Hinton, WV

Fayetteville holds 4th Wizarding Weekend

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Magic is in the air in Fayetteville. The town is holding it’s fourth Wizarding Weekend on January 28th and 29th, 2023. Vendors sold potions and concoctions from the wizarding world while local businesses hide clues for a scavenger hunt. And of course, visitors could make their very own wand. The event […]
West Virginia animal shelter in code-red status

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — For the first time in several years, Mercer County Animal Shelter (MCAS) announced a code-red status due to an exceeding amount of animals in the shelter. On January 11, 2023, MCAS announced on their Facebook the code-red status. The code-red means due to the exceeding amount of animals, some animals may […]
Justin McKee Leaving WSLS-TV: Where Is the Roanoke Meteorologist Going?

Justin McKee has been forecasting the weather and communicating the information on WSLS 10 News in an informative and engaging way for three years. But now, the meteorologist has decided to depart from the Roanoke, Virginia station for an exciting opportunity. As soon as the news broke that Justin McKee was leaving WSLS-TV, 10 News viewers started looking for answers. They are curious to know if he will also leave the broadcasting industry. So, here’s what the meteorologist has to say about his exit from WSLS-TV.
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Ritchie County, McDowell County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
Gloomy Monday turns messy with freezing rain and snow overnight

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES Have been issued ahead of our next messy winter system tonight into Tuesday. Freezing rain is the main threat with some ice accretions (totals) inching towards the tenth of an inch mark. Enough to create hazardous travel conditions and isolated power outages. While snow is not a major concern, higher elevations may pick up close to an inch by Tuesday morning on top of any ice that accumulates, hiding the icy danger on roadways. Here is the full list of alerts and times issued for each county:
Over 3,500 middle school students attend GEAR UP Southern West Virginia kickoff event

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Over 3,500 sixth and seventh graders gathered in the Beckley Convention Center to learn about a unique educational opportunity. Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs, also known as GEAR UP Southern West Virginia, held its kickoff event today. Students from Monroe, Summers, Mercer, Raleigh and Wyoming County joined in […]
Mountain Steer Meat Company celebrates grand opening

WHITE SULPHUR SPRING, WV (WVNS) – Mountain Steer Meat Company celebrated its grand opening in White Sulphur Springs on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.  The co-owners, Frank Ford and James Tuckwiller are respectively fifth and seventh-generation cattle farmers from Greenbrier County. Ford and Tuckwiller said they came up with the idea for the business when the […]
State Fire Marshal's Office Lists Age of Woman Killed in Shinnston Fire; Blaze Appears to be Accidental

One person has died in Harrison County and another in Fayette County from fires at their homes last week. The Harrison County, which occurred last night, Jan. 26th, in a home on 3rd Street, Shinnston, Harrison County, resulted in the death of a 74-year-old female. The fire has been ruled by WVSFMO investigators as undetermined in cause but most likely accidental. It is unknown if there were any working smoke alarms in the residence.
Family searches for identities of Good Samaritans

BRAMWELL, WV (WVNS) — Nearly two months have passed since a car crash claimed the lives of two people in Bramwell. Now, the families of Michael Tessa and Jaden Spradlin are searching, not for answers, but rather the identities of two good Samaritans who stopped to try and help. On December 3rd, 2022, Tessa and […]
Several units respond to 2-story residential Wyoming County structure fire

MATHENY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A residential structure fire drew response from several Wyoming County emergency units over the weekend. The Oceana Fire Department reports that, at approximately 12:10am on Saturday, the department was dispatched to the Matheny area in response to a 2-story residential structure fire with flames showing on the second floor.
Fire officials release safety guidelines after four die in W.Va. house fires

Four West Virginians have died as a result of house fires in the span of one week as state fire officials have released guidelines to keep residents safe during winter months. A 46-year-old Fayette County woman died Wednesday after a home along Victory Street in Oak Hill caught fire, according to a news release from the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office. Investigators have not determined the cause of the blaze, but found no working smoke alarms in the residence.
Fatal fires under investigation in Shinnston, Oak Hill

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Fire Marshal’s Office said two people died in separate fires that last two days in the Mountain State. A 74-year-old woman died in a Thursday night blaze on 3rd Street in Shinnston. Shinnston Fire Chief Donnie Lindsey said units from found the front...
