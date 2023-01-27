Read full article on original website
Veteran NBA Guard Signs Deal With Celtics’ G League Affiliate
Tony Snell soon will start the process of trying to rejuvenate his NBA career in the G League. The Maine Celtics, the G League affiliate of the reigning Eastern Conference champions, acquired Snell through the Available Player Pool, the team announced Tuesday. Snell will take the roster spot in Maine left vacant by UMass product Trey Davis, who will move forward with his professional basketball career abroad.
Brad Stevens Reveals Celtics Are ‘Evaluating’ Trade Options
The Boston Celtics could be in the market for a mid-season trade acquisition with the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline quickly approaching. Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens, who ensured Boston’s commitment to an NBA Finals return through several depth additions during the offseason, might not be content. Boston has lost its last three consecutive games and without defensive leaders Marcus Smart and Robert Williams, the Celtics have come face-to-face with arguably their most severe cold streak.
Marc Savard’s Injury Could Be Biggest ‘What If’ In Bruins History
Marc Savard’s NHL career was cut short due to lingering effects from concussions — most notably from a dirty hit by Matt Cooke during a Pittsburgh Penguins-Boston Bruins game in March of 2010. Savard missed the remainder of the regular season but returned for the second round of...
Canucks Trade Potential Bruins Target Bo Horvat To Islanders
The rebuild for the Canucks continued Monday as the team traded their leading goal scorer, Bo Horvat. Vancouver dealt the center to the New York Islanders for forward Anthony Beauvillier, center Aatu Raty and a protected 2023 first-round draft pick. The trade comes a week after Bruce Boudreau was fired as head coach.
Bruins’ Jake DeBrusk On Pace To Return After All-Star Break
It won’t be much longer until Jake DeBrusk returns to the Bruins. The forward suffered two injuries — one to his hand and one to his lower body — in Boston’s Winter Classic win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Jan. 2. DeBrusk was seen in a walking boot but didn’t need crutches after the game.
Drake Loses Fortune On 49ers-Eagles NFC Championship Matchup
The Philadelphia Eagles might have beaten the San Francisco 49ers to win the NFC title, but we’re all winners for the impact the outcome had on Drake. For some odd reason, the Canadian rapper decided to bet $850,000 on the 49ers to take home a victory Sunday. With injuries to both active quarterbacks, San Francisco essentially conceded the game midway through the third quarter, dealing a major financial blow to the four-time Grammy winner.
How Jayson Tatum Replied To LeBron James On His ‘Good Block’
LeBron James wasn’t over the blown call from the Celtics-Lakers game Saturday and made sure Jayson Tatum knew about it. Boston beat Los Angeles, 125-121, in overtime at TD Garden to snap its three-game losing skid. The C’s were fortunate the referees did not call a foul on Tatum when LeBron James attempted a game-winning layup in the final seconds of the contest.
Patrick Beverley Makes Insane Plea To Prevent Celtics-Lakers OT
Patrick Beverley is one of the most eccentric personalities in the league, and NBA fans were reminded of that Saturday night. LeBron James had a chance at a game-winning layup in the final seconds, but he was fouled by Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum. However, the referees did not blow their whistles, and the game went into overtime.
NBA Officials Release Bizarre Statement On Celtics-Lakers Mistake
Officiating in the NBA was dealt a very poor reflection Saturday night as the Boston Celtics hosted the rival Los Angeles Lakers in a primetime clash at TD Garden. And apparently it’s causing the officials who missed a result-altering foul on superstar LeBron James to lose sleep. … Yes,...
Marcus Smart Calls Joe Mazzulla’s Bluff On All-Star Game Remark
Joe Mazzulla brushed off his latest achievement, but Marcus Smart sees right through his head coach. Mazzulla is set to coach in the upcoming NBA All-Star Game, an honor he received by the Celtics clinching the Eastern Conference’s best record ahead of Sunday’s cutoff date for determining the bench bosses for the star-studded showdown in Utah. It’s quite an accomplishment for the 34-year-old, who helped guide Boston through a chaotic couple of weeks right before the start of the 2022-23 season.
Celtics Linked To Western Conference Big Ahead Of NBA Trade Deadline
It could be argued that the Boston Celtics don’t need to make any moves prior to the NBA’s trade deadline on Feb. 9. The Celtics have sprinted out to the NBA’s best record, sitting at 36-15 with just eight games to go before the All-Star break. Jayson Tatum is playing at an MVP level. Boston’s bench has seen marked improvement on both ends. The return of Robert Williams III has gone relatively smoothly.
Joe Mazzulla, Celtics Staff Chosen To Coach In NBA All-Star Game
The views from the top are glorious, and Boston Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla is going to find that out when he receives a first-hand look at the NBA’s brightest stars. The NBA announced Monday that Mazzulla and the Boston Celtics staff were chosen to lead “Team Giannis”...
Heat SF Jimmy Butler (Quad) Expected to Play Tuesday
According to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is expected to be available for Tuesday’s contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Listed as questionable with a right quad contusion, Butler appears closer to probable as the Heat look to rebound from Sunday’s 122-117 loss...
Relive Patrice Bergeron’s 79th Career Game-Winning Goal
The Boston Bruins kicked off the week with an electric win in Canada over the Montreal Canadiens. Patrice Bergeron potted the game-winning goal Tuesday night in the third period, with an assist from Brad Marchand. It was the Captain’s 79th career game-winner, which places him second for game-winning goals in...
Not Trading For Bo Horvat Was Smart Move By Bruins
Bo Horvat has a new team and it’s not the Boston Bruins. The Vancouver Canucks traded the star center to the New York Islanders on Monday night, finally giving Horvat the change of scenery he needs. Horvat had been connected to the Bruins in the past, and he without a doubt would have given the Stanley Cup contenders even better chances.
Buy or Sell: Pittsburgh Penguins to Win the Eastern Conference
Multiple teams in the Eastern Conference could be the last team standing, but are the Pittsburgh Penguins one of them?. Over the last two decades, the Pens and the Washington Capitals have dominated the headlines in the East. Pittsburgh has had more success than Washington, and there’s more to like about their current group than Washington’s.
Buy or Sell: Toronto Maple Leafs to Win the Eastern Conference
The Toronto Maple Leafs are putting together another tremendous regular season, but do they have what it takes to conquer their playoff demons?. It’s no secret that the narrative surrounding the Maple Leafs is that they’re a team that can find success in the regular season but can’t rise to the occasion in the postseason. There’s an element of “I’ll believe it when I see it” with Toronto in the playoffs, but they have put together some trends that should make you bullish.
Buy or Sell: The New York Islanders are a Playoff Team
With the NHL All-Star break approaching, there’s still much to be decided in the Eastern Conference playoff picture. The New York Islanders currently find themselves outside the playoffs but remain in the picture. This team got off to a solid start but has since tailed off. There are questions...
Lakers @ Knicks Preview: Julius Randle Takes it to Old Squad
We’re taking it to the Association tonight as the Los Angeles Lakers take on the New York Knicks in the Garden. The Knicks are seventh in the Eastern Conference at 27-24, which feels right. They are a likely play-in team with a chance at sneaking into the top six.
Stars Rising as Legitimate Western Conference Threat
In a season that began with question marks about the Dallas Stars roster, they’ve proved people wrong and emerged as a genuine contender to win the Western Conference. The Stars qualified for the playoffs last year and gave the Calgary Flames all they could handle, but ultimately fell in Game 7 in overtime during the opening round.
