WGMI - Free Report) , which provides exposure to the bitcoin mining industry, more than doubled in the first month of 2023 and became the top-performing ETF of January. The rally has been driven by bets that the Fed will soon wrap up its inflation-fighting campaign as inflation is cooling. This has pushed the bitcoin, the largest digital currency by market value, higher. In fact, bitcoin is racing ahead this year, surging 40% after its second-worst annual performance in 2022 when it crashed 64% (read: Why Bitcoin & Crypto ETFs are Surging).

1 DAY AGO