Two Paris Chefs Are Coming To Lubbock To Teach Cooking Classes
From Paris to Lubbock, only for a couple of days, two chefs are coming to teach Lubbock the way of their food. The two chefs are named Justin Ward and William Boutin. They will teach you things like making authentic macaroons, croissants, baguettes and other French bread. The fun doesn't stop there, they will also teach you how to make tarts and have four-course French dining experiences.
Forget Hurricanes and Tornados: This is Texas’ Biggest Fear
Texans can handle quite a bit. We tough out hurricanes, squash deadly critters, and even chase tornados. However, the moment a winter storm sneaks its way in, all bets are off. When it comes to other forms of weather, we are built to handle them. But winter weather is a...
New Lubbock Liquor Store Coming To Indiana & 122nd Street
If you've gone to one liquor store, you've gone to them all, right? Well, not this spot. It's just different. If you have driven down Indiana Avenue past 98th street you can see a lot of things are changing and coming soon. We finally know what one of those is.
Ditch Lubbock! Go Skiing And Snowboarding At One Of These Nearby Destinations
I absolutely adore skiing and snowboarding. I used to go every single year with my family when I was a kid, and at one point, my life's mission was to become a snowboarding instructor. Clearly, that didn't happen. I chose the much less exciting life of a radio personality and writer. I don't think my knees would appreciate it much if I suddenly changed my mind...but you never know...
Lubbock’s New Texas RoadHouse Finally Sets Grand Opening
We all know for some reason people have been dying to know when the new Texas Roadhouse will open and it is finally time. Texas Roadhouse is one of the most popular restaurants in Lubbock. So they are moving locations to make more room and hopefully help out the long waitlists. The new Texas Roadhouse location is being built at the site of the old Babies "R" Us location, which shared a building and parking lot with the old Toys "R" Us. The address is 6101 Slide Road.
Is It Legal In Texas To Leave Your Dog Outside When It’s Really Cold?
It's been super cold in Lubbock for the past few weeks. This morning, it was only 19 degrees when I drove into work. Not fun. I was reminded of all of the animals that are outdoors. I've seen several chained up in yards, shivering in the snow. Is it actually...
Last-Minute Plans: What to Do in Lubbock on January 27th Through 29th
Despite the frigid weather this week, it looks like things are going to warm back up a bit for the weekend. If you are looking for something to do, but aren’t sure where to start, you came to the right place. Starting with Friday, the 27th, there are a...
Lubbock Don’t Miss Out On The 2023 West Texas Winter Classic
We are still in the middle of Winter and that can only mean one thing, the West Texas Winter Classic is back in town. Some of you, if not a lot of you, may not actually know what that is and even though it may sound like a cool car show or even like some kind of race it's actually for the birds.
Lubbock, We Need To Stop These Bad Behaviors At Intersections
Lubbock, why are we the literal worst at intersections?. 50% of wrecks happen at intersections, and way too many of those end up with totaled cars, injuries, or even fatalities. If there's one place on the road we should be extra careful, it's at stop lights and stop signs. Red...
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 44 People Arrested The Week of Snow, One Person With 12 Charges
We have officially made it past the snow storm that terrorized the South Plains and all we have left is the freezing temperatures that just sends shiver's down a prairie dogs spine. In fact we wanted to know exactly what a prairie dog does during a snow day when the rest of Lubbock is figuring out how to drive.
New Lubbock Thrift Store Is Coming, Offering Cash On Spot & Helps Charities
If you are looking to sell some clothes or buy gently used clothes, there is a new store opening in Lubbock just for you. It is called Uptown Cheapskate and was first started back in 2009 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Today, Uptown Cheapskate has expanded to over 80 locations in 23 states. With its solid franchise concept and strong family roots, Uptown continues to grow, bringing great like-new fashions at cheapskate prices to people all over the country.
Wolfforth Chef Named Semifinalist For James Beard Best Chef Award
Now, this is a big deal. Not a lot of people get nominated for a James Beard Award. In fact, this is the only person in our area to be nominated. This week in a press release, the James Beard Foundation revealed the semifinalist nominees for the 2023 James Beard Awards. These awards are nominated every year for people all across the country trying to make the cut.
Fresh on the Market: A Cozy North Lubbock Home with a Large Property
If you've been waiting for a great family home in North Lubbock to hit the market, this house might be for you. It just went up on Zillow on January 26, 2023. Is is on a large piece of property that includes a shop in the back. Keep scrolling to take a look inside and see what the home has to offer.
Two Drive-By Shootings In Lubbock Still Under Investigation
In 2022 in Lubbock, there should did seem to be a lot of drive-by shootings. Whether it was related to gangs, drugs, or random crime, guns were pulled a lot last year on Lubbock streets. Lubbock Police are still investigating two drive-bye shootings that were fatal last year according to...
What Do You Do About Someone Junking Up Your Lubbock Neighborhood?
I have a few people around my neighborhood like this. I really don't fault these people. It often seems like something somewhat mental is happening. It's not like they have trash in their yards, they have things that to them are treasures. I've been the guy who saved everything. At...
Can You Help Identify This Long-Tailed Texas Mystery Animal?
I caught something really weird on my driveway camera. This animal was caught crossing a driveway, traveling from underneath a car to underneath a truck in Lubbock, Texas. The area is on the outskirts of town and has been known to have possums, raccoons, foxes, skunks, and other small to midsized creatures. There are also quite a few feral cats and the odd pack of stray dogs. Let's just say that the area is just rural enough that some of these small varmints feel at home.
A Lubbock Teen Was Arrested In Connection To A 2022 Robbery
A teenager was arrested in connection to a robbery from 2022. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched to a Smokehead Shop just after 8:45 p.m. back on January 7, 2022. Employees that were at the shop during the robbery told police that 19-year-old Elijah Jimenez and 30-year-old Adrian Hernandez locked the doors as they came in.
