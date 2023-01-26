ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

alaskasnewssource.com

Trend Alaska Fashion Show takes place in Anchorage

Over 1000 Teachers came from across Alaska to the Annual Response to Intervention and Multi-Tiered System of Supporters conference on Saturday, where they came to learn new ways of teaching and connecting with their students. A fire that started on Thursday evening destroyed the power plant located at the Ayaprun...
ANCHORAGE, AK
mixfmalaska.com

An education funding bill is expected to be introduced this week

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - This past week, the Senate Education Committee began the work of identifying the funding challenges facing Alaska’s public schools. Senator Löki Tobin was the Madame Chair for an education meeting Friday. She expects the legislature to introduce a bill addressing education funding in Alaska...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska teachers hone their craft at education conference

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Over 1,000 teachers attended the annual Response to Intervention and Multi-Tiered System of Supporters conference on Saturday at the Dena’ina Center. The two-day conference centered on new ways Alaskan instructors can teach and connect with their students. “We’re focusing in on reading, we’re focusing in...
ALASKA STATE
knba.org

KNBA News: Friday, January 27, 2023

Anchorage’s former health director, Joe Gerace, has new troubles – this time with the State Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. Hundreds of millions of federal dollars are available to rescue Alaska’s ferry system. Now it’s up to the state to do its part. Hillcorp Alaska...
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

JA Alaska breaks event fundraising record

Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska chapter of the national non-profit Junior Achievement (JA) raised more than $250,000 with its annual Alaska Business Hall of Fame event, besting its past record high by $50,000. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest and fastest growing organization dedicated to educating young people about...
ALASKA STATE
Delta Discovery

Alaska USA Federal Credit Union name change

We are proud to announce that on April 3, 2023, Alaska USA Federal Credit Union will be changing its name to Global Federal Credit Union. Our subsidiary companies are also adopting the Global name. Alaska USA Insurance Brokers will be known as Global Credit Union Insurance Brokers, and Alaska USA Mortgage Company will be known as Global Credit Union Home Loans.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Winter Weather Advisory for Anchorage and western Kenai through 6 a.m. Monday

alaskapublic.org

Alaska News Nightly: Friday, January 27, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. Day two of sentencing hearings for the man who admitted to...
ALASKA STATE
alaskalandmine.com

Brad Keithley’s chart of the week: The goal isn’t new revenues, it’s new revenue design

Some of what we bring to the discussion of fiscal policy has been learned over the years from dealing with utility rate cases. In those, there are two distinct issues. The first is the amount of the “revenue requirement,” what the utility requires in order to recover its reasonable costs and earn a fair return on investment. The second, and often more important from the perspective of individual consumers, is “rate design,” how the revenue requirement will be recovered from customers.
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

Winter ferry service to begin Feb. 13 for SE Alaska to Bellingham

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Marine Highway winter ferry main line will begin service on Feb. 13, said DOT Public Information Officer Sam Dapcevich. In the meantime, local service for the Northern Panhandle is being provided by the Tazlina while the LeConte is offline for overhaul work. "Right now...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

International Holocaust Remembrance Day in Alaska

The Food and Drug Administration announced a proposition to allow men who have monogamous same-sex relationships to be able to donate blood on Friday in a press release. Sharpe plead guilty to manslaughter as part of a plea deal taken last September after his trial had already been set to get underway. Friday, Superior Court Judge Gregory Miller accepted the terms and sentenced Sharpe to 20 years in prison with 10 suspended and five years probation.
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Dunleavy hopes to inject carbon storage into new revenue discussions with Legislature

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy introduced legislation that is his idea for how the state can make money off of the carbon trading market. Senate Bill (SB) 48, SB 49, House Bill (HB) 49, and HB 50, the Dunleavy Carbon Management and Monetization Bill Package, creates statutory and regulatory framework needed so the State can take advantage of this growing sector. The package consists of two bills that would create a carbon offset program; and a carbon capture, utilization, and storage program.
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

Governor Dunleavy appoints Alaskans to Statewide Broadband Advisory Board

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Governor Mike Dunleavy is releasing the roster of Alaskans appointed to his new Statewide Broadband Advisory Board. The board consists of 15 members, including 13 appointed by the Governor and two state legislators selected by the presiding officers. The legislative appointments are expected in the near future.
ALASKA STATE
radiokenai.com

Alaska’s Tobacco Laws Lack Control Policies

In Alaska’s attempt to prevent and reduce tobacco use, the State of Alaska’s policies have received a poor report card from the American Lung Association. Alaska received one F grade and two D grades on policies to prevent and reduce tobacco use, according to the American Lung Association’s 21st annual “State of Tobacco Control” report, released today. The state earned mixed overall grades on this year’s report.
ALASKA STATE
knba.org

New class to learn Alaska Native languages opens

The Bristol Bay Native Corporation is offering free Dena'ina and Yugtun, or Yup'ik, online language classes through early February. Sugt'stun/Alutiiq classes ended earlier this month. The Zoom classes are 30 minutes, once a week and are open to anyone. These classes cover some of the basics, like introductions. People can...
ALASKA STATE
akbizmag.com

Alaska Unemployment Rate Down as More Sectors Rebound

Alaska’s unemployment rate dropped slightly to end 2022. The Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development puts the seasonally adjusted figure for December at 4.3 percent, down two-tenths of a percentage point from the rate in November and October. More Sectors Recover. The monthly change outpaces the drop in...
ALASKA STATE

