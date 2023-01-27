Read full article on original website
Study shows how our brains can turn into smarter disease fighters
Combating Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases by inserting healthy new immune cells into the brain has taken a leap toward reality. Neuroscientists at the University of California, Irvine and the University of Pennsylvania have found a way to safely thwart the brain's resistance to them, vaulting a key hurdle in the quest.
Study analyzes the anatomical and spatial organization of the human brain
Emiliano Bruner, a paleoneurologist at the Centro Nacional de Investigación sobre la Evolución Humana (CENIEH), and Tim Schuurman, a doctoral candidate in his research group, have just published a paper in the Journal of Anatomy that employs anatomical network analysis to study the spatial organization of the brain in modern humans, as well as the spatial constraints that influence its evolution and development.
Chronic pain-induced depression: Underlying mechanism revealed in mouse study
Chronic pain often leads to depression, which increases suffering and is clinically difficult to treat. Now, for the first time, researchers have uncovered the underlying mechanism that drives those depressive systems, according to a study published in The Journal of Clinical Investigation. The mechanism acts to cause hypersensitivity in a...
New study finds depression, poor mental health linked to higher heart disease risks among young adults
Young adults who feel down or depressed are more likely to develop cardiovascular disease (CVD) and have poor heart health, according to a new study led by Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers who analyzed data from more than a half million people between the ages of 18 and 49. The findings add to a growing body of evidence connecting CVD with depression among young and middle-aged adults, and suggest the relationship between the two could begin in early adulthood.
Loss of muscle mass in acute stage of COVID-19 is associated with persistent symptoms, study shows
The more muscle mass is lost during hospitalization for COVID-19, the greater the likelihood of developing persistent symptoms of the disease, such as weakness and so-called long COVID, which can include shortness of breath (dyspnea), persistent coughs and headaches, insomnia and anxiety. This is the main finding of a study...
How sound waves trigger immune responses to cancer in mice
When non-invasive sound waves break apart tumors, they trigger an immune response in mice. By breaking down the cell wall "cloak," the treatment exposes cancer cell markers that had previously been hidden from the body's defenses, researchers at the University of Michigan have shown. The technique developed at Michigan, known...
Study finds serotonin transport in the brain increases in women with premenstrual dysphoric disorder
Scientists led by Julia Sacher from Max Planck Institute for Human Cognitive and Brain Sciences and Osama Sabri from the Leipzig University Hospital have discovered in an elaborate patient study that the transport of the neurotransmitter serotonin in the brain increases in women with premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) shortly before menstruation. Their findings provide the basis for a more targeted therapy of this specific mood disorder, in which patients only have to take antidepressants for a few days.
Relationship between food, disease stronger than you may think
The phrase "you are what you eat" is commonly used in conversations about health and the connection between food and the body. Eating an unhealthy diet can have serious consequences and can increase someone's risk of dying from heart disease, stroke and Type 2 diabetes. In this Mayo Clinic Minute,...
Harnessing the brain's ability to self-heal
Powerful electromagnets could be the answer to a new wave of treatments for depression, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's and more. About 200 years ago, a railway foreman named Phineas Gage had a very bad day. While clearing up large rocks with the aid of explosives, misfortune struck and a 6kg metal rod, known as a tamping iron, shot up at Phineas and went straight through his head.
Vascular grafts: Technology success or technology failure?
Blood vessel replacements (vascular grafts) are used today for hemodialysis blood access, trauma repair and cardiovascular reconstruction. The first synthetic vascular grafts (blood vessel replacements) were developed just after World War II and were fabricated from materials such as parachute cloth, stitched on home sewing machines. By the 1970s, commercial vascular grafts were introduced, made primarily from Dacron fabric or expanded Teflon (ePTFE).
Tuning into brainwave rhythms speeds up learning in adults, study finds
Scientists have shown for the first time that briefly tuning into a person's individual brainwave cycle before they perform a learning task dramatically boosts the speed at which cognitive skills improve. Calibrating rates of information delivery to match the natural tempo of our brains increases our capacity to absorb and...
Experimental anti-depression drug may also be useful in treating alcohol use disorder
An experimental antidepressant compound with a potentially unique mechanism of action may also be effective against alcohol use disorder, according to a preclinical study from Scripps Research. In the study, which appeared Jan. 20, 2023, in Neuropsychopharmacology, researchers found that several weeks of treatment with the molecule MAP4343 reversed excessive...
Recruitment mechanism discovered for cancer-associated fibroblasts in common lung cancer
A team of experts from the University of Barcelona, the University of Zaragoza and Hospital Clínic de Barcelona has found a mechanism of recruitment for tumor-associated cells (cancer-associated fibroblasts or CAFs), which are essential to lung adenocarcinoma, the most frequent type of cancer. These cancer-associated cells contribute to all the phases of tumor development, including metastasis.
Understanding long-term changes in the synapses between the hypothalamus and hippocampus
The complexity of the human brain is unparalleled. Fortunately, thanks to constant progress in neuroscience over the past decades, we have started to make some sense of it. For instance, we now know that neuronal synapses can undergo long-lasting changes in response to their activity and that of nearby neurons, and it is believed this "synaptic plasticity" is one of the key mechanisms behind learning and memory.
A neuro-chip to manage brain disorders
EPFL researchers have combined low-power chip design, machine learning algorithms, and soft implantable electrodes to produce a neural interface that can identify and suppress symptoms of various neurological disorders. Mahsa Shoaran of the Integrated Neurotechnologies Laboratory in the School of Engineering collaborated with Stéphanie Lacour in the Laboratory for Soft...
In-office mapping of the heart without the need for surgery or CT scans for the diagnosis of cardiac arrhythmia
For almost a hundred years, the primary way to diagnose a patient with cardiac arrhythmia has been using a standard electrocardiogram (ECG). This technique allows the detection of these pathologies, but it is of little use in identifying the most appropriate treatment for each patient. In recent years, a new technology called Electrocardiographic Imaging (ECGi) has been developed, which allows the maps of cardiac activity to be viewed non-invasively, without the need for surgery or catheters. It is known as the "ECG of the 21st century."
Study results show conjugate therapy produced remissions in one-third of patients with drug-resistant ovarian cancer
In an internationally conducted clinical trial lead by Dana-Farber involving patients with recurrent ovarian cancer that is resistant to platinum therapy, a novel conjugate therapy called mirvetuximab soravtansine resulted in substantially better responses than standard treatments. Mirvetuximab soravtansine was granted accelerated approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in November 2022.
Molecule known to slow inflammation linked to scleroderma, could be treatment target
A molecule that was until recently known as a brake on inflammation has now been implicated in fibrosis in scleroderma patients. Scleroderma is an autoimmune disease that causes a buildup of scar tissue on organs. The disease can be fatal and there is currently no cure. A study published in...
Connections between PAD, negative social determinants of health may lead to earlier diagnosis, intervention
Peripheral artery disease, or PAD, in which impaired blood flow to the legs can make walking painful and even lead to amputation, and negative social determinants of health, like poverty and racism, both disproportionately affect older Black adults. Now physicians want to further explore the relationship between the two conditions...
Study examines association between sleep medication use and risk of dementia
A new study shows that sleep medications increase the risk of dementia for people who are white. But the type and quantity of the medication may be factors in explaining the higher risk. It follows previous work that shows people who are Black have a higher likelihood than people who...
