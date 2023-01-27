ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yet another team has bowed out of Sean Payton sweepstakes

Count the Arizona Cardinals out of the Sean Payton sweepstakes after their latest moves. With the Arizona Cardinals bringing in more candidates to interview, this suggests Sean Payton is out of the running to be their next head coach. After the Cincinnati Bengals were eliminated from the postseason by the...
What does K’Von Wallace ejection after brawl with 49ers mean for Super Bowl?

The Eagles and 49ers got into an on-field brawl during the 2023 NFC Championship game, and one Philadelphia player, safety K’Von Wallace, was ejected. The 2023 NFC Championship game was marred with some poor officiating, untimely injuries, and then a brawl between the Eagles and 49ers that resulted in two players being ejected — Eagles safety K’Von Wallace and 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams — and will likely lead to more letters and fines from the league.
Broncos all but concede DeMeco Ryans defeat with latest coaching rumor

The Denver Broncos are in search of a new head coach and they reportedly tried to return to a candidate who removed themselves from the sweepstakes. The Denver Broncos are in desperate need of a head coach after firing Nathaniel Hackett 15 games into the season. The team drastically fell short of expectations of making the playoffs, finishing the year with a 5-12 record.
Patrick Mahomes reveals 1 person Chiefs fans should thank

Patrick Mahomes reveals one person Chiefs fans should thank. Kansas City Chiefs fans were holding their breaths on Sunday when Patrick Mahomes returned to the field after suffering an ankle injury last week. We’d been told all week that the injury usually required a three-week rehab, but the Chiefs didn’t have that time to use.
Sean Payton trade package from Broncos gives Saints renewed hope

The New Orleans Saints are trading head coach Sean Payton to the Denver Broncos, and the return they are getting makes them big winners. The NFL head coaching carousel moved a bit slowly once the regular-season ended. Entering Tuesday, Frank Reich was the only head coaching hire of the cycle after agreeing to terms with the Carolina Panthers. For the Denver Broncos, they have set their attention on a variety of targets, including New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. It seemed as though the Broncos were swinging and missing, but finally, they hit their home run in the bottom of the ninth.
Broncos 2024 Super Bowl odds skyrocket following Sean Payton hire

Sean Payton has been hired as the new head coach of the Denver Broncos and it appears Vegas loves the move for Denver. Minutes after news broke that the former Saints coach and Super Bowl winner was being named as the Broncos new head coach, the 2024 Super Bowl odds for Denver were already on the move.
Eagles may have applied unconventional coaching search strategy to find their next great executive

The Philadelphia Eagles have a knack for going against the grain with hires. Their recent executive hire may be along those same lines. In a recent column from Mike Sielski of the Philadelphia Inquirer looking at the team’s hiring tendencies with head coaches, Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeff Lurie spoke about the team’s repeated decision to ignore what is expected and considered “normal” when it comes to hiring head coaches.
Proposed trade that sees the Detroit Pistons as buyers at the deadline

The NBA trade deadline is over a week away and it’s still unknown whether the Detroit Pistons will be active, or fairly quiet, once this trade season comes to a close. Due to Detroit’s record and place in the standings, the Pistons are widely talked about as a team to watch cash in on their trade chips in exchange for future prospects and draft capital.
NFL executive reveals where front offices expect Tom Brady to sign

Talks in NFL executive circles are pointing Tom Brady toward one very specific scenario if he chooses to return for another playing season. Tom Brady will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, free to make a choice on what he wants to do next with his NFL career. While the possibility remains that he will retire for real this time, Brady has continually reinvented what’s possible as far as career length.
Eagles Super Bowl trip made even sweeter by draft situation

For the second time in six years, the NFL team from the city of Philadelphia is headed to the Super Bowl. And things keep getting better for the Eagles. It’s been an impressive season for head coach Nick Sirianni and the Philadelphia Eagles. The club tied for the best record in the league (14) in 2022. The Birds vanquished the visiting Giants (38-7) and 49ers (31-7) in the playoffs by a combined 69-14 score. The Eagles will play on Super Sunday for the second time in six years.
Listen to the hilariously hectic Philly police scanner after Eagles win

You can listen to the hectic Philadelphia police scanner as fans celebrate the Eagles’ NFC Championship Game and a berth in Super Bowl 57. The Philadelphia Eagles are heading back to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in their franchise’s history. For the first time since winning Super Bowl 52, the Eagles are heading back to the big game after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 on Sunday evening. With this, that meant that the Eagles fanbase would be celebrating in public, which would create chaos.
