Washington State

The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
WASHINGTON STATE
Click10.com

Calls for police reform: Biden to meet with Congressional Black Caucus

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden plans to meet with the Congressional Black Caucus amid renewed calls for police reform, The White House confirmed on Monday afternoon. Rep. Steven Horsford, a Democrat from Nevada and the CBC chair, was outraged after The Memphis Police Department released videos Friday of the arrest and beating that resulted in the death of Tyre Nichols.
MEMPHIS, TN
Click10.com

Ex-Twitter execs to testify on block of Hunter Biden story

WASHINGTON – Former Twitter employees are expected to testify next week before the House Oversight Committee about the social media platform’s handling of reporting on President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden. The scheduled testimony, confirmed by the committee Monday, will be the first time the three former executives...
KENTUCKY STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge

Former President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate company Vornado, even though he previously testified that he did.On Tuesday, the New York Attorney General’s Office asked Justice Arthur F. Engoron...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Click10.com

How will life change once the COVID-19 emergency ends?

WASHINGTON – The declaration of a COVID-19 public health emergency three years ago changed the lives of millions of Americans by offering increased health care coverage, beefed-up food assistance and universal access to coronavirus vaccines and tests. Much of that is now coming to an end, with President Joe...
ILLINOIS STATE

