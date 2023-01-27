ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, PA

local21news.com

Southbound Route 849 closed for emergency bridge repairs in Perry Co.

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — PennDOT announced Tuesday that southbound Route 849 in Perry County will be closed between Mulberry Street and Bloomfield Avenue in Newport Borough. Officials say the closure is for workers to perform an emergency repair on the bridge spanning Little Buffalo Creek. These repairs are...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Tractor-trailer overturns in York County; road reopened

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A tractor-trailer overturned Monday between two roads in Shrewsbury Twp. According to the York County Office of Emergency Management, EMS and police were called to the scene of an overturned tractor-trailer on Steltz Rd. between Keeney Mill Rd. and Ruhl Rd. The driver was...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Casket company ablaze, upgraded to second alarm fire in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Fire teams put out a raging blaze that happened at York Casket Company. The fire, officials say, happened on the 2880 Black Bridge Rd. on Saturday at around 3:50 p.m. Emergency dispatch says that no one was injured in the fire. CBS 21 News...
FOX 43

1 dead in Franklin County 2-vehicle crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Waynesboro man is dead following a two-vehicle crash on Friday evening. State police say Brandon J. Rock, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. On Friday, around 5:30 p.m., a vehicle was stopped at the intersection of Wayne Highway and Five...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Teen girls reported missing from central Pa. homes: police

Two York County girls were reported missing Monday and could be together, according to police. 14-year-old Adrianna Flora was last seen after school around 3 p.m., York County Regional Police said Monday. Her grandmother told police she left her home Monday morning with two backpacks, saying she wanted to return some items to a friend.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Three children injured in school bus crash in Adams County

CUMBERLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A school bus was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon in Adams County. According to emergency dispatch, the crash involved three vehicles at around 3:15 p.m. on the 700 block of Old Harrisburg Pike in Cumberland Township. According to Cumberland Township police, three...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Unconscious person saved from carbon monoxide emergency in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One individual is alive thanks to the quick action taken by fire crews in Dover Township. According to Dover Township Fire Department, the incident happened on Thursday at around 5:09 p.m. Officials say when they arrived on scene, they discovered one unconscious person in...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Crews battle fire under Harrisburg’s Mulberry Street Bridge

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire crews responded to the fire under Harrisburg’s Mulberry Street Bridge on Saturday, Jan. 28. According to Squad 8 of the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire, crews were sent to an area under the Mulberry Street Bridge for smoke in the area. When units arrived,...
HARRISBURG, PA
echo-pilot.com

3-alarm fire at firewood manufacturer in Franklin County

A business that makes firewood caught on fire Friday morning in Franklin County. The call for a building fire at Gish Logging, 4980 Path Valley Road, Fort Loudon, came in at 8:12 a.m., according to Bryan Stevenson, 911 coordinator at Franklin County Emergency Services. It was reported that a pile...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
washco-md.net

TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic Delays on Eastern Boulevard

HAGERSTOWN, MD (January 30, 2023) – The Washington County Highway Department announces traffic delays are to be expected on Eastern Boulevard between Klick Way and 1331 Eastern Boulevard North due to tree removal. Please expect traffic delays from Tuesday, January 31, 2023, to Friday, February 3, 2023, between 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
wnav.com

Owners of hunting supply store facing multiple charges of hunting while intoxicated and using bait

Maryland Natural Resources Police issued a group from Anne Arundel County multiple charges, including hunting while intoxicated and using bait. On Jan 18, officers located a baited area filled with cracked corn and birdseed on private property in Allegany County. The next day, officers returned to conduct surveillance and found four blinds with a person inside each one. The four individuals were Charles Ebersberger Jr., 66; William Cahall Jr., 74; Claire Parker, 59; and John Grimm, 74. They told police they were hunting for turkeys. Nearby, police also observed Roger Sexauer III, 37, and Michael Ebersberger, 37, riding together in a utility task vehicle looking for turkeys. During the investigation, police learned that both Parker and Sexauer were intoxicated and charged them with hunting while impaired. Police also charged Parker and Ebersberger Jr. for possessing a firearm while hunting with a bow during deer season. Additionally, Michael Ebersberger was charged with hunting with an illegal weapon. Lastly, all of the individuals received a citation for hunting turkeys with the aid of bait.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

