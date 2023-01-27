Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.84MM shares of ServiceNow Inc (NOW). This represents 7.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 16.19MM shares and 8.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.17% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

1 DAY AGO