Fayetteville holds 4th Wizarding Weekend
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Magic is in the air in Fayetteville. The town is holding it’s fourth Wizarding Weekend on January 28th and 29th, 2023. Vendors sold potions and concoctions from the wizarding world while local businesses hide clues for a scavenger hunt. And of course, visitors could make their very own wand. The event […]
West Virginia animal shelter in code-red status
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — For the first time in several years, Mercer County Animal Shelter (MCAS) announced a code-red status due to an exceeding amount of animals in the shelter. On January 11, 2023, MCAS announced on their Facebook the code-red status. The code-red means due to the exceeding amount of animals, some animals may […]
Justin McKee Leaving WSLS-TV: Where Is the Roanoke Meteorologist Going?
Justin McKee has been forecasting the weather and communicating the information on WSLS 10 News in an informative and engaging way for three years. But now, the meteorologist has decided to depart from the Roanoke, Virginia station for an exciting opportunity. As soon as the news broke that Justin McKee was leaving WSLS-TV, 10 News viewers started looking for answers. They are curious to know if he will also leave the broadcasting industry. So, here’s what the meteorologist has to say about his exit from WSLS-TV.
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Ritchie County, McDowell County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
The West Virginia hospital that once sat in the middle of nowhere
MCKENDREE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Deep in the New River Gorge near Prince sat a miner’s hospital virtually in the middle of nowhere that treated patients for 40 years, but today there is not much that remains of the once-busy medical facility. In 1899, the West Virginia Legislature recognized...
Mountaineer Food Bank to host a food giveaway in McDowell County today
McDowell County, WV (WOAY) – Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry is hosting a food giveaway today in McDowell County at A New Beginning Church in War. The giveaway will start at 11:00 am and end at 12:30 pm while supplies last. For more information, call 304-364-5518 or visit...
West Virginia city among Forbes top travel locations
A city in West Virginia has made it onto Forbes' list of "Best Places to Travel In 2023."
Gloomy Monday turns messy with freezing rain and snow overnight
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES Have been issued ahead of our next messy winter system tonight into Tuesday. Freezing rain is the main threat with some ice accretions (totals) inching towards the tenth of an inch mark. Enough to create hazardous travel conditions and isolated power outages. While snow is not a major concern, higher elevations may pick up close to an inch by Tuesday morning on top of any ice that accumulates, hiding the icy danger on roadways. Here is the full list of alerts and times issued for each county:
Over 3,500 middle school students attend GEAR UP Southern West Virginia kickoff event
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Over 3,500 sixth and seventh graders gathered in the Beckley Convention Center to learn about a unique educational opportunity. Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs, also known as GEAR UP Southern West Virginia, held its kickoff event today. Students from Monroe, Summers, Mercer, Raleigh and Wyoming County joined in […]
Mountain Steer Meat Company celebrates grand opening
WHITE SULPHUR SPRING, WV (WVNS) – Mountain Steer Meat Company celebrated its grand opening in White Sulphur Springs on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. The co-owners, Frank Ford and James Tuckwiller are respectively fifth and seventh-generation cattle farmers from Greenbrier County. Ford and Tuckwiller said they came up with the idea for the business when the […]
Northbound lane of West Virginia Turnpike reopened after rollover crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says crews are on the scene after a rollover accident on the West Virginia Turnpike in Kanawha County. One northbound lane of the Turnpike was closed near the Sharon exit, dispatchers say. West Virginia 511 says all northbound lanes are open as of 5:44 p.m.
State Fire Marshal's Office Lists Age of Woman Killed in Shinnston Fire; Blaze Appears to be Accidental
One person has died in Harrison County and another in Fayette County from fires at their homes last week. The Harrison County, which occurred last night, Jan. 26th, in a home on 3rd Street, Shinnston, Harrison County, resulted in the death of a 74-year-old female. The fire has been ruled by WVSFMO investigators as undetermined in cause but most likely accidental. It is unknown if there were any working smoke alarms in the residence.
Family searches for identities of Good Samaritans
BRAMWELL, WV (WVNS) — Nearly two months have passed since a car crash claimed the lives of two people in Bramwell. Now, the families of Michael Tessa and Jaden Spradlin are searching, not for answers, but rather the identities of two good Samaritans who stopped to try and help. On December 3rd, 2022, Tessa and […]
Several units respond to 2-story residential Wyoming County structure fire
MATHENY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A residential structure fire drew response from several Wyoming County emergency units over the weekend. The Oceana Fire Department reports that, at approximately 12:10am on Saturday, the department was dispatched to the Matheny area in response to a 2-story residential structure fire with flames showing on the second floor.
‘We don’t need to raise taxes’ – Governor Justice holds Tamarack Town Hall meeting
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Governor Jim Justice met at the Tamarack with the residents of Raleigh County Thursday afternoon for a Town Hall meeting to discuss, among other issues, the WV House of Delegates recent passage of a bill which stands to substantially decrease personal income tax for West Virginians.
WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’ starts late January 29, 2023
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Because of children’s programming, WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’ is scheduled for a late start. The show will begin at 7 a.m. on January 29, 2023.
