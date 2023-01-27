ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, MO

23-24 Clinton School Year Calendar

The 2023-2024 school year calendar was recently approved by the CSD’s Board of Education. You can find a printable version of the 23-24 school year calendar on The Clinton School District’s website at the link below. https://cdn5-ss19.sharpschool.com/…/Calendar%202023…
New area code coming to 816 region

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a 21-year delay, an overlay plan and the introduction of a new area code is coming to Missouri, according to a release Monday from the Missouri Public Service Commission. The 816 area code primarily serves the communities of Kansas City, St. Joseph, Savannah, Richmond,...
Stanfred L. “Stan” Hilty

Stanfred L. “Stan” Hilty, 87, of Clinton, Missouri passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023 at the Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park, Kansas. Funeral services will be at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, February 2, 2023 at the Clinton United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., just prior to the funeral service. Interment will be in the Englewood Cemetery. Stan will lie in state from noon to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Bradley & Hadley Funeral Home, Clinton. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Clinton United Methodist Church, and these donations may be left in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be left online at www.bradleyhadley.com.
Call of the Cryptid: Beaman Monster (gorilla-wolf-coyote thing) of Missouri

What is the Beaman Monster from the Sedalia area of Missouri? It’s another piece of evidence that people can’t get their story straight, but want to create a monster and call it “folklore.” In this case, it’s some extra-blurry Missouri folklore, but folklore nonetheless. Some sources online say it’s shaped like a gorilla, others maintain it looks like a wolf or coyote. So, at best, one might call it a gorilla-wolf-coyote thingie, aside from the Beaman Monster, or whatever official scientific name one might assign to a gorilla-wolf-coyote thingie.
Icy road causes crash that injures 4 in Henry County

A Chillicothe man was spared injury, but three of his passengers were among four people injured in an accident Sunday evening in Henry County in west central Missouri. Sixty-six-year-old Mark Miller of Chillicothe was the driver of a truck that was hit by another truck at an intersection of two lettered routes. Taken by EMS to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton were 36-year-old Blaze Counts, 41-year-old Elmo Fannon, and 58-year-old Mark Doleman, all of Windsor. Their injuries ranged from minor to moderate.
Note offers clues in ‘mistaken’ 1991 Missouri abduction

On April 4, 1991, a woman by the name of Angela "Angie" Hammond went missing, leaving the community rattled. Hammond had just graduated from Montrose High School. She was popular and well-known in Clinton, Missouri. She was also four months pregnant and engaged to Robert Shafer.
HOLDEN MAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY

A Holden man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Sunday, January 29, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when 46-year-old Jeremy Sisk failed to stop at a stop sign causing his vehicle to travel off the north side of the roadway striking a ditch, fence and several trees.
WARRENSBURG WOMAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY

A Warrensburg woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 71-year-old Cathy Randall slowed to make a turn and a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Alexander Jones of Clinton, failed to slow and struck her vehicle.
10,000 chickens killed in Pleasant Hope fire

PLEASANT HOPE, Mo. – About 10,000 chickens were killed and the building that housed them was destroyed in a fire in the 2100 block of 552nd Road in Polk County today (Jan. 24, 2023). Pleasant Hope Fire Protection District Chief Greg Wood said the cause of the blaze was not yet known. Employees were in the […]
Two seriously injured in Pettis County crash

PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A two-vehicle crash in Pettis County left two people seriously injured Saturday morning. Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports indicated that a crash at 2:08 a.m. on Missouri Highway 52 west of B Highway injured three people, with two requiring a trip to the hospital.
Four Injured When Two Chevy Trucks Collide in Henry County

Four people were injured Sunday night when two 2016 Chevy trucks collided in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound Chevy truck,driven by 66-year-old Mark X. Miller of Chillicothe, was at Route Y and Route OO around 6:30 p.m., when the truck slid on the ice-covered roadway, failed to stop at a stop sign and colided with a southbound Chevy truck, driven by 39-year-old Kyle Wolfe of Clinton.
3 Of 5 People Captured In Morgan County’s Most Wanted Criminals

Criminals on the Morgan County Most Wanted List are becoming fewer and fewer. Officials with the Sheriff’s Office say they’ve captured 3 out of the 5 people they’re on the hunt for, including Coetta Lutjen, Andrew Hibdon and Robert Dore. Deputies are still searching for Jerry Mullins...
Woman with ties to Camden & Pettis counties arrested with meth in Camdenton

A woman is arrested in Camdenton after officers from numerous agencies serve a search warrant for suspected drugs. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says the raid took place Wednesday afternoon at Palm Gardens apartments. During the search, officers uncovered methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia commonly used in the distribution and consumption of controlled substances.
