Jey Uso Responds to Dramatic Final Scene From WWE Royal Rumble 2023 With Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn
Jey Uso is teasing his departure from The Bloodline. The final scenes from Saturday night's Royal Rumble pay-per-view saw Sami Zayn finally turn his back on the rest of The Bloodline when, after watching the group repeatedly attack a helpless Kevin Owens, he cracked Roman Reigns across the back with a chair. This prompted Reigns, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa to beat down Zayn while Jey broke down emotionally in the corner. When Reigns finally took notice, Uso left the ring and walked up the entrance ramp alone.
Sami Zayn Turns On Roman Reigns, Bloodline Destroys Sami And Kevin Owens At WWE Royal Rumble
Sami Zayn has made his choice. Roman Reigns successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in the main event at WWE Royal Rumble, finishing him off with a spear inside the ring after tossing Owens back of the head first into the steps on the outside. The...
Jey Uso calls out Roman Reigns after WWE Royal Rumble betrayal
Jey Uso has long been the alpha dog of The Usos tag team. Sure, there have been stories where Jimmy took center stage, like his angle with Mandy Rose and Naomi that aged particularly poorly considering why WWE decided to fire the leader of Toxic Attraction but ever since The Bloodline came into being, Jey has been afforded center stage as the group’s story mover, with his relationships between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn serving as focal points of the both RAW and SmackDown.
“Guilty” Roman Reigns’ manager Paul Heyman reacts to Sami Zayn’s betrayal at WWE Royal Rumble 2023
An unexpected turn in the Bloodline storyline occurred on Saturday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas when Sami Zayn betrayed Roman Reigns. Paul Heyman, manager of Reigns, said only one word about Sami’s actions that evening but that was enough to figure out everything. This year’s Royal...
Hulk Hogan's Rep Says Everything Is Okay With Hulk And He's Able To Walk Without A Cane
On a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle claimed that Hulk Hogan couldn't feel his lower body and needed a cane to walk around. "Hogan had his back surgery again. He had the nerves cut from his lower body. He can't feel his lower body. He uses his cane to walk around. I thought he was using the cane because he had pain in his back. He doesn't have any pain. He has nothing at all. He can't feel anything. So now he can't feel his legs. So he has to walk with a cane which is, you know, that's pretty serious, man." said Angle.
Bob The Drag Queen Recalls Crying After Mick Foley Retired, Compares Goldust To Prince
Bob The Drag Queen is the season eight winner of "RuPaul's Drag Race" and is one of the most recognizable names in the drag community. Along with being the top queen on "RuPaul's Drag Race," Bob has starred in the HBO series "We're Here" and appeared on various TV shows and movies.
Brandi Rhodes Feels Good About Her Decision To Step Away From Wrestling, Comments On Cody's Return
Brandi Rhodes comments on her decision to step away from wrestling. Brandi has been in the wrestling business since 2011, when she signed with WWE and started training with the company. She requested her release but later returned to WWE in 2013. Brandi worked as a ring announcer and interviewer until she left the company in 2016. She then worked for TNA and ROH, among other promotions, before the launch of AEW, Her husband, Cody Rhodes, helped launch the company as one of the company's Executive Vice Presidents, and Brandi was named the Chief Brand Officer.
The Bloodline & Sami Zayn Split, Zayn Attacks Roman Reigns
Sami Zayn being part of The Bloodline appears to be no more. During the main event of Saturday night’s WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view event, Kevin Owens faced off against Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a losing effort. While Owens and Reigns went back-and-forth during the match, it...
Rocky Romero: AJ Styles Thought It Would Have Been Cool If He Showed Up At Wrestle Kingdom 17
The potential was there for the former two-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion AJ Styles to return to the Tokyo Dome for the first time since 2016. Prior to winning the NWA World Historic Welterweight Title at the CMLL Super Viernes event in Mexico City, Mexico on Friday. He joined Fightful’s Wrestling Perspective Podcast and talked about various topics.
Cody Rhodes WWE 2K23 Entrance Revealed, Max Caster Concert News, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Monday, January 30, 2023. - Cody Rhodes recently shot a video with UpUpDownDown where he reacted to his entrance in WWE 2K23. The video can be seen linked above. - If you're going to be in San Francisco for AEW Revolution weekend, Max...
Kofi Kingston: We're In A Elder Statesmen Role In NXT, It's Our Responsibility To Pass Knowledge Down
Kofi Kingston discusses the New Day's current run in NXT. Since arriving on the brand last month, the New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) have made a big impact in NXT. Woods and Kingston won the NXT Tag Team Championships at the brand's Deadline show and have since went on to have matches with teams like Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs.
WWE Raw On 1/30 Records Decline In Average Viewership, Key Demo Rating Also Down
Check out the viewership numbers for the January 30 episode of WWE Raw. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that WWE Raw on January 30 averaged 2.114 million viewers. This number is down from the 2.344 million viewers the show averaged last Monday. The show averaged a massive 0.64 rating in...
The Godfather Says He Has Signed A Five-Year Legends Contract With WWE
The Godfather has signed a new deal with WWE. Charles Wright, also known as The Godfather and Papa Shango, had a prominent career with WWE across multiple stints throughout the 1990s. His run as The Godfather during the Attitude Era was particularly memorable. Wright was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016, and he has continued to make appearances for the company over the years. Most recently, he was seen on WWE Raw XXX on January 23, 2023.
Aubrey Edwards Reflects On Those That've Helped Her In AEW, Nyla Rose Cracking Her Up Mid-Match
Aubrey Edwards talks Nyla Rose getting her to laugh in the middle of a match, the multiple hats she wears in All Elite Wrestling, and the people that have helped her along the way. While Aubrey Edwards is primarily known as a referee, her referee duties are not the only...
AEW Dynamite Backstage News And Producers For January 18
- Kushida vs. Darby Allin: Sonjay Dutt. - Several talent were flown in on short notice for the Jay Briscoe tribute show. - Summer Rae was backstage at AEW Dynamite. - This show happened largely as planned, despite the tragedy of Jay Briscoe's passing. - We were told that "Tony...
Aubrey Edwards Talks AEW Games Division, Reffing, Dancing, More | Interview
Sean Ross Sapp speaks with AEW referee Aubrey Edwards!. Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + a Bonus Gift! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee! https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
GUNTHER Sets A Royal Rumble Record, Cody Rhodes Pays A Tribute To The Elite, More | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update following the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble event. - The men's Royal Rumble opened this year's Premium Live Event. Incumbent WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER entered the Royal Rumble at number one and made history, breaking Rey Mysterio's record for the longest time in a Royal Rumble match.
Kofi Kingston: We've Wanted A Match With The Young Bucks For A Long Time
New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, & Big E) are arguably the most decorated trio in WWE history and any combination of the three are viewed as one of the top tag teams in the world. New Day has wrestled some of the top teams and duos throughout their run,...
The Dark Order Spill Secrets, Cody Rhodes Set For Logan Paul Podcast, New Nia Jax Shirt | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Sunday, January 29, 2023:. - The Dark Order's Evil Uno, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds were the latest guests on Hey! (EW) with RJ City. Fans can watch the video above. - Per Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, NJPW On AXS on Thursday, January...
WWE Royal Rumble: Rhodes and Ripley are heading to WrestleMania, Zayn turns on Bloodline
Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley outlasted the fields of 30 at this year's WWE Royal Rumble, but the most shocking moments came at the night's end when Sami Zayn split from the Bloodline.
