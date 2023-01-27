Read full article on original website
Southbound Route 849 closed for emergency bridge repairs in Perry Co.
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — PennDOT announced Tuesday that southbound Route 849 in Perry County will be closed between Mulberry Street and Bloomfield Avenue in Newport Borough. Officials say the closure is for workers to perform an emergency repair on the bridge spanning Little Buffalo Creek. These repairs are...
Tractor-trailer overturns in York County; road reopened
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A tractor-trailer overturned Monday between two roads in Shrewsbury Twp. According to the York County Office of Emergency Management, EMS and police were called to the scene of an overturned tractor-trailer on Steltz Rd. between Keeney Mill Rd. and Ruhl Rd. The driver was...
Casket company ablaze, upgraded to second alarm fire in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Fire teams put out a raging blaze that happened at York Casket Company. The fire, officials say, happened on the 2880 Black Bridge Rd. on Saturday at around 3:50 p.m. Emergency dispatch says that no one was injured in the fire. CBS 21 News...
1 dead in Franklin County 2-vehicle crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Waynesboro man is dead following a two-vehicle crash on Friday evening. State police say Brandon J. Rock, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. On Friday, around 5:30 p.m., a vehicle was stopped at the intersection of Wayne Highway and Five...
US 22 eastbound and westbound lanes cleared after multi-vehicle crash
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | The multi-vehicle crash that led to all east and westbound lanes on US 22 to close has been cleared according to 511PA. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | A multi-vehicle crash on US 22 Tuesday morning led to lanes being closed according to 511PA. 511PA says...
Vehicle crashes into juvenile riding bicycle on Cumberland County road: police
A juvenile bicyclist was injured in a Monday morning crash in Lower Allen Township, police said. Police said the juvenile — whose age and gender were not immediately available — was hit by a car between 7–7:30 a.m. while riding a bike in the area of Carlisle Road and the Interstate 83 south on-ramp.
Teen girls reported missing from central Pa. homes: police
Two York County girls were reported missing Monday and could be together, according to police. 14-year-old Adrianna Flora was last seen after school around 3 p.m., York County Regional Police said Monday. Her grandmother told police she left her home Monday morning with two backpacks, saying she wanted to return some items to a friend.
Tractor-trailer falls from bridge on 795/695 ramp
A driver is being rescued after their tractor-trailer overturned and fell from the bridge on I-795 at the I-695 ramp.
Three children injured in school bus crash in Adams County
CUMBERLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A school bus was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon in Adams County. According to emergency dispatch, the crash involved three vehicles at around 3:15 p.m. on the 700 block of Old Harrisburg Pike in Cumberland Township. According to Cumberland Township police, three...
Burning vehicle rolls away after crash, hits house in Dauphin County
PAXTANG, Pa. — A burning vehicle rolled away after a crash and hit a house in Dauphin County, according to police. Police said the two-vehicle crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on Friday in the 900 block of South 29th Street of Paxtang. One of the vehicles caught fire, and...
Unconscious person saved from carbon monoxide emergency in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One individual is alive thanks to the quick action taken by fire crews in Dover Township. According to Dover Township Fire Department, the incident happened on Thursday at around 5:09 p.m. Officials say when they arrived on scene, they discovered one unconscious person in...
Pedestrian struck and injured on I-83 on ramp in Cumberland Co.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A pedestrian is injured after being hit in Lower Allen Township. Officials say police were dispatched to the an area near Carlisle Road and the I-83 southbound on ramp around 7:20 a.m. One person was taken to a local hospital. This is a developing...
Crews battle fire under Harrisburg’s Mulberry Street Bridge
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire crews responded to the fire under Harrisburg’s Mulberry Street Bridge on Saturday, Jan. 28. According to Squad 8 of the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire, crews were sent to an area under the Mulberry Street Bridge for smoke in the area. When units arrived,...
3-alarm fire at firewood manufacturer in Franklin County
A business that makes firewood caught on fire Friday morning in Franklin County. The call for a building fire at Gish Logging, 4980 Path Valley Road, Fort Loudon, came in at 8:12 a.m., according to Bryan Stevenson, 911 coordinator at Franklin County Emergency Services. It was reported that a pile...
Coroner IDs man, 61, found dead by postal worker on porch of Roxbury home
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees confirmed to 6 News Monday that a local man was found dead by a postal worker late last work outside a home in Roxbury. Lees identified the man as 61-year-old John Fuge, of Johnstown, and says he died from hypothermia.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic Delays on Eastern Boulevard
HAGERSTOWN, MD (January 30, 2023) – The Washington County Highway Department announces traffic delays are to be expected on Eastern Boulevard between Klick Way and 1331 Eastern Boulevard North due to tree removal. Please expect traffic delays from Tuesday, January 31, 2023, to Friday, February 3, 2023, between 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.
Exclusive: New details emerge about a York County family killed in pre-planned suicide
West Manchester Twp., York County (WHP) — New information is coming to light in the suicide pact by a family of three in York County. In an exclusive interview with CBS21’s Michael Gorsegner, investigators lay out the evidence found on the scene and why the family decided to die together.
Gun pulled by Harrisburg councilman as he stops burglar; councilman speaks out
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Update: New details in the case of an armed Harrisburg City Councilman who stopped a would-be-burglar in the act. With a gun drawn, Councilman Ralph Rodriguez engaged the suspect early Saturday morning. Ring Doorbell video alerted Rodriguez to the potential burglar at his business, All...
Owners of hunting supply store facing multiple charges of hunting while intoxicated and using bait
Maryland Natural Resources Police issued a group from Anne Arundel County multiple charges, including hunting while intoxicated and using bait. On Jan 18, officers located a baited area filled with cracked corn and birdseed on private property in Allegany County. The next day, officers returned to conduct surveillance and found four blinds with a person inside each one. The four individuals were Charles Ebersberger Jr., 66; William Cahall Jr., 74; Claire Parker, 59; and John Grimm, 74. They told police they were hunting for turkeys. Nearby, police also observed Roger Sexauer III, 37, and Michael Ebersberger, 37, riding together in a utility task vehicle looking for turkeys. During the investigation, police learned that both Parker and Sexauer were intoxicated and charged them with hunting while impaired. Police also charged Parker and Ebersberger Jr. for possessing a firearm while hunting with a bow during deer season. Additionally, Michael Ebersberger was charged with hunting with an illegal weapon. Lastly, all of the individuals received a citation for hunting turkeys with the aid of bait.
