everythinglubbock.com
LCSO: Idalou highway crash prompts lane closures
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash that occurred on East Highway 62/82 and North FM 400 around 9:15 a.m. on Monday. Westbound lanes of 62/82 were down to one lane and N. FM 400 was closed, LCSO said. The Texas Department of Public...
KCBD
One injured in rollover in North Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews on on scene of a rollover near the South Loop and I-27. Around 7:42 a.m., officers were called to a single-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of the flyover on the South Loop near the interstate. One person suffered moderate injuries. Avoid the area...
fox34.com
Marsha Sharp Fwy. shut down after crash, traffic delays expected
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews have blocked off portions of Marsha Sharp Freeway due to a crash and icy conditions. Police stated a 2-vehicle crash occurred just before 11:45 a.m. on Monday. No injuries were reported. Eastbound traffic has been shut down from University Avenue to Insterstate-27, according to...
everythinglubbock.com
1 injured in Sunday evening crash, MSF at I-27
LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to a crash at the intersection of Marsha Sharp Freeway and Interstate 27. The time of the crash was just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Police confirmed someone suffered serious injuries. Lubbock Fire Rescue was on scene to help get someone out after a one-vehicle crash. A check of Google Maps showed traffic backed up going both east and west on the MSF, and LPD said in an LBK message that eastbound lanes were closed.
fox34.com
1 seriously injured in crash on West Loop overnight
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is hospitalized after a crash overnight in West Lubbock. Just before 1 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 5600 block of West Loop 289. The crash happened in the southbound main lanes of Loop 289. The driver was taken to UMC...
LPD provides update on vehicle crash into house in South Lubbock early Sunday
The crash occurred around 2:20 a.m. in the 14400 block of Avenue X.
KCBD
Driver seriously injured in crash on Hwy 62/82
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is hospitalized after a crash Monday morning on U.S. 62/82 and FM 400. Shortly after 9 a.m., DPS troopers and Lubbock County sheriffs responded to a two-vehicle crash in the intersection. Officials say a box truck collided with a passenger vehicle. The driver and...
DPS: Serious crash on Idalou Highway leaves two hospitalized
Two people were hurt, one seriously, after a two-vehicle crash on East Highway 62/82 and North FM 400 around 9:15 a.m. on Monday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 44 People Arrested The Week of Snow, One Person With 12 Charges
We have officially made it past the snow storm that terrorized the South Plains and all we have left is the freezing temperatures that just sends shiver's down a prairie dogs spine. In fact we wanted to know exactly what a prairie dog does during a snow day when the rest of Lubbock is figuring out how to drive.
fox34.com
‘Not an easy decision:’ Lubbock ISD explains process for canceling or delaying school for bad weather
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With another First Alert Weather Day in the forecast because of icy conditions, a number of smaller school districts in outlying counties have already made the decision to delay or cancel classes Tuesday. The larger districts in and around Lubbock are expected to make that call early in the morning.
Frenship investigating anonymous complaint of inappropriate staff behavior
The Frenship Independent School District released a statement after local news media was told that a coach was being "investigated by the school administration for having inappropriate contact with a player."
fox34.com
Lubbock ISD Police Chief Ray Mendoza condemns officers involved in Tyre Nichols death
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD Chief of Police Ray Mendoza released a statement on Sunday, condemning the actions of five officers shown in body cam footage beating Tyre Nichols. From the statement he posted to Twitter on Sunday afternoon:. “I am ashamed and angered by the actions of the...
fox34.com
Lubbock police asking for public’s help in finding aggravated robbery suspect
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Investigators with the Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a suspect in an early morning aggravated robbery in South Lubbock. Lubbock Police were called to the Circle K in the 9700 block of...
fox34.com
Scammer calling Lubbock residents claiming to be sheriff’s deputy
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office received several calls from members of the community stating they were called by someone claiming to be a deputy with the Sheriff’s Office. The caller will tell the individual(s) that they have a warrant out for their arrest...
How fast can you merge in Texas?
If you drive on Texas highways, you know the speed limit goes up to 85 MPH. With speeds like that, how fast should drivers merge?
fox34.com
Jury selected for Hollis Daniels trial
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The capital murder trial of Hollis Daniels now moves to opening statements as jury selection has reportedly been completed. Prosecutors began the arduous task of narrowing down a jury list for the trial and had until Nov. 30, 2022, to determine whether they could make a list that would be impartial or the case would be moved to Midland.
fox34.com
First Alert Weather Day: More hazardous weather ahead
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Light freezing drizzle and snow resulted in hazardous conditions on many roads, parking lots, and walkways this morning. While the precipitation is expected to wane this afternoon, well-below freezing temperatures may keep some patchy ice around. Today otherwise will be cloudy and very cold. The only...
fox34.com
Police investigating South Lubbock shooting that left one injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating a shooting in South Lubbock Thursday morning that left one person injured. At 7:30 a.m., officers were called to reports of a man with a gunshot wound near 60th and Ave. T. Police say the man was taken to UMC with moderate injuries.
fox34.com
Buckner family selling northwest Lubbock campus
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Buckner Children and Family Services has announced plans to sell one of its two campuses in Lubbock, but the nonprofit says this will not impact its programs. The nonprofit says it’s planning on listing its Brentwood Avenue campus in the coming months due to increased maintenance...
fox34.com
First Alert Weather Day today, tomorrow, more freezing rain to come
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. this morning. Very light freezing drizzle and snow are expected with light ice accumulation possible. Temperatures will be in the upper 10s for the majority of the morning, with wind chills in the single digits. Another...
