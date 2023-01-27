Read full article on original website
Moody's (MCO) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Down Y/Y, Stock Up
MCO - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.60 per share, which handily beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42. The bottom line, however, plunged 31% from the year-ago quarter figure. Shares of the company have gained 1.8% in pre-market trading. This is largely driven by encouraging quarterly...
Principal Financial (PFG) Q4 Earnings Beat, Decrease Y/Y
PFG - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 operating net income of $1.70 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.8% as well as our estimate of $1.10 per share. However, it decreased 8.1% year over year. Principal Financial witnessed soft performance across most of the segments and lower assets under...
MSCI Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Recurring Subscriptions Up
MSCI Inc.’s (. MSCI - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $2.84 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.80% and increased 13.1% from the year-ago quarter. Operating revenues improved 4.8% year over year to $576.2 million and beat the consensus mark by 1.8%. Recurring subscriptions accounted...
NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y
NXPI - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of $3.73 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.6%. Further, the figure increased 21.1% year over year. Revenues of $3.31 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.28 billion. The figure was up 9% from the year-ago period’s...
International Paper (IP) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y
IP - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 87 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 69 cents by a margin of 26%. The bottom line increased 43% year over year mainly aided by higher sales prices for corrugated boxes. Sales volumes for corrugated boxes and containerboard continued to bear the brunt of lower consumer spending on non-discretionary goods as well as retailer inventory destocking.
Dover (DOV) Earnings Beat Estimates in Q4, Revenues Rise Y/Y
DOV - Free Report) has reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations of $2.16, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.15. The bottom line increased 21% year over year. Healthy demand and robust backlog rates, coupled with improving price-cost dynamics helped offset the impacts of the ongoing input shortages, inflationary cost pressure and foreign currency translation.
Caterpillar (CAT) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Beat
CAT - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $3.86, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.95 by a margin of 2%. The bottom-line figure marked a 43.5% improvement year on year. Despite unfavorable manufacturing costs, strong demand across most end markets and favorable price realization led to an improvement in CAT’s earnings for the quarter.
Is Atlassian (TEAM) Q2 Earnings Likely to Beat Estimates?
TEAM - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Feb 2. Atlassian projects fiscal second-quarter revenues between $835 million and $855 million ($845 million at the midpoint). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $842.5 million, suggesting growth of 22.4% from the year-ago reported figure.
A. O. Smith (AOS) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Decline Y/Y
AOS - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding $1.64 from non-recurring items) of 86 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 79 cents. This compares with our estimate for adjusted earnings of 80 cents. Net sales of $936.1 million outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $912.3 million....
Woodward (WWD) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y
WWD - Free Report) reported net earnings of 49 cents per share for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 18.3%. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported net earnings and adjusted net earnings of 47 cents and 56 cents, respectively. Net sales in...
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Reports Q4 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
LICY - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.19 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.18. This compares to loss of $0.33 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Can Humana's (HUM) Q4 Earnings Beat on Healthcare Services?
HUM - Free Report) is set to continue its earnings beat streak in the fourth quarter of 2022, the results of which are expected to be released on Feb 1, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings per share of $6.88, beating the...
Liberty (LBRT) Posts Q4 Earnings Beat on Execution, Pricing
LBRT - Free Report) announced fourth-quarter 2022 earnings per share of 82 cents, which handily beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 71 cents and turned around from the year-earlier loss of 31 cents. The Denver-CO-based oil and gas equipment company’s outperformance reflects the impact of strong execution and increased service...
Whirlpool (WHR) Q4 Earnings Beat, Sales Lag Estimates
WHR - Free Report) posted fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while sales lagged the same. Both metrics declined year over year. Results were hurt by the ongoing challenging environment and sluggish demand from rising inflation. The headwinds are likely to recover in the second half of fiscal 2023. Consequently, management issued the 2023 view.
Bear of the Day: Generac Holdings (GNRC)
GNRC - Free Report) . Analysts have taken a bearish stance on the company’s earnings outlook, landing the stock into a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). Generac Holdings is a manufacturer of power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products, including portable, residential, commercial, and industrial generators.
Franklin (BEN) Dips on Q1 Earnings Miss, Revenues Decline Y/Y
BEN - Free Report) first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Dec 31, 2022) adjusted earnings of 51 cents per share lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 54 cents. The bottom line declined 53% from the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for earnings was 52 cents. Shares of the company lost 4% in pre-market...
High Tide Inc. (HITI) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
HITI - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.05. This compares to loss of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates
RJF - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.29 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.21 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.12 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.62%. A...
German American Bancorp (GABC) Misses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
GABC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.83 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.85 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.73 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -2.35%. A...
Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for RPC (RES) Stock
RPC (. RES - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions,...
