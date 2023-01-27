ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

nbc15.com

MPD investigation into stabbing last week still ongoing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Madison Police Department continues to investigate a stabbing late last week that sent a man to the hospital. The police report released Tuesday indicated officers responded to an area hospital on Thursday, around 3 p.m., after the 29-year-old man was dropped off there. MPD described his injuries as non-life-threatening.
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Man attempting to carjack multiple people at a Wisconsin Walmart arrested

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 25-year-old was arrested in southern Wisconsin after reportedly trying to steal multiple cars from people in a Walmart parking lot. According to the Janesville Police Department, officers were made aware of the suspicious activity around 9:50 a.m. on January 27. The release states that...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Oregon PD K9 sniffs out methamphetamine, cocaine in 21-year-old’s car

VILLAGE OF OREGON, Wis. (WMTV) - Oregon Police Department officers arrested a 21- and a 24-year-old after a K9 helped locate various drugs in the pair’s vehicle. At around 11:20 p.m. Saturday, an officer stopped a vehicle near Dunn Avenue and East Netherwood Street in the Village of Oregon for a vehicle registration violation.
OREGON, WI
nbc15.com

Days after power outage, members in the Madison area speak out

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Many people in a Madison neighborhood are blaming a power surge for damage to their appliances and personal items. Residents around the Sunset Village neighborhood contacted company Madison Gas & Electric after the incident and are looking for answers. The power outage, caused by a vehicle crashing into an electrical pole on the 3200 block of Monroe Street, affected about 2,000 customers. Impacted by the outage, Liz Aldag says she talked with MG&E after calling twice Monday.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Beloit police chief reacts to deadly beating of Tyre Nichols

BELOIT, Wis. -- Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles spoke out Monday after the release of video showing the beating death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police officers. "The death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of the Memphis police officers is appalling, indefensible and sickening," Sayles said. "Our thoughts go out to Mr. Nichols’ family, his friends, colleagues, and his community. "
BELOIT, WI
spectrumnews1.com

I-39/90 crash survivor looks back on her experience

BELOIT, Wis. — On Jan. 27, Juelane Porter was on her way to Tennessee when she found herself in a life-or-death situation. “Instantly, it was just a wall of vehicles that were stopped. I mean, it just looked like hundreds to me,” said Porter. She said she started...
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville man arrested after two failed carjacking attempts

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville Police Department officers arrested a 25-year-old man after he unsuccessfully attempted to carjack two different vehicles Friday. Officers were dispatched to the Walmart at 3800 Deerfield Dr. in Janesville around 9:50 a.m. Friday after a caller reported that “there is a male trying to carjack people” in the parking lot.
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

Driver killed in crash on Interstate 39/90 in Janesville Friday evening identified

JANESVILLE, Wis. -- The Rock County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the 18-year-old man killed in a crash on Interstate 39/90 in Janesville Friday evening. Callahan Fuller, of Janesville, died when the vehicle he was driving crashed into the back of a semi-truck on the southbound interstate near the East Racine Street interchange shortly before 7:10 p.m.
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Village of Brooklyn couple escapes house fire unharmed

BROOKLYN, Wis. (WMTV) – A fast-moving fire swept through a home in the Village of Brooklyn and a couple got out safely just in time. Jeff Vondra explained he was in the kitchen of his home, on Stacie Court, around 5 p.m. on Sunday, making dinner when he smelled smoke coming from the garage. He quickly realized the garage was on fire and yelled to his wife to get out of the home.
BROOKLYN, WI
Channel 3000

Opening dates set for new Hy-Vee stores in Janesville, Oregon

JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Hy-Vee's new grocery stores in Janesville and Oregon now have opening dates. The Janesville store, located at 2500 Humes Road on the city's north side, is set to open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, the company said Monday. The Iowa-based chain is billing the 97,000-square-foot...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Four snowmobiling deaths reported in four days

MADISON (WMTV) – Four snowmobile deaths in the past four days have more than doubled the number reported in January, new DNR numbers show. Last week, after the first two of the four deaths occurred, bringing the total at the time to five, the agency warned riders about the number so far. Two more since Friday pushed the total this month to seven.
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha County OWI, Pewaukee man arrested

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Pewaukee man was arrested in Waukesha County for operating while intoxicated early Friday, Jan. 27. If convicted, it would be his fifth OWI offense. A state trooper tried to stop the 41-year-old for speeding on Interstate 94 near Barker Road around 4:25 a.m. The Wisconsin State Patrol said it took him roughly three miles to pull over.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Dozens of vehicles involved in I-39/90 crash

Viewing the video of Tyre Nichols can be a challenge especially when it comes to younger adults and children. A stretch of I-39/90 was completely shut down for almost nine hours between Janesville and Beloit after string of crashes led to multiple pileups, possibly involving dozens of vehicles. MPD chief...
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin ice fisherman on ATV dies; Lake Waubesa in Dane County

DANE COUNTY, Wis. - Authorities early on Sunday, Jan. 29 recovered the body of a 45-year-old fisherman whose ATV likely fell through weak ice on Lake Waubesa, just southeast of Madison. The Dane County sheriff's office said it was notified late Saturday that the man had not returned home as...
DANE COUNTY, WI

