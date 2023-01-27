ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Presidential hopeful roasted for slow response to fainting pregnant wife

By Yaron Steinbuch
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22zQUq_0kTNorPA00

There was an unmistakable pregnant pause.

A West Virginia businessman running for president has been roasted online for taking several seconds to help his expectant wife when she fainted as he announced a bid for the White House.

Republican Rollan Roberts II was in the middle of announcing he was running for president on Jan. 20 at the West Virginia State Capitol when his five-month pregnant wife, Rebecca Lea Roberts, wobbled and collapsed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EWBUa_0kTNorPA00
Republican presidential hopeful Rollan Roberts II of West Virginia has been mocked for his slow response to his wife after she fainted during his speech.
YouTube /Rollan Roberts II

Footage showed an aide standing nearby trying to stop her from falling, but she dropped to the floor along with an American flag.

Meanwhile, the candidate glanced over at his sprawled wife – and did nothing as several people walk over to her.

After what seemed like an interminable five seconds, Roberts finally heads to her side.

Not surprisingly, he has been mocked mercilessly on social media for his feeble response to his wife in her moment of distress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22AsvE_0kTNorPA00
Rollan Roberts II, a Republican from West Virginia, was in the middle of announcing his bid for the White House when his wife, Rebecca Lea Roberts, fainted.
YouTube /Rollan Roberts II
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GLfJc_0kTNorPA00
The presidential hopeful has been mocked online for not quickly going to help her.
YouTube /Rollan Roberts II

“You probably missed this but another Republican announced he was running for President while his pregnant wife literally passed out in the background,” Santiago Mayer, executor director of Voters Tomorrow, said in a tweet , where he shared the clip.

“He doesn’t love her. Why did it take him so damn long to react?!” a Twitter user wrote .

“I love that no fewer than four people went to her aid before he bothered to,” another said .

“A. Who the hell is Rollan Roberts? B. How was he THE LAST person to move after his pregnant wife passed out???” a third wrote .

Yet another added : “Anyone else get the vibe he only moved once he considered how bad it would look to keep standing there?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RhQjF_0kTNorPA00
“Can we give a hand to the medical team for their assistance?” Roberts said after his wife regained consciousness.
Facebook/ Rollan Roberts II

Roberts was further roasted after his campaign edited out his wife’s collapse from the official video.

“He has a YouTube video of the speech on his page but edited out the poor woman passing out. But at least someone got her a chair so she could complete her duty,” a Twitter user said.

After first responders attended to the woman, Roberts thanked a higher power for her recovery.

“Can we give a hand to the medical team for their assistance?” he said, The West Virginia Daily News reported .

“She is five months pregnant. Her blood pressure is fine, so we thank the Lord for this,” added Roberts, the son of state Sen. Rollan A. Roberts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GsHjG_0kTNorPA00
Rebecca Lea Roberts is five months pregnant with the couple’s first son.
Facebook/ Rollan Roberts II

Before the incident, Roberts cited the reasons why he thinks he deserves to be commander-in-chief.

“I am running for president, not to take us backwards to the way things used to be, and not to reset humanity to some ideology, but through principled and disciplined leadership – sound wisdom grounded in truth, and with respect for all people – to lead America in solving the great issues of our day in a way that lays the foundation for our leadership and excellence in the 22nd century,” he said, according to the paper.

“This has not been something I aspired to. It is not something I thought I would ever do because of the nastiness of American politics, and for the sake of my dear wife who is pregnant with our first son,” he said.

The Post has reached out to Roberts’ campaign for comment.

Comments / 19

Heather Houvenagle
3d ago

His slow response to his OWN pregnant wife passing out right beside him tells you all you need to know about his true character...

Reply
18
Barbara Karls
3d ago

yes he stood moments to long while just looking at her and deciding to go help or continue talking. it was noticable right away he just didn't seem to think it was a big deal. yeah daddy, she's pregnant, she fell. could be lots of things going on, keep talking. if you never stood a chance, you killed it

Reply
10
WAKE UP!
3d ago

Politics is always more important than anything else, to some that are power hungry. Man could have been a hero and caught his wife. but No! He was probably embarrassed and pissed, that she would dare faint at his announcement! that would explain his delay! Then he remembered the cameras! And made an off hand attempt. After the fact!

Reply(1)
2
