Monterey, CA

KSBW.com

Top spellers compete in Santa Cruz County Spelling Bee

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The top spellers from across Santa Cruz County competed in the 2023 Santa Cruz County Spelling Bee on Saturday. The top two spellers from every public and private school in the county were eligible to take part. Spellers in grades four through six competed in the elementary division, while students in seventh through ninth grades faced off in the junior division.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
kion546.com

Cold Nights, Rain On The Horizon

Cold air will settle in for the next few days with frosty mornings and cool afternoons. Temperatures will warm slowly toward the end of the week when the next weather system arrives. This system will come from the west and will be warmer, but at the moment, it doesn’t look excessively wet. Stay tuned.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
svdaily.com

Silicon Valley Airport Gets New Name

SAN JOSE — Silicon Valley’s home airport is getting a slight new name change. Instead of Mineta San Jose International Airport, the airport will now be known as San José Mineta International Airport (SJC). The airport was named for the late congressman and Secretary of Transportation Norman...
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

Rare sports cards worth more than $25,000 stolen in Monterey

MONTEREY, Calif. — Police in Monterey are investigating a burglary that happened around 2:20 a.m. Monday at the Monterey Bay Collector’s Lounge. Enrique Villarreal, the owner of the shop, said thousands of dollars of sports memorabilia was taken in the heist. Surveillance footage shows a person, wearing all...
MONTEREY, CA
SFGate

Dire BART projections: Nine station closures, cutting two lines

Barring a sudden return to pre-pandemic ridership levels, BART's long-term future will likely hinge on a future ballot measure that would partially subsidize the transit agency, officials said Thursday. The San Francisco and San Jose metropolitan areas have the lowest office occupancy rates among the top-10 biggest metros in the...
SAN JOSE, CA
sanjoseinside.com

Tech Layoffs in Silicon Valley Continue, as Overall Jobs Grow

Deeper job cuts in Santa Clara and Sacramento officially announced by Intel this week capped six months of thousands of tech layoffs in the county and the Bay Area. Even as reports filed by regional employers with the state showed significant cuts in other business sectors – such as the decision by Gallo to close its California sales operations and move to Texas – regional unemployment dropped again to near historic lows, according to the state. Overall, regional and statewide job growth continued in December, the latest reporting month.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Arrest made in connection to deadly Boulder Creek shooting

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. — Santa Cruz County sheriff's deputies made an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Saturday night in Boulder Creek. Investigators did not identify the person arrested. The sheriff's office said the person is a minor. Ashley Keehn with the sheriff's office said deputies...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Victim identified in fatal weekend house party shooting in Boulder Creek

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office confirmed the identity of the 18-year-old victim of a fatal shooting at a house party in Boulder Creek on Saturday. One school administrator wrote that the victim "was recognized by teachers for possessing an upbeat attitude toward life and school and for being an enjoyable student." A teenage boy has been arrested as a suspect in the shooting.
BOULDER CREEK, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

One dead in Boulder Creek shooting

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office announced that one person has died in a shooting on Saturday night. Around 10:00 p.m., deputies responded to multiple reports of a shooting at a party on the 1000 block of Brimblecom Road. Deputies arrived on scene and found one victim suffering from a gunshot The post One dead in Boulder Creek shooting appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
The Almanac Online

A Los Altos teen and his sister started a baking business. Then Food Network came calling.

Two years ago, Los Altos siblings Naiel and Punhal Chaudry started their culinary adventure with great intentions and some help from YouTube. During the COVID-19 lockdown, they wanted to do something nice for their mom, a front-line doctor, and dad, an entrepreneur and engineer. They had been watching some cooking shows and wanted to try it themselves, so they took on the challenge of becoming the chefs for a date night for their parents.
LOS ALTOS, CA
Secret SF

This Bay Area City Was Recently Named The Happiest Place In The US

California has a reputation as a wonderful place to live, work, and play but according to a recent report, it’s also home to some of the happiest places in the US. According to a recent report by financial technology company SmartAsset, California is home to 6 of the 10 happiest cities in the US, including the top spot. The findings were based on 13 metrics across three categories: personal finances, well-being, and quality of life. After careful analysis, the city of Sunnyvale, CA was identified as the happiest place in America. Sunnyvale was identified as having the highest percentage of people earning $100,000 or more per year, paired with a high marriage rate (56.8%) and a low rate of individuals living below the poverty level (5%). The area’s relatively low crime rate also helped their score, with only 149 violent crimes per 100,000 residents. In contrast, SmartAsset identified Birmingham, Alabama as the least happy city in the US. The study gave a low score on metrics such as personal bankruptcy filings per capita, life expectancy, and the percentage of residents living in poverty. Birmingham was closely followed by Newark, New Jersey, and Memphis, Tennessee for the lowest ranked cities.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
cityofpaloalto.org

A Letter from the Santa Clara County Police Chiefs' Association

Please read this letter to the community from all members of the Santa Clara County Police Chiefs' Association, including Chief Andrew Binder:. The Santa Clara County Police Chiefs' Association is deeply troubled by the horrific death of Mr. Tyre Nichols at the hands of five ex-Memphis Police Officers. Our hearts go out to the Nichols family as they mourn the loss of their loved one, and the law enforcement community whose reputation has once again been tarnished by a select few who failed to honor the Law Enforcement Code of Ethics.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

One man dead in Hollister stabbing, suspect arrested

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police confirmed to KION that a 48 year old man has died after a stabbing occurred on 870 Line Street on Saturday afternoon. Officers arrived at the scene around 2:05 p.m. for a reported assault. Officers saw the 48 year old man suffering from multiple stab wounds. Officers and Hollister Fire The post One man dead in Hollister stabbing, suspect arrested appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA

