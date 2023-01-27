Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Should Pets Be Banned In H-E-B Stores? H-E-B Staff Say YesAsh JurbergTexas State
Work Out for Free! San Antonio Parks and Rec Offers a Wide Range of Exercise Classes At No CostAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The five best craft breweries in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Finishes Near Last In National Coffee Rankings. Did They Get This Wrong?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Are you up for the challenge? Five food challenges you should try in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
SAPD officer in hospital after being involved in accident
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio Police officer is in the hospital after being involved in a crash Monday evening on the westside. The crash happened around 10:05 p.m. at the intersection of Culebra Rd and Loop 410. An officer on the scene said that an SAPD Sergeant was...
Multiple 18-wheelers involved in crash on I-10 in Kerr County
SAN ANTONIO — Westbound traffic on I-10 at the Kerr/Kimble County line is at a standstill due to multiple crashes involving semi-trailers. The City of Kerrville's Police Department shared a post on Facebook that said the crashes will take some time to clean up since heavy wreckers will need to be deployed to clear the 18 wheelers.
Firefighters met with heavy flames at vacant building west of downtown
SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters were met with heavy flames when they arrived at an empty building west of downtown just after 2 a.m. Tuesday. SAFD was called out to the 3400 block of El Paso St. for reports of a fire. When first responders arrived, they were met with...
Hospital patient steals ambulance in Medina County, officials say
MEDINA COUNTY, Texas — A hospital patient stole an ambulance at a Medina County hospital Tuesday morning, police say. San Antonio Police were able to find the ambulance after a patient at the Christus Westover Hills ER exited the hospital and then stole the ambulance. What the suspect didn't...
Four puppies found abandoned inside fire station dumpster
SAN ANTONIO — Four adorable puppies were found abandoned inside a dumpster at a far west-side fire station on Tuesday. The related video above was originally published January 29, 2023. Thankfully, firefighters found them when they were taking out their trash this morning, or it might have been too...
Five people displaced from home after fire destroys second floor
SAN ANTONIO — A fire on the eastside has displaced five people from their home Tuesday. Firefighters responded to reports of a fire on the 200 block of Dillworth Street just after 1 a.m. The batallion chief said when they arrived, they were met with flames on the second...
KSAT 12
Multi-car pileup on O’Connor bridge on NE Side due to ice, police say
SAN ANTONIO – As many as five vehicles were involved in a crash on the city’s Northeast Side early Tuesday morning, according to the San Antonio Police Department. The crash happened just after 6 a.m. on the O’Connor Road bridge, near North Weidner Road. According to police,...
KSAT 12 sports anchor Greg Simmons resigns after DWI charge
Simmons was pulled over after leaving a Northside bar last week.
Man shot in stomach while unloading groceries from his car, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot in the stomach Saturday night while he was unloading groceries from his car with his wife. The shooting occurred in the 3600 block of Callaghan Rd. around 7:45 p.m. The 26-year-old man told police that he and his wife were unloading groceries...
Icy tree limbs may cause power outages, Hill Country electricity providers warn
SAN ANTONIO — Hill Country electricity providers are preparing for potential power outages this week as freezing rain moves across southern Texas. Ice began to accumulate on power lines around Fredericksburg Monday, Central Texas Electric Co-Op (CTEC) CEO Tachi Hinojosa said. "The major concern, when it comes to icing......
20-year-old woman shot in leg at west-side home, now in critical condition
SAN ANTONIO — A woman is in critical condition after she and her friends were firing off pistols into the ground and neighbors came out of their home and fired off some shots as well, striking her in the leg. Police were called out to the 6500 block of...
Missing teen found
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are asking for your help in finding a missing teenage girl. Kaleth Alejandra Reyna, 17, was last seen on the 14000 block of Vance Jackson Rd. on the northwest side of town. She is 5'4" tall, weighs approximately 160 pounds and has brown...
San Antonio-area man accused of killing parents, arrested after weekend manhunt
LEMING, Texas — Authorities say two people were found dead near Leming early Sunday morning, and their son is in custody following a manhunt. According to Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward, the bodies were discovered around 3 a.m. on Sunday near U.S. 281, north of Pleasanton. Surveillance footage showing the suspect, 28-year-old Derrick Sean Sherwood, leaving his home led authorities to determine the killings happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
2 injured in San Marcos shooting early Sunday
San Marcos Police confirmed to KXAN they responded to a shooting at The Retreat, an apartment complex located off Craddock Avenue.
Security guard in critical condition after being shot point-blank outside of northside bar, suspect dead
SAN ANTONIO — A security guard is in critical condition after being shot point blank outside of a northside bar. The shooting occurred outside of the Garden Bistro Bar on the 18300 block of Blanco Road just before midnight. Police say the two security guards were standing outside of...
KTSA
Longtime San Antonio Sports Anchor Greg Simmons resigns
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A face familiar to generations of San Antonio TV viewers has announced he is resigning. Greg Simmons, who has been the Sports Director at KSAT-12 for 42 years submitted his resignation Monday. His resignation comes less than a week after he was arrested for...
KSAT 12
These city, county services and businesses are closed Tuesday due to icy weather
Wintry weather has prompted many local school districts to close and now many city and county services are following suit. Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be near or below freezing in areas north of San Antonio and parts of the Hill Country. A winter storm warning has been...
KSAT 12
San Antonio Four become advocates in West Texas murder case
SAN ANTONIO – Known as the San Antonio Four at the time, the Latina lesbians whose 1998 sexual assault convictions were thrown out in 2016 and their records expunged, are trying to help do the same for a gay Apache convicted in the 1981 murder of a Catholic priest in Odessa.
Popculture
Longtime Sports Anchor Arrested for Alleged DWI
A longtime sports anchor from San Antonio, Texas was arrested for an alleged DWI. According to multiple reports, Greg Simmons was arrested by deputies on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after he was reportedly driving 20 miles an hour and drifting outside the lane of travel. A Bexar County officer followed Simmons with his lights and sirens on for about five minutes before Simmons pulled over. The blood warrant affidavit states Simmons had a strong odor of alcohol and was staggering while trying to balance or walk. Simmons also couldn't recite the alphabet and handed the officer a credit card instead of his license.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
San Antonio, TX
29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio local newshttps://www.kens5.com/
Comments / 0