ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

3 REITs With Shockingly High Dividend Yields

Industry experts predict the real estate sector will register slowed economic growth in 2023 amid higher-than-average inflation levels and growing recession fears. And real estate investment trusts (REITs) have historically remained well-positioned to weather economic uncertainties. Even though rental rates have been cooling over the past couple of months, they...
Markets Insider

The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says

The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
ValueWalk

Investors Buy Income Funds As Investor Confidence In Global Markets Dips

The HL Investor Confidence index has increased by 8 points this month, up to 77. Confidence has decreased in the Asia Pacific, European, Global Emerging, Japanese and North American sectors and risen in the UK sector. Investors favoured income and passive plays amidst the uncertainty. It has been a stellar...
Motley Fool

Blackstone's Stunning Outperformance Showcases Why Investors Continue Flocking to Its Platform

Blackstone's funds delivered massive outperformance last year. That led investors to entrust it with more of their capital. The company's excellent brand reputation should continue drawing more investor capital to the firm. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
NASDAQ

BlackRock Cuts Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated. (IRM)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 22.62MM shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated. (REIT) (IRM). This represents 7.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 23.00MM shares and 7.90% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ

BlackRock Cuts Stake in ServiceNow (NOW)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.84MM shares of ServiceNow Inc (NOW). This represents 7.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 16.19MM shares and 8.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.17% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Zacks.com

4 Stocks Trading Near 52-Week High That Can Climb Further

Stocks hitting their 52-week high and delivering consistent performance in the past few quarters offer attractive opportunities to investors while building a portfolio. This is because stocks near that level are perceived to be winners. However, stocks touching a new 52-week high are often predisposed to profit-taking, resulting in pullbacks and trend reversals.
Zacks.com

4 Discretionary Stocks to Buy on Rise in Personal Income

WH - Free Report) , Sportradar Group AG (. SRAD - Free Report) , OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (. OSW - Free Report) and Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (. MSGE - Free Report) would be ideal. Personal Income Rises. The Commerce Department said on Jan 27 that personal income in...
NASDAQ

BlackRock Increases Position in Safehold (SAFE)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.84MM shares of Safehold Inc (SAFE). This represents 7.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 2.81MM shares and 4.96% of the company, an increase in shares of 72.28% and an increase in total ownership of 2.84% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Zacks.com

Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 30th

SHG - Free Report) : This company which provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.0% over the last 60 days. Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Price and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy