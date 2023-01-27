ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge

Former President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate company Vornado, even though he previously testified that he did.On Tuesday, the New York Attorney General’s Office asked Justice Arthur F. Engoron...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Detroit News

Meet the group sharpening the GOP attack on 'woke' climate policies

Bankrolled by mysterious donors, a little-known group named Consumers' Research has emerged as a key player in the conservative crusade to prevent Wall Street from factoring climate change into its investment decisions. On Dec. 1, the group joined 13 state attorneys general in calling for a federal regulatory agency to...
ARIZONA STATE
Detroit News

Brazil insurrection probe increases Bolsonaro's legal jeopardy

Rio de Janeiro — Down in the polls heading into the Brazilian election last year and under multiple investigations for alleged wrongdoing in office, then-president Jair Bolsonaro spoke candidly about one of his greatest fears: prison. "Freedom is more important than life," he said five months before the October...
FLORIDA STATE
Detroit News

House panel zeroes in on Chinese-owned app TikTok over security fear

Washington ― The new House select committee charged with alerting Americans to the perils of a rising China is zeroing in on TikTok, the Chinese-owned social media application that has built a massive American following despite suspicions that it could be used as a tool of foreign espionage or influence.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy