Lower Hudson Valley City Shockingly the 10th Dirtiest in America
This city is dirtier than New York City yet NYC has more rats. Maybe the rats are going there to pursue their dreams of being famous. If you're in New York City you'll notice that every single day is garbage day. There's filth everywhere. With a population of around 8 million, I think it is safe to assume that the city is going to be messy.
Rent in This Little Upstate New York Town Ranks Among Most Expensive in the U.S.
Rent prices right now in New York are astronomical and we’re not talking about in the City – we’re talking statewide. Landlords have tenants in a bit of a lock as rent rates shot up in 2022 over what landlords have blamed growing taxes and the big increase in cost to care for rental units.
Finally! When the New York Ice Castles Will Open this Year
If you've been feeling like this year's New York winter feels a little different, you're not wrong. It's been a record year for all the wrong reasons, and it's been affecting some of our favorite cold weather activities. It's hard to get in the skiing, sledding, or even snowman-making spirit...
NYC forces all city employees to undergo radical critical race theory training: 'Really unfair'
New York City launched a mandatory critical race theory-inspired 'equity' training for all employees which accused America of being systemically racist.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Savannah Guthrie lists downtown NYC home for $7.1M
Savannah Guthrie and her husband, Michael Feldman, are looking to part ways with their New York City pad of five years. Located in Tribeca, the four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom residence hit the market on Monday for $7.1 million. The “Today” anchor, and her former democratic advisor husband, purchased the home in 2017...
Washington Examiner
New York City required all city employees take critical race theory-inspired training: Report
New York City employees reportedly took a critical race theory-inspired training as required by Mayor Eric Adams. The mandatory training was sent to all city employees with a March 6 deadline, according to an email obtained by Fox News. "The training provides all NYC employees with a framework to understand...
NoMad becomes one of New York City's hottest neighborhoods
The Flatiron Nomad Association Business Improvement District has been refurbishing the neighborhood.
A polar vortex is quickly approaching New York City
Yesterday, it was basically spring in New York. Today, though, we're here to warn you that a freezing polar vortex is heading our way. Yes, we're just as confused about the drop in temperature as you are. Even more specifically, according to the National Weather Service, today's highs will reach...
New York State Wants Speed Limiting Devices On Thousands of Cars
After a successful pilot program, officials from New York State hope to put "speed assistance technology" on thousands of cars. New York City Mayor Eric Adams recently announced the preliminary results of "active intelligent speed assistance (ISA) technology." Speed Limiting Devices Places On New York City Cars. New York City...
Friends Killed In 100 MPH Crash In Lower Hudson Valley, 1 Jailed
Two Hudson Valley residents were killed when an alleged unlicensed driver drove at speeds of over 100 MPH with no headlights. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Mount Vernon resident was arraigned on an indictment charging him for causing a high-speed fatal crash. Two Killed In...
Startling Video: Tour the “Dead” White Plains Mall
Last year, the official announcement was made about the fate of the Galleria Mall in White Plains, NY, and in just a few short months it will be gone forever. There's unfortunately nothing new about the death of another New York shopping center (South Hills Mall, anyone?), but that doesn't make it any less sad. One loyal Galleria Mall customer took a recent tour of the now nearly-empty space to say one last farewell before it disappears for good.
New York City has 700 Million Pounds of Road Salt it Can’t Use
Something that upstate New York residents can't relate to, New York City's lack of snowfall has left it with 700 million pounds of road salt it can't use. According to an article by Sarah Beling of W42ST.com, New York City hasn't gotten enough snow to even register a measurement of at least 0.1 inches since March 9, 2022. That means that while we upstate New York residents are shoveling out our driveways and slipping all over the roads, New York City residents have a warehouse filled with 700 million pounds of road salt that it can't use.
The richest person in New York is giving away billions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
The only way legal weed will work in NYC is to crack down on the black market | Our Opinion
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Since the use of recreational marijuana was legalized in New York, “smoke shops” seem to be popping up everywhere. However, only 36 Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses were granted to New York entities to sell weed legally. So far, only two of these licensed shops have opened in the Big Apple, and both are located in Manhattan.
Bed bugs are all over New York City, according to a recent study. Here’s how to spot them.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — They feast on human blood while you sleep, and they can be tough to spot. But since New York City recorded the second-highest number of bed bug treatments of any U.S. city last year, according to a recent study, New Yorkers should certainly be on the lookout for the pests.
NYC mayor responds to bizarre Empire State Building move
Sunday’s move by the Empire State Building was so bad, it prompted a response from New York City mayor Eric Adams. The famed New York skyscraper was lit up in Philadelphia Eagles colors following the team’s NFC Championship game victory on Sunday in a move that baffled most observers. The Eagles are major rivals with... The post NYC mayor responds to bizarre Empire State Building move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Hudson Valley Woman Killed In Gruesome Accident On Dangerous New York Road
A Hudson Valley woman was killed in an accident with a tractor-trailer on one of New York's most dangerous roads. On January 28, 2023, at approximately 11:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to a personal injury crash on I-87 in the town of New Paltz, involving a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer.
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50K
New York is one of the most popular and best cities in the United States and worldwide. Every year, thousands of people come here for temporary or permanent residence. For a long time, the metropolitan area of New York has faced problems like a shortage of housing. As a result, so many individuals are forced to sleep on the streets.
NYU student under investigation over antisemitic message on library mail bag
Kate Anderson on January 30, 2023 NEW YORK, NY – StopAntisemitism reports that NYU student Naye Idriss is under investigation after she wrote “Free Palestine” and “Fuck” on a mail bag at the NYU Elmer Holmes Bobst library. In accordance with SA, a nonprofit antisemitism watchdog, Idriss is from Lebanon and is a graduate of Columbia University. She is currently studying at NYU’s Hagop Kevorkian Center for Near Eastern Studies. In the library where Idriss worked as an Arabic translator, NYU opened an investigation after she wrote “Free Palestine” and “Fuck” above the word Israel on an Israeli mailbag. SA The post NYU student under investigation over antisemitic message on library mail bag appeared first on Shore News Network.
Yikes! Woman in New York Swallowed by Sinkhole
Imagine walking out your door one morning and the Earth suddenly takes you under? And according to officials, this hole in the Earth was right in someone's front yard. NBC says that a New York woman fell into a sinkhole walking out her front door Thursday,. And to make matters...
