opened today at 10 a.m. at 2601 W 7th. They are now hiring....
JOPLIN, MO
"National Seed Swap Day" at the Joplin Empire Market

JOPLIN, Mo. — It's still only January, but some people in Joplin are already gearing up for spring gardens. Saturday is "National Seed Swap Day", and the "Joplin Empire Market" celebrated the day with the community. What's even better?. No one even had...
JOPLIN, MO
Republic Trash Services resuming but delayed

JOPLIN, Mo. — Republic will be running its routes today, Tuesday, January 31, 2023. They will operate on a one-day delay given the weather conditions. Monday services are being picked up today. Tuesday services will be completed Wednesday, etc. Those seeking more information can call Republic Trash Services at...
REPUBLIC, MO
GMFS Special Olympics Kansas Polar Plunge!

We're happy to welcome Erin Fletcher and Chris Moore to tell us about the Special Olympics Kansas Polar Plunge fundraiser! The Pittsburg Polar Plunge will take place on February 11th at the Crimson Villas. The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Kansas hosts this event. The LETR is the largest fundraising organization for Special Olympics.
PITTSBURG, KS
Go for Gold!

Kevin Greim, Associate VP of Development at MSSU, gives us a glimpse into the Golden Lion Scholarship program. If you know a high school senior who goes above and beyond for their community, nominate them here: mssu.edu/advancement/giving/goldenlion.php.
Black History Month: Rebuilding churches in 1902

JOPLIN, Mo. — More than two dozen churches were destroyed in the May 22nd, 2011 Joplin tornado, but it's not the first time something like that has happened in Joplin's history. A tornado hit our region back in 1902, and like the 2011 storm, it destroyed several...
JOPLIN, MO
Nurse practitioner joins CoxHealth Surgery Monett Clinic

MONETT, Mo. — A nurse practitioner from the area has joined a local surgery clinic. Vickie Blevins of Stark City, Missouri is set to join CoxHealth Surgery Monett Clinic, the health system announced Monday. Blevins holds a bachelor of science in Nursing from the University of Arkansas and a...
MONETT, MO
Outrigger Motel burns in Grove, Okla.

GROVE, Okla. — Reports about 8 p.m. Friday evening, January 27, 2023, from tipsters driving along Hwy 59 at Grand Lake saying the Outrigger Motel is on fire. Grove, Hickory Grove, Butler, Cowskin and Monkey Island responded. Many occupants use the hotel as a residence. Firefighters observed people evacuating and grabbing belongings at 10603 US-59 upon arrival.
GROVE, OK
Crime trends in Jasper County: What they mean

KSNF/KODE — Crimes involving Jasper County's kids are a significant trend in a new report showing growing numbers in 2022, and what that means in 2023. "You know, we had a big bust here last year in 2022. Over on the west side of the county where an individual was grooming kids on the internet, going and picking them up from their houses and taking them back here and committing crimes," said Jasper Co. Sheriff Randee Kaiser.
JASPER COUNTY, MO
Missouri firefighters find body in burning shed

NOEL, Mo — Early Sunday morning Noel Deputy Marshals and the Noel Fire Department responded to a call about a shed on fire on North Kings Highway. When the Noel Fire Department was putting out the fire, they discovered a body inside the shed. The identity of the deceased...
NOEL, MO
Icy bridges to blame for series of crashes

McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — The weather took a turn for the worse Sunday afternoon, January 29, 2023, across the Joplin region. "A mix of freezing drizzle, light sleet and light snow expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations up to a half inch and ice accumulations less than one tenth of an inch. ***WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 9 AM CST Monday."
JOPLIN, MO
Icy weather to blame for increased number of crashes

KSNF/KODE — No doubt, it's been plenty busy for road crews and first responders all across the Four States. In Missouri, according to the highway patrol, there were a total of 81 crashes, 52 stranded motorists, and 161 calls for service between 8 p.m. last night and 8 a.m. this morning.
MISSOURI STATE
Parsons residents asked to fill out police survey

PARSONS, Kans. — Parsons Police Department is sponsoring a community survey that is in partnership with the Collaborative Reform Initiative for Technical Assistance Center (CRI-TAC). This Community Survey will be sent to each residence and can be filled out and returned using the enclosed prepaid postage. It will be...
PARSONS, KS
Multiple accidents as road conditions on I-49 deteriorate

KSNF/KODE — Several reported vehicles have allegedly slid on what's known as "black ice", also known as "clear ice". This form of freezing is especially dangerous, as it's almost invisible. Avoid Interstate 49 from Joplin to Neosho, and the surrounding roads. According to...
JOPLIN, MO

