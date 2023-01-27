Read full article on original website
23-24 Clinton School Year Calendar
The 2023-2024 school year calendar was recently approved by the CSD’s Board of Education. You can find a printable version of the 23-24 school year calendar on The Clinton School District’s website at the link below. https://cdn5-ss19.sharpschool.com/…/Calendar%202023…
All Students and Staff at Clinton School District are Safe and Conducting School as Normal
The Clinton School District has received concerns from parents and community members that there is an active shooter at Clinton High School. THERE IS NO ACTIVE THREAT AT ANY OF OUR SCHOOL BUILDINGS. All students and staff are safe and conducting school as normal. As a reminder, if they were...
Investigation at Warsaw R-IX School District Reveals Students and Staff are Safe
Warsaw R-IX School District was informed of a situation that there might be a student with a gun in a backpack. Their SRO responded to the South School and searched the student. There is no gun at the school. An investigation into the situation continues. All students and staff are safe!
New area code coming to 816 region
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a 21-year delay, an overlay plan and the introduction of a new area code is coming to Missouri, according to a release Monday from the Missouri Public Service Commission. The 816 area code primarily serves the communities of Kansas City, St. Joseph, Savannah, Richmond,...
Stanfred L. “Stan” Hilty
Stanfred L. “Stan” Hilty, 87, of Clinton, Missouri passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023 at the Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park, Kansas. Funeral services will be at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, February 2, 2023 at the Clinton United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., just prior to the funeral service. Interment will be in the Englewood Cemetery. Stan will lie in state from noon to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Bradley & Hadley Funeral Home, Clinton. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Clinton United Methodist Church, and these donations may be left in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be left online at www.bradleyhadley.com.
The 1937 Missouri State Hospital No. 3 building was repurposed into Ash Place Apartments
What used to be known as the Infirmary Building, Missouri State Hospital No. 3 (aka Nevada State Hospital) is now Ash Place Apartments. This large X-shaped building is located at 2095 N. Ash Street in Nevada, Missouri. In 2005, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Call of the Cryptid: Beaman Monster (gorilla-wolf-coyote thing) of Missouri
What is the Beaman Monster from the Sedalia area of Missouri? It’s another piece of evidence that people can’t get their story straight, but want to create a monster and call it “folklore.” In this case, it’s some extra-blurry Missouri folklore, but folklore nonetheless. Some sources online say it’s shaped like a gorilla, others maintain it looks like a wolf or coyote. So, at best, one might call it a gorilla-wolf-coyote thingie, aside from the Beaman Monster, or whatever official scientific name one might assign to a gorilla-wolf-coyote thingie.
Icy road causes crash that injures 4 in Henry County
A Chillicothe man was spared injury, but three of his passengers were among four people injured in an accident Sunday evening in Henry County in west central Missouri. Sixty-six-year-old Mark Miller of Chillicothe was the driver of a truck that was hit by another truck at an intersection of two lettered routes. Taken by EMS to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton were 36-year-old Blaze Counts, 41-year-old Elmo Fannon, and 58-year-old Mark Doleman, all of Windsor. Their injuries ranged from minor to moderate.
Harrisonville bust shows long reach of human trafficking
No place is immune to the dangers of human trafficking, not even a small town like Harrisonville, Missouri. To illustrate just how pervasive human trafficking is Northwest Missouri State Small Business Development Center director Rebecca Lobina recalls a story told to her by federal officials about a bust in Harrisonville.
Note offers clues in ‘mistaken’ 1991 Missouri abduction
On April 4, 1991, a woman by the name of Angela "Angie" Hammond went missing, leaving the community rattled. Hammond had just graduated from Montrose High School. She was popular and well-known in Clinton, Missouri. She was also four months pregnant and engaged to Robert Shafer.
Slick conditions lead to deadly Morgan County crash
A pickup truck lost control Sunday evening on a slick highway in Morgan County, crashing with another pickup and killing the driver, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. The post Slick conditions lead to deadly Morgan County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
HOLDEN MAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Holden man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Sunday, January 29, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when 46-year-old Jeremy Sisk failed to stop at a stop sign causing his vehicle to travel off the north side of the roadway striking a ditch, fence and several trees.
WARRENSBURG WOMAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Warrensburg woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 71-year-old Cathy Randall slowed to make a turn and a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Alexander Jones of Clinton, failed to slow and struck her vehicle.
Areas southeast of Kansas City included in winter weather advisory
Portions of the greater Kansas City area, including Warrensburg and Sedalia, are included in a winter weather advisory.
10,000 chickens killed in Pleasant Hope fire
PLEASANT HOPE, Mo. – About 10,000 chickens were killed and the building that housed them was destroyed in a fire in the 2100 block of 552nd Road in Polk County today (Jan. 24, 2023). Pleasant Hope Fire Protection District Chief Greg Wood said the cause of the blaze was not yet known. Employees were in the […]
Blue Springs police officer injured in crash responding to call
A Blue Springs police officer is recovering after a driver, suspected of driving under the influence, hit the officer responding to a call.
Two seriously injured in Pettis County crash
PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A two-vehicle crash in Pettis County left two people seriously injured Saturday morning. Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports indicated that a crash at 2:08 a.m. on Missouri Highway 52 west of B Highway injured three people, with two requiring a trip to the hospital.
Four Injured When Two Chevy Trucks Collide in Henry County
Four people were injured Sunday night when two 2016 Chevy trucks collided in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound Chevy truck,driven by 66-year-old Mark X. Miller of Chillicothe, was at Route Y and Route OO around 6:30 p.m., when the truck slid on the ice-covered roadway, failed to stop at a stop sign and colided with a southbound Chevy truck, driven by 39-year-old Kyle Wolfe of Clinton.
3 Of 5 People Captured In Morgan County’s Most Wanted Criminals
Criminals on the Morgan County Most Wanted List are becoming fewer and fewer. Officials with the Sheriff’s Office say they’ve captured 3 out of the 5 people they’re on the hunt for, including Coetta Lutjen, Andrew Hibdon and Robert Dore. Deputies are still searching for Jerry Mullins...
Woman with ties to Camden & Pettis counties arrested with meth in Camdenton
A woman is arrested in Camdenton after officers from numerous agencies serve a search warrant for suspected drugs. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says the raid took place Wednesday afternoon at Palm Gardens apartments. During the search, officers uncovered methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia commonly used in the distribution and consumption of controlled substances.
