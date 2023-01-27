[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A South Shore brewery is looking to open a new location, and this one would be in the city. According to a message sent by Jay Gates of WBZ News Radio 1030, Widowmaker Brewing is planning to expand to Boston, which we were able to confirm with the people behind the Wood Road spot who had earlier put up an Instagram post hinting to this. More information should be coming out later in February, including its location and when it may debut, so stay tuned for updates.

