Levelland, TX

Two Paris Chefs Are Coming To Lubbock To Teach Cooking Classes

From Paris to Lubbock, only for a couple of days, two chefs are coming to teach Lubbock the way of their food. The two chefs are named Justin Ward and William Boutin. They will teach you things like making authentic macaroons, croissants, baguettes and other French bread. The fun doesn't stop there, they will also teach you how to make tarts and have four-course French dining experiences.
Ditch Lubbock! Go Skiing And Snowboarding At One Of These Nearby Destinations

I absolutely adore skiing and snowboarding. I used to go every single year with my family when I was a kid, and at one point, my life's mission was to become a snowboarding instructor. Clearly, that didn't happen. I chose the much less exciting life of a radio personality and writer. I don't think my knees would appreciate it much if I suddenly changed my mind...but you never know...
Lubbock’s New Texas RoadHouse Finally Sets Grand Opening

We all know for some reason people have been dying to know when the new Texas Roadhouse will open and it is finally time. Texas Roadhouse is one of the most popular restaurants in Lubbock. So they are moving locations to make more room and hopefully help out the long waitlists. The new Texas Roadhouse location is being built at the site of the old Babies "R" Us location, which shared a building and parking lot with the old Toys "R" Us. The address is 6101 Slide Road.
New Lubbock Thrift Store Is Coming, Offering Cash On Spot & Helps Charities

If you are looking to sell some clothes or buy gently used clothes, there is a new store opening in Lubbock just for you. It is called Uptown Cheapskate and was first started back in 2009 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Today, Uptown Cheapskate has expanded to over 80 locations in 23 states. With its solid franchise concept and strong family roots, Uptown continues to grow, bringing great like-new fashions at cheapskate prices to people all over the country.
Wolfforth Chef Named Semifinalist For James Beard Best Chef Award

Now, this is a big deal. Not a lot of people get nominated for a James Beard Award. In fact, this is the only person in our area to be nominated. This week in a press release, the James Beard Foundation revealed the semifinalist nominees for the 2023 James Beard Awards. These awards are nominated every year for people all across the country trying to make the cut.
Two Drive-By Shootings In Lubbock Still Under Investigation

In 2022 in Lubbock, there should did seem to be a lot of drive-by shootings. Whether it was related to gangs, drugs, or random crime, guns were pulled a lot last year on Lubbock streets. Lubbock Police are still investigating two drive-bye shootings that were fatal last year according to...
Can You Help Identify This Long-Tailed Texas Mystery Animal?

I caught something really weird on my driveway camera. This animal was caught crossing a driveway, traveling from underneath a car to underneath a truck in Lubbock, Texas. The area is on the outskirts of town and has been known to have possums, raccoons, foxes, skunks, and other small to midsized creatures. There are also quite a few feral cats and the odd pack of stray dogs. Let's just say that the area is just rural enough that some of these small varmints feel at home.
A Lubbock Teen Was Arrested In Connection To A 2022 Robbery

A teenager was arrested in connection to a robbery from 2022. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched to a Smokehead Shop just after 8:45 p.m. back on January 7, 2022. Employees that were at the shop during the robbery told police that 19-year-old Elijah Jimenez and 30-year-old Adrian Hernandez locked the doors as they came in.
