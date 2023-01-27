you know what's sad ,is when the person That's supposed to be in charge of your state makes a mistake, but is so arrogant that they won't change their mind on the mistake that they made, not only hurting the people that they hurt the first time around, but because you're such a hardhead communist that you hurt everybody around those people, in the end New York State taxpayers and hardworking people are getting screwed, and she could care less, she cares about convicts and all the ones she let out of prison during the COVID mystery, and now she's taking as many illegals as she can and it's all for votes God help New York State
total Karen. those people should be rehired with back pay like her opponent was gonna do for these people!! he warned you what she was gonna do and you are seeing it for your own eyes!! more mandates are coming from this Karen.
BAN HOCHUL!! Cut ties with NYC! Upstate NY isn't part of HER!! Send her to HOLLYWOOD,they need her immediately!! Bye Felicia 💯
Related
Ruling strikes down vaccination mandate, but industry experts say it won’t help with hiring
Hochul: Exempt medical malpractice in wrongful death expansion
Advocates push for Unemployment Bridge Program
How Many People in New York Applied for Student Loan Forgiveness?
Population Declining In New York State More Than Most Of America
New York State Says “This” About Selling Flavored Vape Items
Bottle deposit law expansion urged for New York
See The Top 6 Reasons Why New Yorkers Are Moving Out
Poll finds support for New York bottle bill expansion
New York school district sued for 'emotional distress' prompted by mask enforcement
Proposal for universal school meals gains Republican support in New York
NY Democrats cite ‘gaps’ in bail reform crime stats as reason they won’t change
Need money to feed your family? About $234 million for New York households via Nutrition Program: See who's eligible
Governor Hochul vetoes Grieving Families Act just before deadline
Democrats ignore crime at their peril — as well as New York’s
Kathy Hochul Now Allows 18-Year-Olds To Do This At Weddings
Hochul Celebrates Relaunch of SPTC, Over 8,000 Complete Training
Cautionary Tale: Staffing Mandate Collides with Nursing Home Labor Crisis and Referral Bottleneck
How Much Will It Cost To Switch To Electric Under NY’s Gas Ban
The only way legal weed will work in NYC is to crack down on the black market | Our Opinion
Hudson Valley Post
Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 29