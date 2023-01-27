Read full article on original website
NJ woman vanishes — authorities need your help
🔴 A young New Jersey woman has vanished and authorities are asking for your help. 🔴 Imani Glover of Morristown was last seen in NYC but has ties to several NJ cities. 🔴 Anyone with info is asked to contact Morristown Police and you can remain anonymous.
Ocean County, NJ man indicted, left dead wife in the street, cops say
OCEAN TOWNSHIP (Monmouth) — A grand jury has returned an indictment against an Ocean County man who's charged with first-degree murder for the death of his wife. The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announced the formal charges on Tuesday. Shortly after the body of Dawn Cruz, 51, was located at...
My NJ E-ZPass nightmare — can you relate?
It’s amazing that in all the years of doing the Dennis & Judi Show and having people calling and complaining about E-ZPass, I am finally a victim of their incompetence and ineptitude myself. My son was driving my car on four separate occasions, (three of them at the Belmar...
This Amazing Shop Is Has Been Named The Holy Grail Of Coffee In New Jersey
There might be no more serious topic in New Jersey than coffee. It might be more important than pizza and pork roll, and now a major website has named the place you can get New Jersey's best cup of coffee. When you hear that someone has declared one coffee shop...
Group at NJ church pepper-sprayed and smoke bombed, rector says
ASBURY PARK — A possible bias incident at a church the same weekend as an attack on a New Jersey synagogue is under investigation, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. Officials say the incident occurred at Trinity Episcopal Church in Asbury Park on Friday night sometime between 9...
Check out these cool retro blasts from New Jersey’s past T-shirts
Every now and then, usually on laundry day, I may break out a T-shirt that was in the bottom of the drawer that may not fit the way it used to or could be faded but I love the place that was on the chest. If you grew up in...
The Best Place to Live in New Jersey May Surprise You
New Jersey has a lot of haters and as the saying goes, "haters gonna hate." I love this state. I've lived here my entire life and wouldn't change a thing. Think about it. There's so much to enjoy and see in such a small area. No matter where you live,...
Are These the 10 Best Mexican Restaurants in New Jersey, New NJ List Says Yes
New Jersey has some of the best Mexican restaurants. I have several friends who love Mexican and for their birthdays we always find a delicious "new" Mexican restaurant that we haven't tried before. Recently, bestofnj.com did the "best" Mexican restaurants in New Jersey. One of the restaurants that made the...
After another closure, here are the last 7 Houlihan’s in NJ
Houlihan's, the fast casual restaurant with the Blue Whale drink that comes in a glass almost the size of a fish bowl, was one of my favorite places. That's when there was one in Lawrenceville. That was in 2019 when the chain filed for bankruptcy protection. I hated to see it go.
NJ mom of 5 dies after hitting car head-on in Pennsylvania
PENNSVILLE — A single mother of five was killed in a wrong-way head-on crash in Chester County, Pennsylvania, early Saturday morning. Pennsylvania State Police said Christne Severino, 41, of Pennsville, was driving west on Route 422 in Tredyffrin around 3:25 a.m. when she was hit by a 29-year-old from Philadelphia driving the wrong way.
Who is the greatest New Jerseyan of all time?
The History Channel is running a special next week called "History's Greatest of All Time" hosted by former NFL great quarterback Peyton Manning. The show plans to try and name the GOAT in every aspect of life. They'll be looking at sports, historical figures, inventors, daredevils, business tycoons, etc. New...
Firebomb hurled at NJ synagogue by masked man
BLOOMFIELD — State and local authorities are investigating after a man in a ski mask threw a Molotov cocktail at a synagogue early Sunday morning, according to Bloomfield police. Surveillance video showed a man holding the homemade firebomb in the driveway of Temple Ner Tamid around 3:15 a.m., police...
Dream of living off the grid? NJ might be the worst state for it
Although it holds no appeal to me, as I am a fan of the blow dryer, the TV, and the air conditioner, there are plenty of people out there who have the dream of “living off the grid.”. There are so many reality shows now that depict real people...
A small NJ business buoyed by pandemic needs is forced to close
Think of everybody who made a killing off of the pandemic. The people who sold hand sanitizer, facemasks, and rubber gloves. Not to mention all the people who delivered things when no one wanted to leave their homes. That was the case when a company called Illuminate Food set up...
NJ mayors ask Biden: Save the whales, pause clean-energy project
🔴 The mayors signed the letter to President Biden as the 8th whale in the past two months was found dead on a New Jersey New York area beach. 🔴 Wildwood Crest Mayor Don Cabrera said a pause would help determine what's causing the deaths. 🔴 Point Pleasant...
This was named the best bakery in New Jersey
There are tons of local, mom and pop bakeries in New Jersey, so it’s had to say which is the best. The folks at Mashed.com didn’t let that deter them from naming the best bakery in each state. The winner for New Jersey is Balthazar Bakery in Englewood.
New Jersey Sub Chain Voted One Of The Best In Entire The Country
Whether you call it a hoagie, a sub, a hero, or a grinder, they all have one thing in common; they are delicious!. When lunchtime rolls around in the Garden State, the best thing you can get, in my opinion, is a sandwich or a hoagie. Meat, veggies, cheese, on...
Possible Mountain Lion Sighting Near Cape May Airport Monday Evening
Reports of cougar sightings in New Jersey continue to find their way into my email. For almost a year now, I've received dozens of reports from around the state from people who claim to have seen a mountain lion, also known as a cougar. I've attempted to chronicle these reports,...
Walmart’s first HIV-focused pharmacy in the Northeast opens in NJ
NORTH BERGEN — The township’s Walmart Supercenter has partnered with New Jersey’s largest HIV Foundation, Hyacinth, to open its only HIV-focused pharmacy in the Northeast. HIV specialty pharmacies are integral to the care for people living with HIV, said Kathy Ahearn-O’Brien, executive director of Hyacinth. Some...
Compared to the rest of nation, NJ has fewer guns but more gun crimes
Anytime shootings and gun crimes go up, we hear calls for gun control. But is that really the answer?. A recent special report by 247wallst.com showed states where gun-related crimes are surging. New Jersey is one of them. The study followed gun tracing by the ATF. Guns that are traced...
