alaskasnewssource.com
Trend Alaska Fashion Show takes place in Anchorage
Over 1000 Teachers came from across Alaska to the Annual Response to Intervention and Multi-Tiered System of Supporters conference on Saturday, where they came to learn new ways of teaching and connecting with their students. A fire that started on Thursday evening destroyed the power plant located at the Ayaprun...
mixfmalaska.com
An education funding bill is expected to be introduced this week
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - This past week, the Senate Education Committee began the work of identifying the funding challenges facing Alaska’s public schools. Senator Löki Tobin was the Madame Chair for an education meeting Friday. She expects the legislature to introduce a bill addressing education funding in Alaska...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska teachers hone their craft at education conference
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Over 1,000 teachers attended the annual Response to Intervention and Multi-Tiered System of Supporters conference on Saturday at the Dena’ina Center. The two-day conference centered on new ways Alaskan instructors can teach and connect with their students. “We’re focusing in on reading, we’re focusing in...
akbizmag.com
Host with the Most: The Secrets of Airbnb’s Top Alaska Listing for 2022
Touches of blue and gold in the décor evoke Alaska’s flag. Such attention to detail earned Kevin Dickerson recognition from Airbnb as its top first-year host in Alaska for 2022. This Looks Like a Job for Superhost. The listing for “White Spruce House,” a two-story single-family home in...
knba.org
KNBA News: Friday, January 27, 2023
Anchorage’s former health director, Joe Gerace, has new troubles – this time with the State Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. Hundreds of millions of federal dollars are available to rescue Alaska’s ferry system. Now it’s up to the state to do its part. Hillcorp Alaska...
kinyradio.com
JA Alaska breaks event fundraising record
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska chapter of the national non-profit Junior Achievement (JA) raised more than $250,000 with its annual Alaska Business Hall of Fame event, besting its past record high by $50,000. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest and fastest growing organization dedicated to educating young people about...
alaskapublic.org
State of Art: Saying goodbye to retiring Hometown, Alaska host Kathleen McCoy
Kathleen McCoy spent decades as a journalist before joining Alaska Public Media as an original host of Hometown, Alaska. After years behind the mic interviewing local leaders and community members, she’s stepping down to enjoy retirement. We look back at McCoy’s career and what comes after public radio.
kinyradio.com
Governor Dunleavy introduces carbon management and monetization bills creating statutory structures
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Friday, Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy introduced his Carbon Management and Monetization Bill Package, creating statutory and regulatory structures needed to capitalize on carbon markets. Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy introduced Senate Bill (SB) 48, SB 49, House Bill (HB) 49, and HB 50. The package consists...
Delta Discovery
Alaska USA Federal Credit Union name change
We are proud to announce that on April 3, 2023, Alaska USA Federal Credit Union will be changing its name to Global Federal Credit Union. Our subsidiary companies are also adopting the Global name. Alaska USA Insurance Brokers will be known as Global Credit Union Insurance Brokers, and Alaska USA Mortgage Company will be known as Global Credit Union Home Loans.
alaskasnewssource.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Anchorage and western Kenai through 6 a.m. Monday
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, January 27, 2023
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. Day two of sentencing hearings for the man who admitted to...
alaskalandmine.com
Brad Keithley’s chart of the week: The goal isn’t new revenues, it’s new revenue design
Some of what we bring to the discussion of fiscal policy has been learned over the years from dealing with utility rate cases. In those, there are two distinct issues. The first is the amount of the “revenue requirement,” what the utility requires in order to recover its reasonable costs and earn a fair return on investment. The second, and often more important from the perspective of individual consumers, is “rate design,” how the revenue requirement will be recovered from customers.
kinyradio.com
Winter ferry service to begin Feb. 13 for SE Alaska to Bellingham
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Marine Highway winter ferry main line will begin service on Feb. 13, said DOT Public Information Officer Sam Dapcevich. In the meantime, local service for the Northern Panhandle is being provided by the Tazlina while the LeConte is offline for overhaul work. "Right now...
alaskasnewssource.com
International Holocaust Remembrance Day in Alaska
The Food and Drug Administration announced a proposition to allow men who have monogamous same-sex relationships to be able to donate blood on Friday in a press release. Sharpe plead guilty to manslaughter as part of a plea deal taken last September after his trial had already been set to get underway. Friday, Superior Court Judge Gregory Miller accepted the terms and sentenced Sharpe to 20 years in prison with 10 suspended and five years probation.
Dunleavy hopes to inject carbon storage into new revenue discussions with Legislature
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy introduced legislation that is his idea for how the state can make money off of the carbon trading market. Senate Bill (SB) 48, SB 49, House Bill (HB) 49, and HB 50, the Dunleavy Carbon Management and Monetization Bill Package, creates statutory and regulatory framework needed so the State can take advantage of this growing sector. The package consists of two bills that would create a carbon offset program; and a carbon capture, utilization, and storage program.
kinyradio.com
Governor Dunleavy appoints Alaskans to Statewide Broadband Advisory Board
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Governor Mike Dunleavy is releasing the roster of Alaskans appointed to his new Statewide Broadband Advisory Board. The board consists of 15 members, including 13 appointed by the Governor and two state legislators selected by the presiding officers. The legislative appointments are expected in the near future.
radiokenai.com
Alaska’s Tobacco Laws Lack Control Policies
In Alaska’s attempt to prevent and reduce tobacco use, the State of Alaska’s policies have received a poor report card from the American Lung Association. Alaska received one F grade and two D grades on policies to prevent and reduce tobacco use, according to the American Lung Association’s 21st annual “State of Tobacco Control” report, released today. The state earned mixed overall grades on this year’s report.
knba.org
New class to learn Alaska Native languages opens
The Bristol Bay Native Corporation is offering free Dena'ina and Yugtun, or Yup'ik, online language classes through early February. Sugt'stun/Alutiiq classes ended earlier this month. The Zoom classes are 30 minutes, once a week and are open to anyone. These classes cover some of the basics, like introductions. People can...
Report to Legislature shows fentanyl seized in Alaska in 2022 was enough to kill Alaskans 18 times over
The Alaska Department of Public Safety’s Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit released its annual drug report highlighting trends in illegal narcotics trafficking in Alaska. In 2022, 26.85 kilograms of fentanyl, which is approximately 13.425 million potentially fatal doses. In 2022, SDEU made 102 unique drug and alcohol arrests across Alaska.
akbizmag.com
Alaska Unemployment Rate Down as More Sectors Rebound
Alaska’s unemployment rate dropped slightly to end 2022. The Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development puts the seasonally adjusted figure for December at 4.3 percent, down two-tenths of a percentage point from the rate in November and October. More Sectors Recover. The monthly change outpaces the drop in...
