rolling out

LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy

LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Kawhi Leonard sends message to Clippers ahead of trade deadline

The Los Angeles Clippers have been highly aggressive in their pursuit of point guard help and star forward Kawhi Leonard has plenty to do with that. “Leonard has made it clear to the Clippers front office that he would welcome a point guard addition,” Action Network’s Matt Moore relays. “It’s no surprise that two of his former teammates on his championship [Toronto] Raptors team, [Kyle] Lowry and [Fred] VanVleet, are on their short list of targets.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Grizzlies star Ja Morant gets brutally honest on heated confrontation with Andrew Nembhard

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant opened up about his heated confrontation with Indiana Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard on Sunday and shared what led to the shocking exchange. Morant and Nembhard were caught on video jawing each other in the third quarter of the contest. As reported earlier, Morant’s dad Tee Morant and friend Davonte Pack seemed to have a role in the altercation, with Pack actually escorted off the arena. Apparently, Pacers coaches complained about Tee and Davonte since they kept talking to the players.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Luka Doncic could finally get the help he needs amid Mavs’ shocking trade stance

Luka Doncic is in the midst of another outstanding season. The Dallas Mavericks are well aware of this fact and it seems that the Mavs have every intention of not letting Doncic’s fascinating campaign go to waste yet again. There has been a lot of talk about Luka doing all the heavy lifting for the […] The post RUMOR: Luka Doncic could finally get the help he needs amid Mavs’ shocking trade stance appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Why Nuggets’ Bones Hyland suddenly became such a likely trade candidate before deadline

The Denver Nuggets are unquestionably one of the best teams in the NBA, thanks in large part to yet another MVP-caliber season from Nikola Jokic. At the time of writing, the Nuggets have a 34-16 record, and they have shown that they have every weapon in their arsenal to compete for a coveted NBA championship. […] The post RUMOR: Why Nuggets’ Bones Hyland suddenly became such a likely trade candidate before deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Rudy Gobert bluntly calls out issue that led to loss vs Kings

Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves wasted a golden opportunity to beat the Sacramento Kings in back-to-back fashion, as they lost to De’Aaron Fox and company on Monday. Gobert lamented the Timberwolves’ failure to capitalize on Sacramento’s small lineup in overtime which contributed to Minnesota’s loss, particularly blaming himself for some of the blunders on […] The post Rudy Gobert bluntly calls out issue that led to loss vs Kings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ClutchPoints

Giannis Antetokounmpo puts the NBA on notice with scary admission

At just 28 years old, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has won almost every NBA accolade. He has two MVPs, six All-Star appearances, a Defensive Player of the Year award, six All-NBA nominations, and, most importantly, a championship to his name. The Greek Freak has a Hall of Fame resume well before his 30th birthday. […] The post Giannis Antetokounmpo puts the NBA on notice with scary admission appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Wizards’ nightmare scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline

It has been an interesting past week or so for the Washington Wizards. Despite being panned by fans and pundits alike for their confusing NBA trade deadline strategy, the Wizards have gone on to win six straight games – four since trading away the ninth overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft in Rui Hachimura.
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing vs. Hornets?

On Sunday, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo put together one of his best performances of the season against the New Orleans Pelicans. He scored 50 points — on 20-for-26 shooting from the field and 3-for-4 from behind the three-point arc — grabbed 13 rebounds and dished out four assists in the 135-110 Milwaukee victory. So when LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, and the Charlotte Hornets visit the Fiserv Forum to play the Bucks on Tuesday night, every Bucks fan under the sun will want to know: Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight vs. the Hornets?
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Jerami Grant breaks silence on Blazers’ $112 million contract extension offer

The Portland Trail Blazers did a nice job of bringing in some star power around Damian Lillard last year, pulling off a trade for Jerami Grant. He continues to impress in 2022-23, which is exactly why the front office just offered him a four-year, $112 million extension. The wing has yet to accept, but he […] The post Jerami Grant breaks silence on Blazers’ $112 million contract extension offer appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PORTLAND, OR
ClutchPoints

Breanna Stewart narrows free agency options to 2 teams

Breanna Stewart has narrowed her free agency search to the New York Liberty and the Seattle Storm, according to Rachel Galligan of Just Women’s Sports. Stewart, who is considered the top free agent of this year’s free agency class, is back to where she started last offseason when she took meetings with New York and […] The post Breanna Stewart narrows free agency options to 2 teams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
Larry Brown Sports

Shaq rips Kevin Durant in savage tweet

Shaquille O’Neal was a bit unnecessarily petty this weekend. The retired Hall of Famer O’Neal went viral a few days ago for saying he had never heard of new Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura, who came from the Washington Wizards. O’Neal’s reasoning was that he does not watch small-market NBA teams. The comments were... The post Shaq rips Kevin Durant in savage tweet appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ClutchPoints

Bones Hyland trade gets brutal take from ex-Nuggets coach

Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland has been the subject of trade rumors as of late, with the team reportedly mulling moving him due to several factors. Former head coach George Karl has chimed in on the speculations and shared that he thinks it would be a good decision for the Colorado franchise. On Twitter, Karl–who […] The post Bones Hyland trade gets brutal take from ex-Nuggets coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Fan frustrations on full display at Nets-Lakers as LeBron James, Anthony Davis rest

Look at any NBA billboard, commercial, or social media post and you’ll see players like LeBron James, Steph Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, and Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, among others. These superstars are the engine that has turned the league into a global phenomenon. The NBA is stacked with more high-end talent than ever […] The post Fan frustrations on full display at Nets-Lakers as LeBron James, Anthony Davis rest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to James Harden’s ridiculous play

James Harden sat on the bench watching the Philadelphia 76ers on defense against the Denver Nuggets Saturday when the thought hit him: He was supposed to be in the game. Harden leaped off the bench and took two steps onto the court — where he was promptly nailed in the head by a pass from Read more... The post NBA world reacts to James Harden’s ridiculous play appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

