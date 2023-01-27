ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

everythinglubbock.com

LCSO: Idalou highway crash prompts lane closures

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash that occurred on East Highway 62/82 and North FM 400 around 9:15 a.m. on Monday. Westbound lanes of 62/82 were down to one lane and N. FM 400 was closed, LCSO said. The Texas Department of Public...
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
KCBD

One injured in rollover in North Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews on on scene of a rollover near the South Loop and I-27. Around 7:42 a.m., officers were called to a single-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of the flyover on the South Loop near the interstate. One person suffered moderate injuries. Avoid the area...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Marsha Sharp Fwy. shut down after crash, traffic delays expected

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews have blocked off portions of Marsha Sharp Freeway due to a crash and icy conditions. Police stated a 2-vehicle crash occurred just before 11:45 a.m. on Monday. No injuries were reported. Eastbound traffic has been shut down from University Avenue to Insterstate-27, according to...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

1 injured in Sunday evening crash, MSF at I-27

LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to a crash at the intersection of Marsha Sharp Freeway and Interstate 27. The time of the crash was just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Police confirmed someone suffered serious injuries. Lubbock Fire Rescue was on scene to help get someone out after a one-vehicle crash. A check of Google Maps showed traffic backed up going both east and west on the MSF, and LPD said in an LBK message that eastbound lanes were closed.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

1 seriously injured in crash on West Loop overnight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is hospitalized after a crash overnight in West Lubbock. Just before 1 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 5600 block of West Loop 289. The crash happened in the southbound main lanes of Loop 289. The driver was taken to UMC...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Driver seriously injured in crash on Hwy 62/82

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is hospitalized after a crash Monday morning on U.S. 62/82 and FM 400. Shortly after 9 a.m., DPS troopers and Lubbock County sheriffs responded to a two-vehicle crash in the intersection. Officials say a box truck collided with a passenger vehicle. The driver and...
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
fox34.com

Jury selected for Hollis Daniels trial

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The capital murder trial of Hollis Daniels now moves to opening statements as jury selection has reportedly been completed. Prosecutors began the arduous task of narrowing down a jury list for the trial and had until Nov. 30, 2022, to determine whether they could make a list that would be impartial or the case would be moved to Midland.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

First Alert Weather Day: More hazardous weather ahead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Light freezing drizzle and snow resulted in hazardous conditions on many roads, parking lots, and walkways this morning. While the precipitation is expected to wane this afternoon, well-below freezing temperatures may keep some patchy ice around. Today otherwise will be cloudy and very cold. The only...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Police investigating South Lubbock shooting that left one injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating a shooting in South Lubbock Thursday morning that left one person injured. At 7:30 a.m., officers were called to reports of a man with a gunshot wound near 60th and Ave. T. Police say the man was taken to UMC with moderate injuries.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Buckner family selling northwest Lubbock campus

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Buckner Children and Family Services has announced plans to sell one of its two campuses in Lubbock, but the nonprofit says this will not impact its programs. The nonprofit says it’s planning on listing its Brentwood Avenue campus in the coming months due to increased maintenance...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

First Alert Weather Day today, tomorrow, more freezing rain to come

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. this morning. Very light freezing drizzle and snow are expected with light ice accumulation possible. Temperatures will be in the upper 10s for the majority of the morning, with wind chills in the single digits. Another...
LUBBOCK, TX

