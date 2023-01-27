For the most part, the Cardinals have the roster figured out. They have their starting five with the next man up being Dakota Hudson. Willson Contreras is the starting catcher, being backed up by Andrew Knizner. They have two MVP candidates on the corners, a 3-4 WAR shortstop, and some sort of timeshare at 2B between Nolan Gorman and Brendan Donovan. Gorman will also be playing DH, fighting for playing time with both Alec Burleson and Juan Yepez. The latter two will suck up any starts not started by the young and potential-filled trio in the outfield.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO