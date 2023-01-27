The company's total revenue fell by 16% in the last nine months of 2022. TradeStation reports a net loss, but lower than in the same period a year earlier. Monex Group, a Japan-based financial services company, released its financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2023 on Monday. In the nine-month period between April and December 2022, the company's operating revenue and profit recorded a visible slump with the contribution of the crypto and TradeStation business.

1 DAY AGO