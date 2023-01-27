Read full article on original website
eToro Introduces AI-Powered Porfolio that Targets High-Growth US Firms
EToro, an Israel-based social trading network, has introduced a new smart porfilio that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to provide retail investors’ exposure to the stocks of 12 high-growth United States companies. The portfolio is tagged "InvestorAI-US." In a statement released on Tuesday, eToro disclosed that it launched the portfolio...
An 8-year-old diamond heiress from India gives up her $61 million fortune to live in poverty as a "monk"
Eight-year-old Devanshi Sanghvi from India was born to a life of luxury and a family of wealthy diamond merchants with a fortune of about $61 million. Devanshi was an heiress to the Sanghvi and Sons jewelry business located in Surat, the diamond capital of India.
FX Veteran Fred Scala Joins Direct Trading Technologies as B2B Sales MD
Fred Scala, a well-known executive in the forex trading industry, has joined brokerage Direct Trading Technologies as a Managing Director and is in charge of business-to-business (B2B ) sales. Fred Scala Joins Direct Trading Technologies. Direct Trading Technologies offers online brokerage services, including trading with currencies, contracts for differences (CFDs),...
Capital Wallet Wins “Most Outstanding Innovator in Crypto Payments” at UF AWARDS MEA 2023
Leading crypto platform,Capital Wallet won the award for the Most Outstanding Innovator in Crypto Payments in the MEA (Middle East and Africa) region, at the UF Awards ceremony following iFX EXPO Dubai 2023. The UF AWARDS MEA 2023 ceremony took place at the Orange Feels Bar of Hotel Indigo Dubai...
Horizon Updates Its Extend Platform, Focuses on Trading-as-a-Service Offering
Horizon Software, an algorithmic and electronic trading technology solution provider, has announced an update to its cross-asset electronic platform Horizon Extend. This year, the company wants to focus on developing its agency and principal trading solutions. Horizon Extend with New Module Updates. Horizon Extend allows clients to customize pricing modules...
CMC Invest Aims Q1 2023 Launch in Singapore
London-listed CMC Markets (LON: CMC) announced on Tuesday that its services in Singapore, under the entity CMC Markets Singapore Invest, are expected for a soft launch by the end of the first quarter of 2023. CMC Markets Singapore Invest to Launch Services in Q1. The decision to invest came after...
Fxview Crowned “Best ECN/STP Broker” at UF AWARDS MEA 2023
Fxview, a leading multi-asset global brokerage headquartered in Cyprus, just won the “Best ECN/STP Broker” award this year at the UF AWARDS MEA 2023!. One of the most coveted awards in the finance and fintech industry, the UF Awards followed iFX EXPO Dubai, on January 18, 2023, at the Orange Feels Bar of Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown. The esteemed audience applauded the best B2B and B2C brands in the Middle East and Africa region.
Titan FX Launches New Social Trading App
Titan FX wants to help its traders better connect with peers and easily copy expert traders using a new mobile app custom-built in partnership with Pelican Trading. Called Copy Social, the app allows users to chat with fellow traders, follow experienced mentors, showcase their performance, and share insights with others from across the globe, in 17 languages no less.
UBS Posts Net Profit of $7.6 Billion in 2022
UBS, a Swiss global investment bank, posted a net profit of US$7.6 billion in 2022 despite “difficult macroeconomic and geopolitical environment.” The Swiss financial services company also reported a profit before task (PBT) of US$9.6 billion and a diluted earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.25 during the past year.
Quadcode SaaS: a Broker out of the Box
On average, a medium-sized brokerage company can generate an annual turnover of $8 billion. However, it is a complex business to build from scratch — technologically, legally, financially and by many other criteria. Quadcode is an IT company that has been creating fintech solutions for 10 years. Its flagship...
Monex Reports Lower Revenues Due to TradeStation and Crypto Operations Net Loss
The company's total revenue fell by 16% in the last nine months of 2022. TradeStation reports a net loss, but lower than in the same period a year earlier. Monex Group, a Japan-based financial services company, released its financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2023 on Monday. In the nine-month period between April and December 2022, the company's operating revenue and profit recorded a visible slump with the contribution of the crypto and TradeStation business.
The Year of the Rabbit Marks Renewed Focus for Finalto Asia
The start of a New Year is a time for reflection, and as we celebrate the Year of the Rabbit, we look back on the previous 12 months. We chatted with CEO of Finalto Asia Alex MacKinnon, Head of Institutional Sales Alex Yap, and Chief Market Analyst Neil Wilson to get their views on the past year and what we can expect from Finalto Asia in 2023.
Crypto Narratives and the Bitcoin Anti-Narrative
The word narrative is overused in crypto, and it might elicit a roll of the eyes if uttered in dialogue with a committed Bitcoin maxi. It refers to a story, in this case about a coin, protocol or product, that will drive attention and attract buyers. You could argue that...
Regulators Slapped Industry with Record Fines in 2022, SEC in the Lead
2022 saw an unprecedented surge in fines issued by global financial services regulators, according to SteelEye's Fine Tracker. Its newest report analyzed financial penalties imposed by five key regulators showing that the overall amount of fines exceeded $7 billion. SteelEye's inaugural Fine Tracker analyzed financial penalties issued by the US...
Ardu Prime Improves the Bottom Line for Traders with Its Cutting-edge MT5 Trading Platform
Ardu Prime, a global Forex and CFD brokerage that made waves in the media in 2022 with its tailored trading services, enjoys the spotlight with its varied technology offering aimed at supporting traders to make better-informed decisions and harness the best tools available on its MetaTrader 5 platform. Well-known in...
Scope Market, Saxo Markets and StoneX and More: Executive Moves of the Week
Reaching the end of January, the number of executive roles being onboarded this week has dropped marginally in the forex, crypto and fintech industries, but it is expected due to the number of redundancies in the market. Let’s review the executives that have taken on new roles and challenges in our executive moves roundup of the week.
Highlights from iFX EXPO Dubai 2023 – Throwback to the Largest MENA Fintech Gathering
IFX EXPO Dubai 2023 was a resounding success in the financial and fintech space, attracting over 3500 attendees and over 120 industry-leading brands. Held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from the 16th to the 18th of January 2023, the event featured over 100 speakers and provided a platform for networking and learning from industry leaders. With an impressive list of sponsors and exhibitors, the event covered a wide range of services and products and provided valuable insights into the industry.
FCA’s Financial Ombudsman Zahida Manzoor to Serve Second Term
Great Britain’s FCA (Financial Conduct Authority) has reappointed Baroness Zahida Manzoor to lead the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) as its Chair for a second term, which will run until August 2025. FCA Reappoints its Chair of the Financial Ombudsman Service. According to the statement published by the FCA on...
6 Consensus Mechanisms You Need to Know
Understanding what consensus mechanism are and what they do can be a difficult task for those not in touch with blockchain technology. However, as you get involved with specific coins, you will certainly need to understand how things operate behind the scenes and how proof of work, proof of stake, and many other mechanisms work, so let’s get to it!
Clearsky Network Relaunches Marketplace after Almost 2 Years
Clearsky Network, a provider of electronic business solutions, has relaunched the Clearsky Network Marketplace which connects businesses and investors across various markets, including the forex and brokerage industry, for transactional and investment purposes. The Marketplace, which seeks to “enable efficient and approachable ways for doing and expanding businesses and deal-making...
