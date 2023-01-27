The New Orleans Saints are trading head coach Sean Payton to the Denver Broncos, and the return they are getting makes them big winners. The NFL head coaching carousel moved a bit slowly once the regular-season ended. Entering Tuesday, Frank Reich was the only head coaching hire of the cycle after agreeing to terms with the Carolina Panthers. For the Denver Broncos, they have set their attention on a variety of targets, including New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. It seemed as though the Broncos were swinging and missing, but finally, they hit their home run in the bottom of the ninth.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 HOUR AGO