ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Savannah Guthrie lists downtown NYC home for $7.1M

Savannah Guthrie and her husband, Michael Feldman, are looking to part ways with their New York City pad of five years. Located in Tribeca, the four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom residence hit the market on Monday for $7.1 million. The “Today” anchor, and her former democratic advisor husband, purchased the home in 2017...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Startling Video: Tour the “Dead” White Plains Mall

Last year, the official announcement was made about the fate of the Galleria Mall in White Plains, NY, and in just a few short months it will be gone forever. There's unfortunately nothing new about the death of another New York shopping center (South Hills Mall, anyone?), but that doesn't make it any less sad. One loyal Galleria Mall customer took a recent tour of the now nearly-empty space to say one last farewell before it disappears for good.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
Hudson Valley Post

New York City has 700 Million Pounds of Road Salt it Can’t Use

Something that upstate New York residents can't relate to, New York City's lack of snowfall has left it with 700 million pounds of road salt it can't use. According to an article by Sarah Beling of W42ST.com, New York City hasn't gotten enough snow to even register a measurement of at least 0.1 inches since March 9, 2022. That means that while we upstate New York residents are shoveling out our driveways and slipping all over the roads, New York City residents have a warehouse filled with 700 million pounds of road salt that it can't use.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The only way legal weed will work in NYC is to crack down on the black market | Our Opinion

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Since the use of recreational marijuana was legalized in New York, “smoke shops” seem to be popping up everywhere. However, only 36 Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses were granted to New York entities to sell weed legally. So far, only two of these licensed shops have opened in the Big Apple, and both are located in Manhattan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

NYC mayor responds to bizarre Empire State Building move

Sunday’s move by the Empire State Building was so bad, it prompted a response from New York City mayor Eric Adams. The famed New York skyscraper was lit up in Philadelphia Eagles colors following the team’s NFC Championship game victory on Sunday in a move that baffled most observers. The Eagles are major rivals with... The post NYC mayor responds to bizarre Empire State Building move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

NYU student under investigation over antisemitic message on library mail bag

Kate Anderson on January 30, 2023 NEW YORK, NY – StopAntisemitism reports that NYU student Naye Idriss is under investigation after she wrote “Free Palestine” and “Fuck” on a mail bag at the NYU Elmer Holmes Bobst library. In accordance with SA, a nonprofit antisemitism watchdog, Idriss is from Lebanon and is a graduate of Columbia University. She is currently studying at NYU’s Hagop Kevorkian Center for Near Eastern Studies. In the library where Idriss worked as an Arabic translator, NYU opened an investigation after she wrote “Free Palestine” and “Fuck” above the word Israel on an Israeli mailbag. SA The post NYU student under investigation over antisemitic message on library mail bag appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie, NY
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy