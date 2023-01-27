Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Missing Louisiana Child Is Found Safe
UPDATE: Louisiana State Police say this child has been found safe. Louisiana State Police have issued an alert for a missing boy. This endangered child advisory has been issued on behalf of the Covington Police Department for 8-year-old, Jett Gremillion. The 8-year-old non verbal boy was last seen in Covington...
Opelousas man accused of second-degree murder
An Opelousas man is accused of attempted second degree murder following a Saturday shooting in St. Landry Parish.
Lafayette Police looking for woman wanted for identity theft
Lafayette police need the public's help to find a woman wanted on suspicion of felony identity theft.
Opelousas District Attorney says 15 years for students making school threats
In Opelousas, District Attorney Chad Pitre is prepared to give students serious jail time if school threats continue.
SLPSO: Opelousas man charged with attempted 2nd degree murder after shooting man in leg
According to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting complaint on Jan. 28 where one victim was shot.
Police investigating drive-by shooting in Breaux Bridge
Breaux Bridge Police are investigating a drive-by shooting.
Four Suspects Arrested on Drug Charges in Louisiana After Undercover Drug Operations
Four Suspects Arrested on Drug Charges in Louisiana After Undercover Drug Operations. Union Parish, Louisiana – Four suspects from Louisiana have been arrested on various drug charges after recent undercover drug operations in Union Parish. Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates and the Narcotics Division of the Union Parish Sheriff’s...
Opelousas woman booked after allegedly shooting boyfriend
The 41-year-old woman called 911 and allegedly told police she had shot her boyfriend in the back during an argument
Victim Injured in Home Break-in, Lafayette Parish Man Arrested
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A Lafayette Parish man is sitting in jail following a home invasion just after midnight early Friday. According to a press release from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened in the 1200 block of Pitt Road, which is in Scott. That’s where...
Louisiana fishing boat captain accused of fraud, arrested
A Louisiana charter captain has been arrested after allegedly issuing worthless checks, and taking payment for trips and not following through, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).
Louisiana Sheriffs' Offices Have Been Destroying Public Records Without Permission
Almost half of Louisiana's sheriffs' offices are breaking state public records law, according to a new investigation from ProPublica and Verite, a New Orleans–based nonprofit newsroom. Lacking formal document retention policies, as required by state law, Louisiana sheriff's offices have been accused of destroying public records, including documents showing evidence of police misconduct.
These Lafayette, Louisiana Intersections to Have Daytime Traffic Closures This Week
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Last week, Louisiana DOTD officials began work upgrading traffic signals on various intersections across Lafayette Parish. Major roadways such as Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Johnston Street, and Pinhook Road were a part of the roadwork. This week, some of those same roadways will see more traffic...
Several Squirrel Monkeys Stolen from Zoosiana in Broussard, Louisiana
BROUSSARD, La. (KPEL News) - Broussard Police are investigating a theft at Zoosiana. But it wasn't money or merchandies that was taken - it was monkeys. Specifically, several quirrel monkeys. Zoosiana announced earlier today that it was closed due to weather. However, at approximately 10:30 a.m., Broussard Police responded to...
theadvocate.com
St. Martin Sheriff’s Office looking to boost efficiency of crime scene response with mobile unit
The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office aims to make crime response more efficient with the addition of a mobile crime scene unit, a transportation van turned crime scene analysis hub that helps investigators save time getting equipment to parish crime scenes. Investigating and processing crime scenes involves many tools.
Louisiana DOTD Reports Death of Highway Worker After Crash
A log truck traveling south on the highway struck two Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development highway maintenance vehicles, killing one employee.
UPDATE: Morgan City Junior High students sent home for the day
Morgan City Junior High has been evacuated, according to police.
Louisiana Charter Guide Arrested for Alleged Wildlife and Criminal Violations Including Fraud and Theft
Louisiana Charter Guide Arrested for Alleged Wildlife and Criminal Violations Including Fraud and Theft. Louisiana – A Louisiana charter captain has been arrested for a series of alleged charter guide and criminal violations, including issuing worthless checks, credit card fraud, and two counts of felony theft, after alleged illegal activities were discovered due to complaints from customers.
Louisiana Faces up to Life in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Firearm and Drug Charges in Connection with a Shootout at a Hotel
Louisiana Faces up to Life in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Firearm and Drug Charges in Connection with a Shootout at a Hotel. New Orleans, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has pleaded guilty to firearm and drug charges for his involvement in a shootout at the Jung Hotel on Canal Street in 2020. He faces up to life in prison for the crimes.
Police looking for 12 squirrel monkeys stolen from Acadiana Zoo
Broussard police responded to a burglary at Zoosiana Jan. 29.
kadn.com
Lafayette mom, boyfriend arrested for allegedly burning, abusing 2-year-old girl
News release from Lafayette Police Dept.... Lafayette, LA – At around 6:00 pm on January 26, 2023 Detectives with the Lafayette Police Department’s Youth Services Section received a call from a local hospital in reference to a two year old female brought in with extensive burns to a large part of her body. Through further investigation detectives learned that the victim had second degree burns to approximately 60% of her body, and drug ingestion (marijuana and fentanyl).
