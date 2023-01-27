Read full article on original website
Related
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 31st
ADM - Free Report) : This Illinois-based company which is one of the leading producers of food and beverage ingredients as well as goods made from various agricultural products, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
Tesla Analyst Reminds Musk Of Warren Buffett's Advice To Steve Jobs: 'If You Could Buy Dollar Bills For 80 Cents, It's A Very Good Thing To Do'
Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares have rebounded notably from its early January intraday low of $104.64. Tesla investor and fund manager Gary Black renewed his calls for the company to buy back its shares despite the resurgence seen in the stock. What Happened: To make Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk...
4 Stocks Trading Near 52-Week High That Can Climb Further
Stocks hitting their 52-week high and delivering consistent performance in the past few quarters offer attractive opportunities to investors while building a portfolio. This is because stocks near that level are perceived to be winners. However, stocks touching a new 52-week high are often predisposed to profit-taking, resulting in pullbacks and trend reversals.
4 Discretionary Stocks to Buy on Rise in Personal Income
WH - Free Report) , Sportradar Group AG (. SRAD - Free Report) , OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (. OSW - Free Report) and Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (. MSGE - Free Report) would be ideal. Personal Income Rises. The Commerce Department said on Jan 27 that personal income in...
Best January in 4 Years Heads for Its Close; XOM, CAT, GM & More Report
Pre-market futures have fought back from triple-digit deficits on some better-than-expected earnings results ahead of the bell and another inflation metric ticking down favorably. At this hour, the Dow is +35 points, the S&P 500 is +7 and the Nasdaq +10 points. The reversal to positive territory began directly following the inflation number.
Bitcoin ETF Wins in January: 5 Best Stocks
WGMI - Free Report) , which provides exposure to the bitcoin mining industry, more than doubled in the first month of 2023 and became the top-performing ETF of January. The rally has been driven by bets that the Fed will soon wrap up its inflation-fighting campaign as inflation is cooling. This has pushed the bitcoin, the largest digital currency by market value, higher. In fact, bitcoin is racing ahead this year, surging 40% after its second-worst annual performance in 2022 when it crashed 64% (read: Why Bitcoin & Crypto ETFs are Surging).
Biggest Earnings Week of the Season: Key Stocks to Watch
XOM - Free Report) is set to report earnings before the market opens today. The oil juggernaut is a bellwether in the energy space and will provide investors with clues about how much is left in the tank for the energy group. The stock has been a top performer amid geopolitical events in Ukraine and higher oil prices. XOM has surprised to the upside for two straight quarters.
4 Tech Stocks Seeing Upward Estimate Revisions Heading into Earnings
Earnings expectations for 2023 have been dropping lower with recent announcements, as most analysts have been expecting a slowdown if not a recession this year. And if the IMF is to be believed, there’s reason to think that inflation peaked last year and a recession may be avoidable in 2023 and also 2024, even if interest rates move above 5% and the unemployment rate also reaches thereabouts.
Bull of the Day: Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR)
IBKR - Free Report) , has seen its earnings outlook shift positively over the last several months, pushing the stock into the highly-coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Interactive Brokers Group operates as an automated global electronic market maker and broker. The company strives to provide customers with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities, and investment products all at low prices.
Best ETF Areas of January Up At Least 25%
Wall Street was superbly upbeat in 2023, with the S&P 500 (up 6%), the Dow Jones (up 2.5%), the Nasdaq (up 11%) and the Russell 2000 (up 8.5%) offering handsome returns in the past month (as of Jan 27, 2023). The Nasdaq composite has witnessed its fastest start to a new year since 2019 as rates dived to start the New Year (read: ETFs to Play Nasdaq's Fastest Start Since 2019).
Is Casey's General Stores (CASY) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
CASY - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question. Casey's General Stores is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 226 individual stocks...
Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Computer and Technology Stocks Now
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more...
2 Beverage Stocks Poised to Outperform in Q4 Earnings
The Beverages industry has showcased resilient trends in recent months due to the recovery across markets and channels, robust demand for premium and high-quality products, market share growth, improved pricing, and a nag for innovative products. Investments in product innovations, premiumization and technology platforms bode well for players. These favorable trends are likely to have bolstered the top and bottom-line performances of beverage companies in the to-be-reported quarter.
How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Retail and Wholesale Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected...
Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for RPC (RES) Stock
RPC (. RES - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions,...
Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks...
Pentair (PNR) Earnings Surpass Estimates in Q4, Decline Y/Y
PNR - Free Report) has reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 82 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 79 cents per share. The bottom line surpassed the company’s guidance of 79 cents. However, the same declined 6% from the 87 cents reported in the prior year.
3 Mid-Cap Blend Mutual Funds That Should Be on Your Radar
Investors interested in comparatively less risky returns through exposure to both growth and value securities may opt for mid-cap blend mutual funds. While mid-cap funds are expected to offer the best of both large- and small-cap ones, blend funds, also known as "hybrid funds," aim for value appreciation by capital gains. Companies with market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion are generally considered mid-cap firms.
Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates
RJF - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.29 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.21 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.12 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.62%. A...
Can Hartford Financial (HIG) Sustain its Beat Streak in Q4 Earnings?
HIG - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 2, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hartford Financial’s fourth-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $1.86, indicating a decline of 7.9% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure but is higher than our estimate of $1.77.
