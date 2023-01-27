Read full article on original website
New hope for beleaguered part of city
The city has had an extensive, detailed plan to revive the El Paseo corridor ever since 2009. That was the year Las Cruces was one of a handful of cities selected by the federal government for a new program to revitalize economically depressed sections in core areas of the city. We were awarded $2 million, which was enough to conduct a pretty thorough survey.
El Paso News
Borderland woman named ‘Mother of Year’ for New Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Borderland woman has been selected as 2023 Mother of the Year for the state of New Mexico. Mary Carter, executive director of the Women’s Intercultural Center in Anthony, New Mexico, was selected as the 2023 Mother of the Year honoree for the state of New Mexico.
KFOX 14
Animal shelter in Las Cruces creates checklists for drivers after four kittens die in move
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — An animal shelter in Las Cruces reconsidered safety precautions after four kittens died on their watch when moving them to another rescue group in Colorado. Clinton Thacker, the executive director of the Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley, told KFOX14 they were working on...
HSI seeking more victims of El Paso woman accused of defrauding more than 20 people
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso woman is charged federally with impersonating a federal employee, and Homeland Security Investigations is seeking more people she may have defrauded for a combined total of over $400,000. 53-year-old Ana Hernandez is facing criminal charges related to wire fraud along with impersonation of a federal employee after The post HSI seeking more victims of El Paso woman accused of defrauding more than 20 people appeared first on KVIA.
Millions more available for Texas homeowners, renters for utility bills
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) announced it has an additional $48 million to help homeowners and renters who need help paying their energy bills. The money is from the Federal Infrastructure and Investment Jobs Act. Through Texas Utility Help, homeowners and renters can pay off total […]
East El Paso neighborhood in shock after dog attacks 2 people
An El Paso police officer fired his weapon and shot a dog that was being aggressive toward people after two dogs reportedly had bitten two people along the 12400 block of Tierra Limon.
4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in New Mexico that are well-known for their food and great service.
Can You Legally Raise Chickens Inside El Paso City Limits?
Because of shortages and rising prices eggs are a hot commodity these days. I saw on the news that the cost of a carton of oval protein goodness has led to some El Pasoans turning to the thug life and smuggling eggs in from Juarez where a dozen costs half as much as they do here.
KFOX 14
Parents want memorial for daughter at Las Cruces Veterans park; advisory board says no
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A family in Las Cruces wanted to build a memorial at Veterans Park to honor their daughter who died there after being hit by a man in a truck that was backing out of a parking lot. The parents told KFOX14 they wanted their...
200 students evacuated from Berino Elementary due to smell of oil
UPDATE: Students are returning back to the Berino Elementary building after it was cleared. EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Berino Elementary School is being evacuated due to the smell of oil in the school, according to a spokesperson for the Gadsden Independent School District. About 200 students were walked to Desert Pride Academy, a neighboring The post 200 students evacuated from Berino Elementary due to smell of oil appeared first on KVIA.
Why Didn’t El Paso Environmental Services Pick Up My Trash?
Have you ever woken up after trash day just to find out your bin is still filled to the rim?! It has certainly happened to me. We are lucky in our neighborhood to have such a friendly and helpful environmental services rep. (shout out to Eddie!) - but some of you El Pasoans may be wondering just what went wrong the last time your trash or recycling wasn't picked up.
Crime of Week: Man killed by car in parking lot in road rage incident
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police and Crime Stoppers of El Paso are seeking your help in finding the person or persons responsible for a road rage incident that left a man dead in East El Paso. It’s this week’s Crime of the Week. On Feb. 18, 2021, 39-year old Jose Guzman was […]
generalaviationnews.com
Video: A behind the scenes look at the Thunderbirds training for air show season
While the 2023 air show season is still a few months away, performers are busy throughout the country preparing for the upcoming season. That includes the United States Air Force Thunderbirds, who have been deployed to Las Cruces, New Mexico, for winter training. Of Wings & Things columnist Frederick A....
Paranormal Lovers Can Celebrate with Valentine in Haunted Las Cruces Jail
If you’re looking for a Valentine’s Day date night idea that’s not the usual mushy-gushy dinner date, consider shaking it up and getting ghosted instead. But not in the rejected without closure kind of way. More like in the hold-your-honey-tight fright-night that's anything but cliché. Southwest...
Two men arrested after woman found dead in Las Cruces
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces police arrested a man in connection to a shooting that took place Wednesday evening which resulted in the death of 42-year-old Rachel Miranda. 26-year-old David Aguilar was arrested Wednesday evening and is facing charges of one felony count of voluntary manslaughter, and one count of receipt or possession […]
Teen arrested after allegedly sending 2 others to hospital in assault
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Police are investigating an aggravated assault in Northeast El Paso that happened Saturday morning. At 8:28 a.m., El Paso Police responded to a call of an aggravated assault that had just taken place at the 10000 block of Caribou. A 15-year-old teenager suffered serious injuries and was transported to a […]
Five of the Best Places to Get Homemade Flour Tortillas in El Paso
I already know what you're going to tell me; "Joanna, don't be a huevona and make the tortillas yourself!" Trust me, I know- nothing, and I mean nothing, compares to homemade tortillas. Making tortillas isn't hard, but it's definitely not my favorite thing to do. It's a labor of love and I definitely applaud those who make their own tortillas on a daily basis.
ktxs.com
What's Trending: Father beats 6-year-old son to death, woman drives car into sinkhole
ABILENE, Texas — A father in Alabama is facing murder charges for allegedly beating his son to death. 6-year old Jessie Taylor McCormack was rushed to a hospital in Birmingham--unconscious. Police arrested his father—29-year-old Joshua Clark for aggravated child abuse charges. Two days later, Jessie died, upgrading his...
El Paso News
A warm, gorgeous Monday; cold front, drops Wednesday; 70s next weekend — Your 9-Day Forecast
Karla Draksler and I both love the movies, so you can imagine how glamorous we felt (pic below) when we were handed VIP Passes to El Paso Media Fest, coming up this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at Alamo Draft House East. They are featuring over 70 films and lots of local talent. More information? Go to ElPasoMediaFest.com. Here’s your forecast…
This Huge Thrift Shop in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. You can always find items there for everyone and for amazing deals too!
