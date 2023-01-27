ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

94.5 PST

NJ woman vanishes — authorities need your help

🔴 A young New Jersey woman has vanished and authorities are asking for your help. 🔴 Imani Glover of Morristown was last seen in NYC but has ties to several NJ cities. 🔴 Anyone with info is asked to contact Morristown Police and you can remain anonymous.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
94.5 PST

My NJ E-ZPass nightmare — can you relate?

It’s amazing that in all the years of doing the Dennis & Judi Show and having people calling and complaining about E-ZPass, I am finally a victim of their incompetence and ineptitude myself. My son was driving my car on four separate occasions, (three of them at the Belmar...
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

NJ mom of 5 dies after hitting car head-on in Pennsylvania

PENNSVILLE — A single mother of five was killed in a wrong-way head-on crash in Chester County, Pennsylvania, early Saturday morning. Pennsylvania State Police said Christne Severino, 41, of Pennsville, was driving west on Route 422 in Tredyffrin around 3:25 a.m. when she was hit by a 29-year-old from Philadelphia driving the wrong way.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
94.5 PST

Who is the greatest New Jerseyan of all time?

The History Channel is running a special next week called "History's Greatest of All Time" hosted by former NFL great quarterback Peyton Manning. The show plans to try and name the GOAT in every aspect of life. They'll be looking at sports, historical figures, inventors, daredevils, business tycoons, etc. New...
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

Firebomb hurled at NJ synagogue by masked man

BLOOMFIELD — State and local authorities are investigating after a man in a ski mask threw a Molotov cocktail at a synagogue early Sunday morning, according to Bloomfield police. Surveillance video showed a man holding the homemade firebomb in the driveway of Temple Ner Tamid around 3:15 a.m., police...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
94.5 PST

A small NJ business buoyed by pandemic needs is forced to close

Think of everybody who made a killing off of the pandemic. The people who sold hand sanitizer, facemasks, and rubber gloves. Not to mention all the people who delivered things when no one wanted to leave their homes. That was the case when a company called Illuminate Food set up...
92.7 WOBM

This was named the best bakery in New Jersey

There are tons of local, mom and pop bakeries in New Jersey, so it’s had to say which is the best. The folks at Mashed.com didn’t let that deter them from naming the best bakery in each state. The winner for New Jersey is Balthazar Bakery in Englewood.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

Princeton, NJ
94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey.

 https://wpst.com

