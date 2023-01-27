Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
PulteGroup (PHM) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Margins Rise
PHM - Free Report) reported impressive fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year. Shares of this notable homebuilder jumped 8.48% in the pre-market trading session on Jan 31. Pertaining to the result, Ryan Marshall, PulteGroup’s president and CEO, stated,...
Zacks.com
Principal Financial (PFG) Q4 Earnings Beat, Decrease Y/Y
PFG - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 operating net income of $1.70 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.8% as well as our estimate of $1.10 per share. However, it decreased 8.1% year over year. Principal Financial witnessed soft performance across most of the segments and lower assets under...
Zacks.com
Is Atlassian (TEAM) Q2 Earnings Likely to Beat Estimates?
TEAM - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Feb 2. Atlassian projects fiscal second-quarter revenues between $835 million and $855 million ($845 million at the midpoint). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $842.5 million, suggesting growth of 22.4% from the year-ago reported figure.
Zacks.com
Can Hartford Financial (HIG) Sustain its Beat Streak in Q4 Earnings?
HIG - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 2, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hartford Financial’s fourth-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $1.86, indicating a decline of 7.9% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure but is higher than our estimate of $1.77.
Zacks.com
2 Beverage Stocks Poised to Outperform in Q4 Earnings
The Beverages industry has showcased resilient trends in recent months due to the recovery across markets and channels, robust demand for premium and high-quality products, market share growth, improved pricing, and a nag for innovative products. Investments in product innovations, premiumization and technology platforms bode well for players. These favorable trends are likely to have bolstered the top and bottom-line performances of beverage companies in the to-be-reported quarter.
Zacks.com
Moody's (MCO) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Down Y/Y, Stock Up
MCO - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.60 per share, which handily beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42. The bottom line, however, plunged 31% from the year-ago quarter figure. Shares of the company have gained 1.8% in pre-market trading. This is largely driven by encouraging quarterly...
Zacks.com
Dover (DOV) Earnings Beat Estimates in Q4, Revenues Rise Y/Y
DOV - Free Report) has reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations of $2.16, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.15. The bottom line increased 21% year over year. Healthy demand and robust backlog rates, coupled with improving price-cost dynamics helped offset the impacts of the ongoing input shortages, inflationary cost pressure and foreign currency translation.
Zacks.com
Pentair (PNR) Earnings Surpass Estimates in Q4, Decline Y/Y
PNR - Free Report) has reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 82 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 79 cents per share. The bottom line surpassed the company’s guidance of 79 cents. However, the same declined 6% from the 87 cents reported in the prior year.
Zacks.com
NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y
NXPI - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of $3.73 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.6%. Further, the figure increased 21.1% year over year. Revenues of $3.31 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.28 billion. The figure was up 9% from the year-ago period’s...
Zacks.com
Whirlpool (WHR) Q4 Earnings Beat, Sales Lag Estimates
WHR - Free Report) posted fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while sales lagged the same. Both metrics declined year over year. Results were hurt by the ongoing challenging environment and sluggish demand from rising inflation. The headwinds are likely to recover in the second half of fiscal 2023. Consequently, management issued the 2023 view.
Zacks.com
A. O. Smith (AOS) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Decline Y/Y
AOS - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding $1.64 from non-recurring items) of 86 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 79 cents. This compares with our estimate for adjusted earnings of 80 cents. Net sales of $936.1 million outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $912.3 million....
Zacks.com
Corning (GLW) Beats on Q4 Earnings Despite Lower Revenues
GLW - Free Report) reported healthy fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein both the bottom line and top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company has offered a tepid guidance for 2023 based on the challenging macroeconomic environment. Shares mostly trended down in pre-market trading owing to the muted outlook as investors probably expected a healthy growth momentum.
Zacks.com
Aptiv (APTV) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
APTV - Free Report) is set to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 2, before the bell. The company’s earnings surprise history hasn’t been impressive. It has a trailing four-quarter average negative earnings surprise of 9.91%. Q4 Expectations. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at...
Zacks.com
5 Earnings Charts at 52-Week Highs
Earnings season rolls on with many popular large cap stocks expected to report this week including Alphabet, Apple, and Amazon. But it’s not just about technology this week. Other industries that will see reports include energy, restaurants, retailers and industrials along with a handful of home builders. The home builders have surprised the Street by soaring this year even as earnings estimates are being slashed for 2023 as high mortgage rates put a damper on home buying.
Zacks.com
Q4 Earnings Season Scorecard and Analyst Reports for Apple, Meta & Mastercard
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features a real-time update on the ongoing Q4 earnings season and new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc. (AAPL), Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) and Mastercard Incorporated (MA). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Zacks.com
4 Tech Stocks Seeing Upward Estimate Revisions Heading into Earnings
Earnings expectations for 2023 have been dropping lower with recent announcements, as most analysts have been expecting a slowdown if not a recession this year. And if the IMF is to be believed, there’s reason to think that inflation peaked last year and a recession may be avoidable in 2023 and also 2024, even if interest rates move above 5% and the unemployment rate also reaches thereabouts.
Zacks.com
Can Humana's (HUM) Q4 Earnings Beat on Healthcare Services?
HUM - Free Report) is set to continue its earnings beat streak in the fourth quarter of 2022, the results of which are expected to be released on Feb 1, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings per share of $6.88, beating the...
Zacks.com
High Tide Inc. (HITI) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
HITI - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.05. This compares to loss of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Is Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could...
Zacks.com
4 Stocks Trading Near 52-Week High That Can Climb Further
Stocks hitting their 52-week high and delivering consistent performance in the past few quarters offer attractive opportunities to investors while building a portfolio. This is because stocks near that level are perceived to be winners. However, stocks touching a new 52-week high are often predisposed to profit-taking, resulting in pullbacks and trend reversals.
Comments / 0