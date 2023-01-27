ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jey Uso Responds to Dramatic Final Scene From WWE Royal Rumble 2023 With Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn

Jey Uso is teasing his departure from The Bloodline. The final scenes from Saturday night's Royal Rumble pay-per-view saw Sami Zayn finally turn his back on the rest of The Bloodline when, after watching the group repeatedly attack a helpless Kevin Owens, he cracked Roman Reigns across the back with a chair. This prompted Reigns, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa to beat down Zayn while Jey broke down emotionally in the corner. When Reigns finally took notice, Uso left the ring and walked up the entrance ramp alone.
Jey Uso calls out Roman Reigns after WWE Royal Rumble betrayal

Jey Uso has long been the alpha dog of The Usos tag team. Sure, there have been stories where Jimmy took center stage, like his angle with Mandy Rose and Naomi that aged particularly poorly considering why WWE decided to fire the leader of Toxic Attraction but ever since The Bloodline came into being, Jey has been afforded center stage as the group’s story mover, with his relationships between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn serving as focal points of the both RAW and SmackDown.
Hulk Hogan's Rep Says Everything Is Okay With Hulk And He's Able To Walk Without A Cane

On a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle claimed that Hulk Hogan couldn't feel his lower body and needed a cane to walk around. "Hogan had his back surgery again. He had the nerves cut from his lower body. He can't feel his lower body. He uses his cane to walk around. I thought he was using the cane because he had pain in his back. He doesn't have any pain. He has nothing at all. He can't feel anything. So now he can't feel his legs. So he has to walk with a cane which is, you know, that's pretty serious, man." said Angle.
Brandi Rhodes Feels Good About Her Decision To Step Away From Wrestling, Comments On Cody's Return

Brandi Rhodes comments on her decision to step away from wrestling. Brandi has been in the wrestling business since 2011, when she signed with WWE and started training with the company. She requested her release but later returned to WWE in 2013. Brandi worked as a ring announcer and interviewer until she left the company in 2016. She then worked for TNA and ROH, among other promotions, before the launch of AEW, Her husband, Cody Rhodes, helped launch the company as one of the company's Executive Vice Presidents, and Brandi was named the Chief Brand Officer.
The Bloodline & Sami Zayn Split, Zayn Attacks Roman Reigns

Sami Zayn being part of The Bloodline appears to be no more. During the main event of Saturday night’s WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view event, Kevin Owens faced off against Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a losing effort. While Owens and Reigns went back-and-forth during the match, it...
The Godfather Says He Has Signed A Five-Year Legends Contract With WWE

The Godfather has signed a new deal with WWE. Charles Wright, also known as The Godfather and Papa Shango, had a prominent career with WWE across multiple stints throughout the 1990s. His run as The Godfather during the Attitude Era was particularly memorable. Wright was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016, and he has continued to make appearances for the company over the years. Most recently, he was seen on WWE Raw XXX on January 23, 2023.
AEW Dynamite Backstage News And Producers For January 18

- Kushida vs. Darby Allin: Sonjay Dutt. - Several talent were flown in on short notice for the Jay Briscoe tribute show. - Summer Rae was backstage at AEW Dynamite. - This show happened largely as planned, despite the tragedy of Jay Briscoe's passing. - We were told that "Tony...
Aubrey Edwards Talks AEW Games Division, Reffing, Dancing, More | Interview

Sean Ross Sapp speaks with AEW referee Aubrey Edwards!. Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + a Bonus Gift! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee! https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
