FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NECN
Widowmaker Brewing in Braintree Is Planning to Expand to Boston
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A South Shore brewery is looking to open a new location, and this one would be in the city. According to a message sent by Jay Gates of WBZ News Radio 1030, Widowmaker Brewing is planning to expand to Boston, which we were able to confirm with the people behind the Wood Road spot who had earlier put up an Instagram post hinting to this. More information should be coming out later in February, including its location and when it may debut, so stay tuned for updates.
NECN
Grieving Father's Call for Forgiveness ‘A Beacon of Light' for Duxbury
The powerful words from a Duxbury, Massachusetts, father asking the community to forgive his wife, who is accused of killing their children, are resonating with many. Patrick Clancy released a long statement over the weekend. In it, he described all three of their children and his wife Lindsay Clancy. “The...
NECN
Volunteers Hit the Streets for Boston's Annual Homelessness Census
Boston's annual homelessness census took place on Monday, an event that has volunteers take to the streets to try to get an accurate count of how many people are experiencing homelessness in the city. A group of more than 200 volunteers, including members of the U.S. Department of Housing and...
NECN
Tyre Nichols' Death Prompts Renewed Calls for Police Reform in Boston
A proposal on police reform by Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is getting some renewed attention following the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols in Memphis. When she was a candidate running for mayor, Wu outlined the idea as "A Blueprint for Police Reform through Union Contracts." In it, Wu suggests civilianizing traffic enforcement, replacing officers during routine stops with unarmed, trained civilian personnel.
NECN
First Legal Sports Bets Are Placed at Mass. Casinos
In-person sports betting officially became legal in Massachusetts on Tuesday, marking the end to a long wait for sports fans and the finish line for state officials who have been preparing for this day for months. In-person betting kicked off on Tuesday at three locations — Encore Boston Harbor in...
NECN
Duxbury Tragedy: Read Patrick Clancy's Full Statement on His Wife, Deaths of 3 Kids
A tragedy at a Duxbury, Massachusetts, home last Tuesday left three young children dead, allegedly at the hands of their mom. Lindsay Clancy, a 32-year-old Massachusetts General Hospital employee, is facing several charges in the deaths of her children, identified as 5-year-old Cora Clancy, 3-year-old Dawson Clancy, and 8-month-old Callan Clancy.
NECN
Mass. Dad Releases Statement, Asks People to Forgive Wife Accused of Killing Their Kids
Patrick Clancy is speaking out for the first time, one day after it was announced his baby had succumbed to his injuries, and several days after his other two children died, allegedly at the hands of their mother in their Duxbury, Massachusetts, home. The South Shore dad had remained silent...
NECN
Fundraiser for Father of Duxbury Children Approaching $1 Million Donation Goal
An online fundraiser has raised nearly $1 million in a matter of days to support Patrick Clancy, the father of the three Duxbury children who died last week, two of whom allegedly at the hands of their mother. The couple's infant child died Friday, after being hospitalized following last Tuesday's incident at the family's South Shore home, authorities announced.
NECN
VIRAL VIDEO: Man Recognized as Hero After Running Across Highway to Stop Runaway Car
A man from Lawrence, Massachusetts is being recognized as a hero after helping a woman in the middle of a state highway. Adolfo Molina, 25, makes a living as an Uber driver. He said the other day when he saw a driver in trouble he felt the call to help and got out of the vehicle, simply doing everything in his power to stop the runaway car.
NECN
DA to Share Evidence Wednesday in Search for Holly Piirainen's Killer
Authorities are set to give an update on the search for the killer of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found in the western Massachusetts woods nearly 30 years ago. Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni is scheduled to share evidence in the Holly Piirainen case Wednesday, in a new bid for public help in solving the cold case, his office said. Prosecutors didn't share any details on any updates in the investigation.
NECN
Sports Betting Starts Tuesday in Mass. Here's What You Need to Know
Massachusetts is set to launch in-person sports betting in the state on Tuesday, less than two weeks before the Super Bowl and well ahead of March Madness. In-person sports betting starts at 10 a.m. Tuesday at casinos and mobile sports betting scheduled to commence in early March, though no exact date has been given yet. The Massachusetts Gaming Commission was scheduled to meet Monday to approve certificates of operation for the state's three casinos to begin accepting bets.
NECN
Person Killed in Mattapan Shooting
A person has died following a shooting in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood on Sunday morning. Boston police responded to Babson Street around 11:30 a.m. for a report of a person shot. Police did not immediately provide an update on the victim's condition, but Boston EMS confirmed the person had died from...
NECN
2 Mass. Counties Rank Among the Most Expensive for Infant Care Nationwide
Two counties in Massachusetts had some of the highest cost of child care in the entire country, according to new data from the Department of Labor that was analyzed by The Boston Globe. Families in Middlesex County and Norfolk County, Massachusetts pay a median price of over $26,000 for center-based...
NECN
‘So Upsetting': Plymouth Parent Criticizes School's Response to Rat Problem
Parents in Plymouth, Massachusetts, are concerned after learning about reports of rats at South Elementary School. The thought of rats anywhere near where her children learn and play was enough for Doris Duquette to keep them home Monday. She said she received a concerning message from a teacher. "It said,...
NECN
3 Stabbed in Boston, 1 Arrested, Police Say
Three students of a Boston high school were injured in a stabbing Monday in Dorchester, police said. The victims, all students at TechBoston Academy, are expected to survive, according to the Boston Police Department. A fourth student has been arrested. The stabbing happened at a basketball court at Keith Love...
NECN
Child Cut in Hand as Girls Fight in Manchester, NH, Police Say
A child was stabbed when a group of girls got into a fight in Manchester, New Hampshire, Sunday night, police said. Someone involved in the fight near Brown Avenue and West Baker STreet pulled a knife, leaving the victim — whose name and age weren't provided — with a cut on the hand, according to Manchester police.
NECN
Teen Injured in Drive-by Shooting Over the Weekend in Providence
A teen was injured in a drive-by shooting in Providence, Rhode Island, over the weekend. Providence police told WJAR-TV that a 15-year-old boy was shot while walking down Florence Street around 11 p.m. Someone in a car reportedly shot at the teen in the area of Joslin Park and then drove off.
NECN
No School Again in Woburn as Teacher Strike Stretches Into Day 2
Classes were canceled once again Tuesday for students in Woburn, Massachusetts, as teachers there continue their strike amid contract negotiations. The negotiations resumed Tuesday morning at Joyce Middle School, as both parties say they want to reach a deal so children can go back to school. Teachers remained on the picket line.
NECN
Admissions Frozen at Massachusetts Nursing Home After 83 COVID Cases, 2 Deaths
Admissions have been frozen at Life Care Center nursing home in Leominster, Massachusetts, after two residents died and over 80 residents and staff tested positive for COVID-19. As of Friday, there had been 50 resident COVID cases and 33 staff cases, the state Department of Health said. The facility houses...
NECN
Two Arrested in Connection With December Shooting Outside Chinese Restaurant in NH
Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting last month outside a Manchester, New Hampshire, restaurant. Manchester police said they were called to Yee Dynasty on South Willow Street on Dec. 30 for a report of a shooting. When they arrived they said they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
